2022 NFL draft: Best available prospects for Rounds 2 and 3
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind. The picks got wild, and then the trades started flying, too.
All in all, it was an eventful way to kick off the three-day event, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. Only one prospect outside our top 50 was selected on Thursday: the Patriots taking OG Cole Strange, our No. 91 prospect. (But don't worry, Patriots fans, he probably landed in the best spot possible — just much earlier than we expected.)
More fun lies ahead, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.
And there is plenty of talent still available — including two quarterbacks, Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, who were considered potential first-round picks.
Here are some of the top talents still left on the board and their spot in our 2022 NFL draft overall rankings:
23. Clemson CB Andrew Booth
6-foot
194 pounds
Complete scouting report
27. Iowa State RB Breece Hall
5-foot-11
217 pounds
Complete scouting report
28. Liberty QB Malik Willis
6-foot-0 1/2
219 pounds
Complete scouting report
29. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
6-foot
229 pounds
Complete scouting report
30. Connecticut DT Travis Jones
6-foot-4
325 pounds
Complete scouting report
34. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
6-foot-3
211 pounds
Complete scouting report
36. Georgia WR George Pickens
6-foot-3
195 pounds
Complete scouting report
37. Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
6-foot-6
303 pounds
Complete scouting report
38. Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
6-foot-4
250 pounds
Complete scouting report
39. Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
6-foot-2
250 pounds
Complete scouting report
40. Washington CB Kyler Gordon
5-foot-11 1/2
194 pounds
Complete scouting report
41. Baylor S Jalen Pitre
5-foot-11
198 pounds
Complete scouting report
42. Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
5-foot-9
211 pounds
Complete scouting report
43. Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
6-foot-4
261 pounds
Complete scouting report
45. Houston DL Logan Hall
6-foot-6
283 pounds
Complete scouting report
46. North Carolina QB Sam Howell
6-foot-1
218 pounds
Complete scouting report
47. South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
6-foot-1
194 pounds
Complete scouting report
48. Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore
5-foot-10
195 pounds
Complete scouting report
50. Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
6-foot-2
206 pounds
Complete scouting report
Here are the rest of our 2022 NFL draft rankings — overall and sorted by position — with more than 400 prospects listed.
And here are the picks in order for Friday night, following a flurry of Round 1 trade activity:
Round 2
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
34. Minnesota Vikings (via Detroit Lions)
35. Tennessee Titans (via New York Jets)
36. New York Giants
37. Houston Texans
38. Jets (via Carolina Panthers)
39. Chicago Bears
40. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
41. Seahawks
42. Indianapolis Colts (via Commanders)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Cleveland Browns
45. Baltimore Ravens
46. Lions (via Vikings)
47. Commanders (via Colts)
48. Bears (via Los Angeles Chargers)
49. New Orleans Saints
50. Kansas City Chiefs (via Miami Dolphins)
51. Philadelphia Eagles
52. Pittsburgh Steelers
53. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas Raiders)
54. New England Patriots
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Falcons (via Tennessee Titans)
59. Packers
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Broncos (via Los Angeles Rams)
Round 3
65. Jaguars
66. Vikings (via Lions)
67. Giants
68. Texans
69. Titans (via Jets)
70. Jaguars (via Panthers)
71. Bears
72. Seahawks
73. Colts (via Commanders)
74. Falcons
75. Broncos
76. Ravens
77. Vikings
78. Browns
79. Chargers
80. Texans (via Saints)
81. Giants (via Dolphins)
82. Falcons (via Colts)
83. Eagles
84. Steelers
85. Patriots
86. Raiders
87. Cardinals
88. Cowboys
89. Bills
90. Titans
91. Buccaneers
92. Packers
93. 49ers
94. Patriots (via Chiefs)
95. Bengals
96. Broncos (via Rams)
97. Lions*
98. Commanders* (via Saints)
99. Browns*
100. Cardinals* (via Ravens)
101. Jets* (via Titans)
102. Dolphins* (via 49ers)
103. Chiefs*
104. Rams*
105. 49ers*
* indicates compensatory pick