2022 NFL draft scouting report: Houston DL Logan Hall
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Logan Hall
Houston DL Logan Hall
6-foot-6
283 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
5.81 — possible second-rounder; starter potential
TL;DR scouting report
Long-framed late bloomer who might not fit every defensive scheme but has some upside worth mining
The skinny
A 2-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Hall chose the Cougars over Colorado State, Toledo and Tulsa. He saw action in 13 games (one start) as a freshman, making 13 tackles (three for losses) and a forced fumble. Hall started three of his 12 games in 2019, making 14 tackles (two for losses), half a sack and a blocked FG try.
Hall started seven of eight games in 2020, logging 23 tackles (two for losses), one sack and one pass defended. In 2021, he started 12 of 13 games and made 48 tackles (13.5 for losses), 6.5 sacks and one blocked field goal. Hall competed at the Senior Bowl.
Upside
Maintained strong athletic traits with 30-plus pounds added in college
Terrific length — legit 6-foot-6 with 32 7/8-inch arms
Outstanding movement skills — blazing 40-yard dash, great agility drills at NFL combine
Really good explosiveness — turned in surprising jumping-drill numbers
Good pop at the point of attack
Enough upper-body strength to toss tackles aside occasionally
Ascending pass-rush skills that could blossom in time
Bull-rush skills to walk back interior blockers
Aggressive, attacking approach shows up every play
Works half a man well while angling to the ball
Can flow and pursue well laterally vs. mobile passers
Much-improved run defender in 2021
Lined up in multiple techniques
Blocked two career field goals
Downside
Can he keep his weight up? Played in 250-260 range most of college
Needs more base power to hold up in the trenches
Gets high in his stance and gives up his chest
Must string together pass-rush moves better — needs more counters
Can close down passing windows better — 2 PDs in 800 pass-defense snaps
Anticipatory skills vs. pass appear average (see Texas Tech game)
Still learning how to decipher responsibilities vs. option game
Not a perfect fit for every defensive system
Best-suited destination
We see Hall as a perfect fit for an odd-front defense on base downs, and he's able to kick inside as a 3-technique in passing situations. He's likely a rotational defender at first as he settles into his body and a new defensive system but has starter potential.
Among the teams that could be interested in Hall's services include the Vikings, Lions, Buccaneers, Panthers, Packers, Cardinals, Raiders, Falcons, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans, Ravens, Broncos, Jaguars, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants and Rams.
Did you know
Hall went through a growth spurt in high school and reached 6-foot-6 prior to his junior season in 2016. He weighed less than 220 pounds then but has put on more than 60 pounds in the five-plus years since then.
Player comp
Will Gholston
Expected draft range
Day 2