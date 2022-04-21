2022 NFL draft scouting report: San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cameron Thomas
    Cameron Thomas
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

6-foot-4
267 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.61 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential

TL;DR scouting report

Highly productive, high-energy edge rusher who lacks elite traits and length but profiles as a solid base edge defender

The skinny

A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Thomas — and his twin brother, Zach — committed to the Aztecs. He played in the bowl game as a freshman, preserving his redshirt status, but came back in 2019 to play in 13 games (12 starts) at defensive tackle and total 49 tackles (nine TFLs), 5.5 sacks and two batted passes.

In 2020, Thomas started eight games (half at tackle, half at end) and collect 35 tackles (9.5 TFLs), four sacks and one pass defended. He was named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, totaling 71 tackles (20.5 TFLs), 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 14 starts at defensive end. Thomas played at the 2022 Senior Bowl but suffered a hamstring injury in the opening practice warmups and was sidelined the entire week.

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 26: A close up of Cameron Thomas #99 of the San Diego State Aztecs helmet against the Boise State Broncos on November 26, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 26: A close up of Cameron Thomas #99 of the San Diego State Aztecs helmet against the Boise State Broncos on November 26, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Upside

  • Textbook edge-rusher frame and good athletic profile

  • Exceptional agility testing numbers — 6.91-second 3-cone, 4.25-second short shuttle

  • Works gaps and slants laterally well — can knife into the backfield

  • Nice initial quickness off the snap

  • Makes hustle plays from the backside routinely

  • Lived in backfield in 2021 — only Bama's Will Anderson Jr. had more pressures, per PFF

  • Played out of position on the interior 2019-2020 and acquitted himself well

  • Has played every technique up and down the line

  • Plays with head up and able to locate ball readily, even in traffic

  • Iron man — hasn't missed a game in three years, averaged 56 snaps/game in 2021

  • Excellent, consistent motor — runs hot and rarely leaves anything in the tank

Downside

  • Might be maxed out, size-wise, after packing on 40-plus pounds from high school

  • Not quite the length you're seeking at edge — 32 1/2-inch arms

  • Broad-jump number (9-foot-2) slightly disappointing

  • Take-on strength is OK but hardly dominant trait

  • Edge speed and cornering ability is merely average

  • Can lose balance — on the ground a bit too much

  • A little too quick off the snap — surprising four offsides penalties last year

  • Played inside in college but might lack power, rare quickness to thrive there in NFL

  • Wasn't asked to drop into coverage more than handful of snaps per year

  • One forced fumble, zero recoveries in three seasons

  • Fluky Senior Bowl injury caused him to miss entire week, plus NFL combine testing

  • Past back injury (2019 snowboarding fall) complicates medical evaluation

Best-suited destination

Thomas profiles as a base end in an even front, ideally one that asks its lineman to slant and shoot gaps. He might be able to slide inside as a 3-technique, something he did readily in college, but might never be a 10-sack producer at the NFL level, lacking the elite traits to do so consistently. Nor is he likely to play the same volume of snaps in the league as he did in college. But Thomas has a lot of positives on his ledger and profiles as a high-floor performer for the next several years, fueled by high effort and keen instincts.

Did you know

Thomas was snowboarding at Big Bear Mountain Resort in California over Christmas break following his freshman season when he got too much air off of a ramp and crashed hard, briefly knocked unconscious and having suffered four broken vertebrae. Back surgery was not needed, however, and Thomas was back into football shape seven weeks later — just in time for spring ball. He hasn't missed a game since then.

“I won’t be snowboarding again while I’m still playing football,” Thomas pledged at the time.

Player comp

Sam Hubbard

Expected draft range

Rounds 3-4

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Money, medals putting pressure on Canadian high-performance sport culture

    Hundreds of Canadian athletes, active and retired, are cataloguing the ways in which the national high-performance system has failed them. Athletes overseen by Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, Rugby Canada, Rowing Canada and Artistic Swimming Canada have called in recent months for changes ranging from the ouster of leaders and coaches to the handling of bullying and harassment complaints to the opaque decisions made around athlete selection for teams. A recent acceleration of athle

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.