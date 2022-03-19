2022 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
6-foot
229 pounds
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade
6.45 — possible first-rounder; possible immediate-impact prospect
TL;DR scouting report
Undersized, energetic playmaker who flies around the field and fills up the stat sheet as a three-down performer
The skinny
A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 31 nationally) in the Class of 2019, Dean chose the Bulldogs over several SEC schools. He was UGA's co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a true freshman in 2019, earning a starting role the following season and leading the team in tackles. In 2021, Dean was named the Butkus Award winner and to various All-America teams, leading Georgia to a national title victory over Alabama. After the season, Dean declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
Upside
Play speed is exceptional — can beat some skill-position players to the corner
Elite athletic traits for a linebacker — burst, quickness and body control all top notch
Box-score stuffer — 72 tackles (10.5 for losses), 6 sacks, 2 INTs (one pick-six), 2 FFs in 2021
Takes on blocks like a player 30 pounds heavier
Also has the speed to run around blocks — hard target to hit squarely
Tough, gritty style — big hitter and intense from first snap to last
Outstanding football IQ and instincts — sniffs out the play before it materializes
Clear three-down value as blitzer and in coverage
Times up blitzes well and closes fast
Extremely well-versed in coverage duties, more than 750 career drops
Can be used to neutralize pass-catching backs or spy athletic quarterbacks
Seemingly racks up 2-3 hustle plays per game
100-plus special-teams snaps each of past two seasons
Was unquestioned leader on national-champion defense
Natural leadership skills show up on field and off
Eventual "green dot" defender who will get everyone lined up
Downside
Size is a hindrance — height puts him close to the bottom for LB position
Showed up at NFL combine at 229 pounds but likely isn't getting an ounce bigger without losing speed
Sub-32-inch arm length makes it even tougher to disengage from NFL blockers
Will guess wrong at times and put himself out of position (see Kentucky, Missouri games)
Gets caught up in the trash, neutralizing playmaking ability
Got a little wild and sloppy in tackling technique last season
Over-pursues and overruns plays
Not a true stack-and-shed linebacker — and might never be
Will stay flat-footed in zone coverage at times and can lose sight of the ball in man coverage
A tick late diagnosing throws in his area of the field (see both Alabama games)
Hasn't had as much success covering tight ends
Best-suited destination
Certain teams don't mind employing undersized linebackers, such as the 49ers, Raiders, Jets, Titans, Dolphins, Bengals, Steelers and Texans, although some of those teams underwent coaching changes this offseason or will be running different defensive schemes. Either way, we think Dean fits as a starting "Will" linebacker (or "Jack" LB in an odd front), ideally in a system where there are block occupiers up front to help give him clearer lanes. It also wouldn't be stunning to see Dean land in a division with athletic quarterbacks, such as the AFC North, AFC West, AFC East or NFC East.
Did you know
Dean's older brother, Nikolas, played tight end at Ole Miss.
Player comp
Dean shares a lot of traits with Buccaneers LB Lavonte David.
Expected draft range
If Devin Bush can go 10th overall, there's no way Dean shouldn't be a first-round pick.