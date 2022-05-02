  • Oops!
2022 NFL draft steals: Nakobe Dean, Andrew Booth Jr. among players who were taken too low

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
·7 min read
The "(expletive) them picks" movement in the NFL draft has been largely misunderstood.

Yes, on its face, the meme tagline embraced by Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead in this year's Super Bowl parade would seem to reflect a burgeoning league-wide skepticism that draft picks are assets to be coveted above all else. The Rams, of course, broke from conventional thinking by repeatedly dealing away top selections to acquire veteran talent, and the approach paid off with the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles.

Yet a vital facet of the Rams' atypical approach has been the team's ability to unearth strong starters at key spots with mid-to-late-round selections. It's far easier to sit out the early rounds when you can land the likes of linebacker Ernest Jones, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee in the third round and even beyond. And even better if you can strike it big on a player such as reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

That step in the roster-building process could prove vital to several aspiring contenders, as eight teams were without first-round picks this year. Several of them came away with players who look imminently capable of outperforming their draft slot, and a few teams revving up rebuilds also rounded out their rosters with promising picks.

Here's our look at the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL draft:

Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson, second round)

Dogged by injuries since high school, Booth acknowledged after the draft that he was a prospect who was "hard to love" after sitting out both the NFL scouting combine and his pro day due to a sports hernia. If he can stay on the field for the Vikings, however, he could repair a longstanding problem area. The 6-0, 194-pounder is plenty nimble to stay with receivers throughout routes with the easy ball skills to reel in interception or break up passes when tested. That sure looks like a first-round package, and one that could finally provide some stability after years of Minnesota's many misses at cornerback.

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan, second round)

Given Moore's size (5-10, 195 pounds) and the timing of the pick, Tyreek Hill will unfairly be used as his measuring stick after the Chiefs decided to trade the three-time All-Pro to the Miami Dolphins. While he doesn't possess the long speed to recreate Hill's downfield fireworks (who does?), Moore still should make his mark on the new-look offense thanks to his shiftiness to break free on underneath routes. Expect his workload to ramp up over time, with the potential for him to become a major staple for Patrick Mahomes.

49ers DE Drake Jackson (USC, second round)

When Jackson gets a beat on a blocker, he can be exceedingly difficult to stop, as arguably no one in this class is more elastic off the edge. But he was too often washed out when linemen forced him to beat them with his strength. To that end, Jackson bulked up to 273 pounds for his pro day after being down as low as 238 during his time at USC. So long as he hasn't lost his signature bend in the process, Jackson could be a force off the edge opposite Nick Bosa.

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma, second round)

You can never have too many pass-rushing threats on a defense, especially in a division that features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. Despite signing Randy Gregory this offseason to operate opposite Bradley Chubb, the Broncos used their top choice on Bonitto. The 6-3, 248-pounder won't be mistaken for either one of the starters, but he's a blur off the edge and could make waves early on in obvious passing situations.

Ravens DT Travis Jones (UConn, third round)

Baltimore could have had any of its first five selections make the cut for this list, as safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, outside linebacker David Ojabo and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele all fit the bill given their draft positioning. Jones, however, generated some first-round buzz yet landed in the early third. The 6-4, 325-pounder looks custom-made for the Ravens' front, as he can blot out any inside runs and collapse the pocket if offenses don't account for him properly.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia, third round)

Outside of the top quarterbacks not named Kenny Pickett, no player's fall created as much of a consternation this year as Dean's. The Butkus Award winner was the heartbeat of Georgia's title-winning defense that produced five first-rounders, but the 5-11, 229-pounder had an extended wait before hearing his name called. Reports emerged during the draft indicating that Dean was still dealing with a pectoral strain, but he later said he is "ready to go." Regardless, an Eagles franchise that has not selected a true off-ball linebacker in the first round since Jerry Robinson in 1979 somehow managed to land a Day 1-caliber talent at the position.

Titans QB Malik Willis (Liberty, third round)

Until he gets the chance to take the field, Willis' entry into the NFL will be one characterized by disappointment. He'll have the chance to change the narrative, however, as his dazzling deep-passing prowess and running ability make him quite an intriguing change of pace from Ryan Tannehill if the Titans opt to turn the page on the veteran passer in the near future. It's on Willis, however, to demonstrate growth as a composed pocket passer who can comfortably attack the middle of the field. If he does, he should have a prime opportunity to flip the script on his draft-day drop.

Browns DT Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma, fourth round)

The only one of our top 50 players not to be taken through the first two days, Winfrey is a massively disruptive threat on the interior. His recklessness can take him out of too many plays, but the right coaching staff will teach him how to tap into his aggressiveness properly. In a thin defensive tackle class, he has the chance to be one of the few solid starters.

Bills WR Khalil Shakir (Boise State, fifth round)

Looking for this year's version of Amon-Ra St. Brown? Shakir might not end up quite as prolific as the Detroit Lions standout, who set franchise rookie records in 2021 with 90 receptions and 912 yards after being a fourth-round pick, but he could serve a similar role and be on a comparable trajectory. The 6-0, 196-pounder easily creates separation on his own and regularly utilizes his impressive body control to haul in difficult catches. He could be the long-term solution in the slot and vex defenses as a tertiary option for Josh Allen behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Chargers G/T Jamaree Salyer (Georgia, sixth round)

Blockers as experienced and stable against elite competition typically don't last until late on Day 3. The former Bulldogs left tackle is undoubtedly ticketed for a move to guard or right tackle due to his 6-3, 320-pound frame that rangier defensive linemen can take advantage of. But Salyer has a way of keeping pass rushers at bay with his fleet feet, and he could prove to be a major asset in short order as the Chargers sort out their options opposite 2021 first-round pick Rashawn Slater on the blind side.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 NFL draft steals: Nakobe Dean, Malik Willis headline list of 10

