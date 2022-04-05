2022 NFL draft scouting report: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Perrion Winfrey
    American football player

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

6-foot-4
290 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.73 — possible second-rounder; starter potential

TL;DR scouting report

Penetrating 3-technique who was a bit miscast in OU's defense, and his strong Senior Bowl week showed what he could become in time

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 6 overall in juco) in the Class of 2020 at Iowa Western Community College, Winfrey chose to the Sooners Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Texas and others. He started eight of 11 games in 2020, with 19 tackles (six for losses), half a sack, three pass breakups and a blocked field goal. Winfrey started 12 games in 2021, making 23 tackles (11 for losses), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He opted out of OU's Alamo Bowl game and played in the Senior Bowl.

National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National Team defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey of Oklahoma (98) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Upside

  • Good length for the position — 6-foot-3 5/8, with 35 1/4-inch arms

  • Terrific get-off — gets upfield in a jiffy

  • Quality speed-to-power rush can disrupt blocking schemes inside

  • Strong hands at point of attack

  • Uses his length to lock out blockers and give him space to move

  • Consistent penetration led to high TFL rate in 2021

  • Asked to play a bit out of position at nose tackle by OU staff

  • Moved up and down the line (from 0- to 5-technique)

  • Senior Bowl Defensive MVP (two sacks, three TFLs)

  • Also had strong week in Senior Bowls practices — won high rate of one-on-ones

  • Rescued eventually 4-OT win over rival Texas with late blocked FG

  • Plays with energy and urgency — fights and scraps through whistle

Downside

  • Lateral-movement skills don't stand out on tape

  • As quick as he is, there are times he's the last man out of his stance

  • Pops straight up at times and exposes his chest to blockers

  • Better as a penetrator than as a gap occupier

  • Gets moved too readily in the run game

  • Lackluster impact on stunts and twists — more of a straight-ahead rusher

  • Gap integrity suffers when he freelances

  • Wasn't a high-volume performer — averaged fewer than 40 snaps/game at OU

  • Low tackle totals over two seasons

  • Streaky performer — goes through hot and cold waves in his play

  • Unable to perform lateral-agility drills at combine, pro day — nagging left hamstring pull

  • College versatility might not translate — looks like primarily like a 3-technique

  • Questioned former coaching staff's usage in recent podcast

Best-suited destination

We think Winfrey profiles best in a slanting, gap-shooting front as a 3-technique. He can kick down to nose in passing situations, or out to a 5-technique for teams running odd fronts. But we believe he would be best-served playing between the guard and center, likely as a rotational rusher to start out. In time, Winfrey has the physical tools to be a starter, but he must learn better discipline and play more assignment football.

Did you know

Winfrey's blocked field-goal try against Texas might have come as a result of his quick thinking. He told SI that before the kick he noticed Texas' Junior Angilau was "breathing heavy, and he was tired." So Winfrey asked OU teammate Isaiah Thomas to switch places with him on the FG block unit and "just bull-rushed and put my hands up and made a play."

The gamble worked. Winfrey got a hand on Cameron Dicker's kick, and though Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brcic missed his ensuing FG try, the Sooners won in the next OT period.

Player comp

A longer, leaner Trysten Hill

Expected draft range

Day 2

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.