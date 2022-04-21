2022 NFL draft scouting report: Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke

Eric Edholm
·3 min read

Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke

6-foot-5
312 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.60 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential

TL;DR scouting report

Self-made prospect with good athleticism and some nastiness in his game, but short arms could lead to a move inside

The skinny

A 0-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2017, Goedeke was barely recruited out of high school, enrolling at Division-III Wisconsin-Stevens Point and walking on as a tight end. He played in nine games, catching 12 passes for 132 yards prior to transferring to CMU after the season. Goedeke sat out the 2018 season as a transfer, transitioning to the offensive line, and started all 14 games in 2019 at right tackle for the Chippewas.

Goedeke missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a knee injury in the final practice that summer. He returned in 2021 to start 10 games (missing three games) at right tackle. He accepted an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl but was sidelined in the first practice with a hamstring injury that also limited him at the NFL scouting combine.

Central Michigan OT Luke Goedeke (67) has gone from a 0-star recruit to a possible top-100 draft pick. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Upside

  • Solid overall athletic template with some surprising upper-body strength 

  • Converted TE maintained quality movement skill with added bulk

  • Natural flexibility in ankles, back bend

  • Quick and light feet to handle quick adjustments on the fly

  • Works up to the second level effectively and hits moving targets well

  • Keeps hands tight, resets quickly and loads them up effectively

  • Sinks his hips and drives through contact

  • Plays with some grit — true finisher who keeps driving through the whistle

  • Quick study — learned offensive line, earned starting job in one year

  • Handled big jump in competition well — didn't look like ex-D-III player, even in 2019

  • Looked the part in 2021 matchups vs. Mizzou, LSU — zero sacks, zero penalties

  • Impressive weight-room gains — hard work, commitment paid off building mass

  • Interviewed well and has good personal, football character

Downside

  • Arm length (32 1/2 inches) might result in a move inside to guard or center

  • Average frame might be close to maxed out

  • Base strength appears to be sub-par

  • Anchor is inconsistent vs. power rushers and longer-framed defenders

  • Gets a bit grabby on edge rushes

  • Has exactly one snap of game experience at guard, zero at center

  • Pass-set depth varies, technique might need some refinement

  • Opens himself up to cross-face rushes on occasion

  • Not a true people mover in the run game

  • Injury history is a bit concerning and must be thoroughly vetted

  • Older prospect — turns 24 in November

Best-suited destination

Goedeke is a self-made prospect with enough athletic ability to put him above the median offensive lineman. But is he a tackle or a guard? Some teams won't be as concerned with Goedeke's lack of ideal length, but others might insist he be groomed at guard — or perhaps center. Either way, the only things that might keep him from a starting job early on would be his physical limitations and positional unfamiliarity if moved inside.

Did you know

Goedeke's dream school was Wisconsin coming out of high school. He joked at the NFL combine that he was a "negative-2 star recruit," as most schools overlooked him. After his freshman season at UW-Stevens Point, he sent out game tape by email to a number of schools, including Wisconsin and Central Michigan. Wisconsin offered him a shot as a preferred walk-on, but when CMU came in with a full scholarship offer, it made his choice to join the Chippewas a lot easier.

Player comp

David Edwards

Expected draft range

Rounds 3-4

