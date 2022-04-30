2022 NFL draft: Georgia and LSU players make up nearly half of the SEC's 53 picks

The SEC once again was the conference with the most players taken in the NFL draft. And nearly half of the SEC players chosen in 2022 were from either Georgia or LSU.

Fifty-three SEC players were taken over the seven rounds of the draft. And 25 of those players were either Bulldogs or Tigers.

Georgia set a modern draft record with 15 selections over the seven rounds of the draft. Five Georgia defenders were taken in the first round on Thursday night and 10 more players — including punter Jake Camarda — were taken over the other six rounds.

LSU was a semi-surprising second among SEC teams with a host of selections across the final four rounds of the draft. Six LSU players were selected on Saturday after cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Cordale Flott were two of the team’s four selections on the first two days of the draft. LSU also had a specialist chosen in the draft; kicker Cade York went in the fourth round to the Cleveland Browns.

Derek Stingley was one of 10 LSU players taken in the 2022 NFL draft. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Seven Alabama players were chosen in the draft and six of those seven were taken in the first three rounds. Alabama had two players chosen in each of the first three rounds and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was the last Crimson Tide player selected when the Ravens took him at No. 119.

The SEC’s number of draftees is actually lower than it was in 2021 when 65 players from the conference were chosen in the draft.

The Big Ten was again second among all conferences with 48 draftees. Penn State led the conference with eight players taken. And yes, that number includes a punter. Jordan Stout went in the fourth round to the Baltimore Ravens.

Six Ohio State players were drafted and Michigan and Wisconsin each had five players drafted.

The Big 12 tied with the Pac-12 for the third-most draftees with 25 and the ACC had 21 players taken. The Big 12 could have been all alone in third had a Texas player been taken in the draft. None of the conference’s 25 selections were from Texas. It was the first time since 2014 that a Longhorn hadn’t been taken in the draft.

The AAC was tops among non-Power Five conferences with 19 draftees and 37 players were taken in the draft from schools outside of the top level of college football. You can click here for a full list of all 262 draftees.

2022 draftees by conference