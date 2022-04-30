2022 NFL draft: Instant grades for Rounds 2-3

Round 2

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, EDGE, Houston — Hall is a long, positionally diverse defender who will never be a huge sack producer, but he can contribute in multiple ways. He's known as humble and hard-working, having added about a quarter of his body weight since going to college, and will help fill a void on Tampa’s d-line. Grade: C+

2. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State — Big move up from Green Bay, who wasn't slated to pick until No. 53 and sent both of their second-rounders to Minnesota to land Watson, a prototypical Packers receiver. He's big, long, springy and has high character. The bad part: Drops. He has a lot in college, and Aaron Rodgers doesn't like drops. Grade: C+

3. Tennessee Titans: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn — McCreary is a twitchy, short-armed corner who isn't too much different, physically speaking, than the Titans' 2020 second-rounder, Kristian Fulton. But we like McCreary's competitiveness and ball skills enough to give this soft approval. Grade: B-

4. New York Jets: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State — Well, the Jets have made four picks, and we don't hate a single one. This one might be our favorite. Hall is Jonathan Taylor Lite — not quite as big or fast, but the same type of tackle-breaking and home-run hitting ability. He's a top-25 prospect. Michael Carter is the third-down back, Hall the early-down guy. Grade: A-

6. Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State — The Giants moved down twice in the span of two picks, giving way to Atlanta. One of our favorite pass rushers still on the board, Ebiketie easily could have gone Round 1 with his terrific get-off, high energy and disruptive skills. He's not massive but has good length. A strong pick. Grade: B+

7. Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington — The first pick for new GM Ryan Poles is a long corner who fits the mold that his former team (Chiefs) typically has. The Bears could use a receiver, but the value here for Gordon is good; he wasn't going to last much longer. Gordon needs refinement but has starter potential in time. Grade: B

8. Seattle Seahawks: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota — This fits what Seattle seeks. Mafe is a Bruce Irvin-ish pass rusher who needs work as a run defender but brings energy and closing ability. He got better every day at the Senior Bowl and has come a long way over five seasons at Minnesota. There was late Round 1 buzz on him. Grade: B-

9. Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State — Pete Carroll loves running backs, and he gets another one here — the Seahawks' fourth RB selection since 2018. Walker has shortcomings in the pass game but was a massive star last season with his home-run hitting ability and rare open-field vision. He's also tough, breaking countless tackles last season. Walker will be good for them, no doubt. But was this a massive need? Grade: C+

Kenneth Walker III was the second running back selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He's headed to Seattle after a strong season at Michigan State. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — The Colts were slated to make their first 2022 pick, but the trade-down Vikings and new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just swung back up here to trade a few spots ahead of the Browns, his former team. Booth could easily have gone in the first round, possessing above-average skills (or better) in most areas and the potential to be a rookie starter. Well done by the first-year GM. Grade: A-

11. New York Giants: Wan'dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky — Robinson is a very undersized converted running back who can fill the role that many envisioned for Kadarius Toney (if he's dealt). Although Robinson's quickness and shiftiness is impressive, his size limitations could make him only a gadget type performer. Grade: C-

12. Houston Texans: John Metchie, WR, Alabama — The Texans moved up into Cleveland's spot to take Bama's "other" receiver, who just happened to catch 96 passes a year ago. His ACL injury makes him an early PUP list candidate, and Metchie doesn't possess elite traits other than quickness and route-running savvy. But he's a great choice here to develop and expect more out of in Year 2. Grade: B-

13. Baltimore Ravens: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan — The Ravens do it again. Every year they seemingly find value and stick their big-picture vision. Pass rush was a need, and though Ojabo could miss significant time following an Achilles injury, this is terrific value here. Consider Year 1 a redshirt season of sorts for Ojabo, but in a few years his edge speed could be a problem. Grade: B+

14. Detroit Lions: Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky — The Lions add another high-motor, high-character edge here to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Paschal was a cancer survivor and three-time captain. He was an inspirational force for the Wildcats, racking up tackles for losses, blocking kicks and bringing consistency every snap, even if his physical tools are ordinary. Grade: B-

15. Washington Commanders: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama — Mathis is a blue-collar tough guy who can take the grinder snaps on the interior, and his high-level experience should allow him to contribute readily early in his career. As far as upside, we don't see much. What you see is what you get, and he's not a consistent penetrator. Grade: C

16. Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State — Passing on a receiver signals they're not as enamored with the options as fans might be. Brisker can be a good-to-very good safety — tough and instinctive — once he absorbs an NFL defense. New head coach Matt Eberflus now has two nice pieces in his secondary, even if other holes need plugging later. Grade: C+

17. New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor, S, Tennessee — The Saints go corner — not safety, like we figured. Taylor could move to safety, however, because he's tough with range and smarts. He's also a special teams demon, but the value was a little rich here. Grade: C

18. New England Patriots: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor — The Patriots moved up four spots to take the draft's fastest receiver. This almost feels like the Bethel Johnson pick years ago. Have they had someone this fast (4.28-second 40-yard dash) in recent memory? Thornton is thin, lacks playing speed and consistency. But if he can give Mac Jones a true vertical threat, it will pan out. Grade: C-

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska — With Jason Kelce figuring to retire after this season, the Eagles nab the draft's second-best center — and one who has a similar physical makeup as his future mentor. Jurgens is a converted tight end who can scoot. He's also tough, but power players will stress him. Guess practicing every day against Jordan Davis can help with that. Nice long-term pick here. Grade: B+

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia — The Steelers know WR talent, and they ended Pickens' wait here. He didn't pass every character test during the pre-draft process, having to explain past immaturity, but Pickens could emerge as a true No. 1 option down the road. Pickett to Pickens? It has a ring. If Pickens matures, he has WR1 potential. Grade: B+

21. Indianapolis Colts: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati — Three out of four picks at receiver — a run, you might say. At his best, Pierce might become a poor man's Adam Thielen, offering speed and nice jumping ability from a long frame. He's been a bit banged up and will drop a pass here and there but has solid upside as another weapon for Matt Ryan. Grade: C+

22. Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan — The Chiefs now have made three really nice value picks, moving down four slots and nabbing a sure-handed, quicker-than-fast receiver who has been more successful outside than in the slot, despite a body type that typically gets pushed inside. Moore isn't Tyreek Hill but can help develop into a reliable option for Patrick Mahomes. Grade: B

23. Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State — Who knew Kliff Kingsbury loves tight ends so much? McBride can watch and learn daily from Zach Ertz and become a good "move" receiver. We didn't love McBride quite as much as others did, but he provides a high floor as an NFL contributor. Grade: C+

24. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi — For the second straight year, the Cowboys used a high pick to take a player with significant character concerns. Williams has great power-rushing ability, able to blast through blockers like few rushers in this class. He's a bulldog of a player with top-50 talent, but the worries about some past off-field incidents remain worries. Grade: C

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Goedeke, OG, Central Michigan — A bit surprising that Geodeke went ahead of his college teammate, Bernhard Raimann, but he's strong and determined, having built himself up from Division III to MAC standout. The fallback: He's inexperienced, raw and likely to kick in to guard. Grade: C

26. Atlanta Falcons: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State — Atlanta is accumulating some fascinating athletes this draft, taking Andersen — the rare QB/RB/LB in college. Yes, he played (and started!) at all three spots for the FCS standouts and has plus-plus athleticism. His technique is raw, but Andersen has the kind of make-it traits to develop into a playmaker in time. Grade: B-

27. Minnesota Vikings: Ed Ingram, OG, LSU — The bull-strong Ingram has been a fixture for LSU since 2017, believe it or not, developing into a very good college guard even while the team fell far following the national title season. He was suspended in 2018 and had to answer character questions in the pre-draft process but has the makeup to become a solid NFL starter. He's more powerful than most of the Vikings' current linemen. Grade: C+

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska — The Bengals traded up (a rarity!) to take one of our favorite DBs on Day 2. Taylor-Britt has played safety before but has spent more time at corner. He has limitations with handling elite speed and quickness but has a strong frame and is a great all-around athlete with a competitive streak. Grade: B

29. San Francisco 49ers: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC — Jackson's weight has fluctuated throughout his USC career, and he never fulfilled the expectations people had for him with the Trojans. But there's a lot of talent in that package that could thrive with the right guidance and usage. Perhaps he drops a few pounds and plays as a stand-up rusher, or he could try to bulk up and play more in the trenches. Jackson has traits to mold, but he's a wild card. Grade: B-

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati — A sometimes forgotten member of the Bearcats' playoff team this past season, Cook quietly put together a nice career there after transferring from Howard. He's more of a box safety, as his coverage ability can be spotty when asked to cover large swaths of grass. But he's tough, competitive and fits the theme of the Chiefs' 2022 crop. Grade: C+

31. Buffalo Bills: James Cook, RB, Georgia — Back to back Cooks! Dalvin's little bro is a different kind of back, but he's one who could be heavily counted on as a receiver — even as a slot option in time. Although Cook wasn't able to show off his skills at the Senior Bowl, he had a knack for making big plays (such as in the national title game) when Georgia needed it, albeit in a limited-touch role. The Bills add more offense: bad news for everyone else. Grade: C+

32. Denver Broncos: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma — Bonitto is an undersized rusher whose exact role must be clearly defined by the Broncos. He brings pass rushing juice, can drop into coverage and has come a long way since underachieving early in his OU career. Grade: B-

Liberty's Malik Willis, pictured during the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 18, lasted until the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Round 3

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky — Fortner is a highly intelligent, competitive center (or guard) who is a better athlete than his testing numbers would indicate. OL coaches liked him more than some scouts. Fortner's strength and toughness will serve him well as he helps protect Trevor Lawrence.. Grade: C+

2. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma — Like with their first-round pick, the Vikings took an athletic prospect well worth his draft position. Asamoah's lack of size makes him a tricky fit in every system, but his speed and tackling ability make him an ideal "Will" linebacker. Grade: B+

3. New York Giants: Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina — A riser during the draft process, Ezeudu won over talent evaluators with his versatility (starting experience inside and out) and his tenacious blocking and finishing. His pass protection needs work, especially if he's moved inside, where he has fewer reps. A solid project. Grade: C+

4. Cleveland Browns: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State — Cleveland's first pick in 2022 is a corner who passes the eye test with nice height and length (33 1/2-inch arms) to fit in a physical zone system. He has some overlap, skills-wise, to Greedy Williams but with less explosive athleticism. Grade: C

5. Tennessee Titans: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State — Petit-Frere was beaten up too much for his rough game vs. Aidan Hutchinson, and he never fulfilled expectations as a top high school recruit. He has nice length and athleticism that will work for Tennessee's outside-zone run game. But Petit-Frere remains too inconsistent overall and can't be assumed to immediately start. Grade: C-

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming — After adding Devin Lloyd on Thursday, the Jaguars double up at linebacker with Muma, who has a strong nose for the ball, good athleticism and a competitive fire. There's a theme in Jacksonville: It's loading up on athletically gifted, highly competitive players. That's a good thing. Grade: B

7. Chicago Bears: Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee — Jones turns 25 in a few weeks, which turned off some teams. But he's a compact, physical receiver who was used as a jack of all trades for the Vols. His shocking 40 time (4.31) shot him up draft boards, but Jones remains unrefined and might need some touches schemed up, a la another former Tennessee star in Cordarrelle Patterson. Grade: C-

8. Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State — Seattle might have drafted its two starting tackles in this draft class, and both are gifted pass protectors with nice feet. Lucas has been consistent since 2019. He's similar to Charles Cross, another Air Raid tackle, which can create confusion as to the identity of the Seahawks' offense. Why draft a running back in Round 2 and take two tackles whose biggest concern is their run blocking? Odd. Grade: C+

9. Indianapolis Colts: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia — The Colts took our favorite tight end in this class. He's like a young Marcedes Lewis, able to run block very competitively with his massive frame at 6-foot-7 and added some receiving chops after leaving Oklahoma State and heading to Virginia. He can threaten the seam and be a red-zone threat. Love this pick. Grade: A-

10. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati — A fall we didn't see coming — and with Malik Willis on the board. Ridder improved incrementally throughout his career, is a dual threat and carries a lot of experience into Atlanta. The QB we compared him to? Marcus Mariota, whom Ridder likely will back up. A higher-floor, medium-ceiling prospect, Ridder has nice mechanics but so-so accuracy and touch. Grade: B+

11. Houston Texans: Christian Harris, LB, Houston — Houston moves up again to take a nice linebacker who could have gone earlier than this. Harris entered last season as a potential first-rounder but had a slow start before playing his best ball down the stretch. His eyes will deceive him at times, so there will be a learning curve as he adapts to a new scheme. But Harris has closing speed and toughness that belies his lack of ideal size. Grade: B

12. Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, DT, UConn — The Ravens keep winning. Every pick has represented good value. Jones won't be a stat stuffer, but he's an ox-strong 0- or 1-technique and a pretty darned good fallback after Jordan Davis went a pick ahead of them in Round 1. Jones showed out at the Senior Bowl, where his power was a problem for blockers. Grade: A-

13. Indianapolis Colts: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan — The slide ends for the Austrian native who is newer to football after coming to the United States and converting from tight end to become a darned good college tackle. He'll turn 25 in September, so this gives us an idea of how age might affect a prospect's landing spot, but it also dismisses the idea that analytics-savvy front offices won't take older players. In the end, the value was too good. Grade: A

14. Cleveland Browns: Alex Wright, DE, UAB — Wright might be more traits than finished product at this point, but his length and athleticism are strong starting points. There were health concerns that likely scared some teams off, as his pec injury at the scouting combine was an unfortunate development. But he can factor in vs. the run and pass as a rotational defender. Grade: C+

15. Los Angeles Chargers: JT Woods, S, Baylor — With nine INTs and great testing speed (4.36), Woods figured to be a rise. He also sealed the Senior Bowl with a pick and has the ability to flash from off the screen to make plays on the ball. He's skinny but has some interesting potential to be tried at corner, too, offering nice versatility. Grade: B-

16. Denver Broncos: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA — After trading Noah Fant, the Broncos needed another weapon at tight end, and they got a self-made player with shocking speed and YAC ability that was on display the past two seasons. Dulcich will give Russell Wilson a nice option down the seam even if he might never be a volume target. Grade: B-

Georgia's Nakobe Dean is headed to Philadelphia as the Eagles snagged him in Round 3 of the NFL draft. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

17. New York Giants: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU — We project Flott to the slot — hey, a rhyme! — because of his small frame (under 180 pounds) and limited length. But he's a feisty competitor with good character and plenty of upside. He won't turn 21 until late in the preseason and can improve in time under the watchful eye of a detail-oriented staff. But we viewed him as a mid-Day 3 value. Grade: C-

18. Atlanta Falcons: DeAngelo Malone, DE, Western Kentucky — The Atlanta native comes home after a bit of an up-and-down career with the Hilltoppers. He was great in 2019, so-so in 2020 and good again last season, offering pass rushing ability and versatility, although his positional fit was a league-wide debate in scouting circles. This is right about where we thought our No. 79 prospect might end up. Grade: B-

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia — The wait ends for one of the best players in college football last year and the unquestioned leader of a national title (and generationally good) defense. Why did he fall? Medicals are likely to blame for that, with Dean having had a slew of injuries (but played through them). His size was also an issue for some teams, and he's not considered a rare athlete. At this stage of the draft, Dean's rare instincts and intangibles are well worth it. The Eagles got a steal. Grade: A-

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M — A prototypical Steelers d-lineman with length and versatility, Leal ran hot and cold in his career but has decent quickness, surprising pass rushing moves and a thick frame. If the Steelers can coach more consistency out of him, Leal could blossom. Grade: B

21. New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston — After two head scratchers, the Patriots took a very Patriots-ish pick in Jones, who profiles as a nickel corner and serious return threat. He had a stunning nine return touchdowns (six kickoffs, three punts) in his college career and even had a walk-off score against SMU last season. Jones' tiny frame, however, does not make him a Stephon Gilmore replacement outside. Grade: B

22. Tennessee Titans: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty — One of the stranger falls in recent years, Willis lands in a place where he can push starter Ryan Tannehilll in time. Imagine a backfield one day with Derrick Henry and Willis, both thickly built athletes. They also added Treylon Burks, who has backfield experience. We don't know how it all will work in Tennessee, but at this stage the value on an unusual talent at QB was more than worth the risk. Check back in a year and see how the experiment is going. It could end up really fun. Oh, and there's no comp for Willis, really, but we came up with ... Steve McNair. Grade: A-

23. Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State — A few years ago, the Cardinals took Zach Allen, and Thomas is a similar type of prospect, but perhaps with more penetration ability. He's a horse who played a ton of snaps for the Aztecs and is used to kicking inside, which he did extensively early in his career. Thomas is more of a pressure player than a sack artist. His energy will help this unit. Grade: B+

24. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama — We liked Tolbert more than some other analysts, and we admit his inconsistent hands are a cause for concern. But turn on the Tennessee tape and you'll see that he can get on top of safeties and has been highly productive the past two seasons. He's sort of a poor man's Marvin Jones. Grade: B

25. Buffalo Bills: Terrell Bernard, LB, Baylor — Bernard is a smaller-framed linebacker who was the heartbeat of the Baylor defense (along with Jalen Pitre) the past few seasons. With good range and a captain's temperament, he fits the Bills well, even if his lengthy injury history bears watching. Grade: B-

26. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis — In the first Raiders draft for GM Dave Zeigler and head coach Josh McDaniels, they took a very Patriots-y player — similar to New England first-rounder Cole Strange. Parham has played mostly guard and tackle in college but profiles as a possible center in the league, with his ability to get out on the move and display toughness. Grade: B

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State — White stepped up his game at the Senior Bowl, displaying terrific slashing ability for his size. His underrated receiving ability also has developed quite nicely, which makes him capable of taking over the pass-catching role in Tampa. The Bucs added a lot of backs in recent years, but White is capable of making some noise. Grade: C+

28. Green Bay Packers: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA —The Packers have drafted college tackles and made them pro guards quite often, and Rhyan might be able to discover his upside on the inside, where he has troubles recovering vs. athletic edge rushers. The only issue is that he's played only left tackle for the Bruins and might require time adjusting inside if that's the plan. Grade: B

29. San Francisco 49ers: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU — Interesting pick here, as the Niners went for a power runner to complement Elijah Mitchell ... but what does this mean for Trey Sermon? Davis-Price isn't really a receiver, and he's a one-note runner, but he has a value near the goal line, can handle the tough carries and will give up his welfare to pick up blitzes. Grade: C

30. Carolina Panthers: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi — The Panthers moved up for a quarterback as speculation of a Baker Mayfield trade teetering started to surface. The Panthers might still make a deal for a veteran, as Corral can't be counted on to beat out Sam Darnold early on. But there are redeeming qualities to Corral's skills, both as a runner and thrower, if he can keep maturing and remain grounded. Then again, he could be the next Will Greer. A boom/bust pick, but it's late in Round 3. Carolina was willing to take the risk here. Grade: B-

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida — The big-framed Carter fell just outside our top 100 as a somewhat versatile lineman with interesting quickness for his size. He's an intense performer but a limited athlete who can join the Bengals' rush mix and contribute in time. Grade: C

32. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Cross, S, Maryland — Once Cross ran a 4.34 40, he moved into our top 100. His playmaking chops are clear, but Cross is also a risk taker who can bite on the cheese too much on pump fakes and double moves. He's not even 21 yet, so he can be developed over time and contribute on special teams, where he also made his mark for the Terps. Nice developmental pick. Grade: B

33. Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois — A late bloomer (who spent time at wide receiver for the Illini), Joseph turned into a playmaker in his final season and carries intrigue. Although he didn't run a 40, his tape suggest he can run well and cover ground. His physical limitations as a hitter might keep him as a center fielder. Grade: C+

34. Washington Commanders: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama — A tough a determined runner who turned into a workhorse for Nick Saban after waiting his time as a time-share back, Robinson brings a physical element to the Washington run game. But he's only a first- and second-down threat. Grade: C+

35. Cleveland Browns: David Bell, WR, Purdue — Bell's game isn't terribly different from Jarvis Landry in some respects. He isn't a rare athlete for the position but his outstanding production over the past three seasons — with and without Rondale Moore on the field — suggests that Bell can overcome his athletic limitations to become a reliable chain mover in the league. He is tough, competitive and wants the ball. Grade: B

36. Arizona Cardinals: Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati — Sanders' fit was a big debate in scouting circles, especially after he showed up at the combine weighing 228 pounds. That's ultra-light for an edge rusher, and he was back at 247 at his pro day a month later. Sanders also played out of position often for the Bearcats, as it was what that defense needed. He's a mystery as a projection but there's something to work with here. Grade: C

37. New York Jets: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State — The Long Island native comes home to join a Jets offense that has added firepower. Ruckert is an easy-moving seam threat who was underused in a loaded Buckeyes offense. But all you need to do is watch the 2020 college football playoffs to know he can make plays in the passing game. As a blocker, he's competitive but hot and cold in his effectiveness. Grade: B-

38. Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia — A nice spot for Tindall, who emerged last season as a legitimate playmaker on a super-talented defense. He's not yet facile in coverage and will need help getting lined up at times, but the top-shelf athleticism will ease his development. Miami can use more athletes like this to groom. Grade: B-

39. Kansas City Chiefs: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin — Chenal is built like an adolescent rhino and is one of the best run stoppers and blitizers at this position in the class. Just don't ask him to cover anyone in man; his change of direction is not his strength. Is this too much overlap with what the Chiefs have with Nick Bolton? Perhaps. But we thought Chenal might go 40 or so picks earlier. Grade: B-

40. Los Angeles Rams: Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin — He's no Cole Strange, but Bruss has similarities to current Rams OG (and fellow Buckeye) David Edwards as a college tackle whose NFL home might be guard. On the outside, he could be taxed by twitchy rushers. Inside, his heavy hands, lower-body power and blue-collar traits can work. He's a backup for us but might be a solid reserve. Grade: C-

41. San Francisco 49ers: Danny Gray, WR, SMU — Gray is highly athletic, with the speed to threaten safeties. He has come a long way from junior college and scouts believe he's one to watch with the right development. For now, his lack of durability and shaky hands could hurt him along the way. He has some volatility as a prospect. Grade: C