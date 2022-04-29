2022 NFL draft: Best available prospects for Rounds 2 and 3

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind. The picks got wild, and then the trades started flying, too.

All in all, it was an eventful way to kick off the three-day event, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. Only one prospect outside our top 50 was selected on Thursday: the Patriots taking OG Cole Strange, our No. 91 prospect. (But don't worry, Patriots fans, he probably landed in the best spot possible — just much earlier than we expected.)

More fun lies ahead, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.

And there is plenty of talent still available — including two quarterbacks, Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, who were considered potential first-round picks.

Here are some of the top talents still left on the board and their spot in our 2022 NFL draft overall rankings:

23. Clemson CB Andrew Booth

6-foot
194 pounds
Complete scouting report

27. Iowa State RB Breece Hall

5-foot-11
217 pounds
Complete scouting report

28. Liberty QB Malik Willis

6-foot-0 1/2
219 pounds
Complete scouting report

29. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

6-foot
229 pounds
Complete scouting report

30. Connecticut DT Travis Jones

6-foot-4
325 pounds
Complete scouting report

34. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

6-foot-3
211 pounds
Complete scouting report

36. Georgia WR George Pickens

6-foot-3
195 pounds
Complete scouting report

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is one of the buzzier Day 2 prospects of this year&#39;s NFL draft. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is one of the buzzier Day 2 prospects of this year's NFL draft. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

37. Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

6-foot-6
303 pounds
Complete scouting report

38. Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

6-foot-4
250 pounds
Complete scouting report

39. Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

6-foot-2
250 pounds
Complete scouting report

40. Washington CB Kyler Gordon

5-foot-11 1/2
194 pounds
Complete scouting report

41. Baylor S Jalen Pitre

5-foot-11
198 pounds
Complete scouting report

42. Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

5-foot-9
211 pounds
Complete scouting report

43. Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

6-foot-4
261 pounds
Complete scouting report

45. Houston DL Logan Hall

6-foot-6
283 pounds
Complete scouting report

46. North Carolina QB Sam Howell

6-foot-1
218 pounds
Complete scouting report

47. South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

6-foot-1
194 pounds
Complete scouting report

48. Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

5-foot-10
195 pounds
Complete scouting report

50. Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

6-foot-2
206 pounds
Complete scouting report

Here are the rest of our 2022 NFL draft rankings — overall and sorted by position — with more than 400 prospects listed.

And here are the picks in order for Friday night, following a flurry of Round 1 trade activity:

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

34. Minnesota Vikings (via Detroit Lions)

35. Tennessee Titans (via New York Jets)

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. Jets (via Carolina Panthers)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

41. Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Lions (via Vikings)

47. Commanders (via Colts)

48. Bears (via Los Angeles Chargers)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (via Miami Dolphins)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Falcons (via Tennessee Titans)

59. Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Broncos (via Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

65. Jaguars

66. Vikings (via Lions)

67. Giants

68. Texans

69. Titans (via Jets)

70. Jaguars (via Panthers)

71. Bears

72. Seahawks

73. Colts (via Commanders)

74. Falcons

75. Broncos

76. Ravens

77. Vikings

78. Browns

79. Chargers

80. Texans (via Saints)

81. Giants (via Dolphins)

82. Falcons (via Colts)

83. Eagles

84. Steelers

85. Patriots

86. Raiders

87. Cardinals

88. Cowboys

89. Bills

90. Titans

91. Buccaneers

92. Packers

93. 49ers

94. Patriots (via Chiefs)

95. Bengals

96. Broncos (via Rams)

97. Lions*

98. Commanders* (via Saints)

99. Browns*

100. Cardinals* (via Ravens)

101. Jets* (via Titans)

102. Dolphins* (via 49ers)

103. Chiefs*

104. Rams*

105. 49ers*

* indicates compensatory pick

