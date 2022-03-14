2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, channel guide
This week’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule.
All times p.m. and Eastern.
Tuesday
6:40: Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (TruTV)
About 9:10: Indiana vs. Wyoming (TruTV)
Wednesday
6:40: Bryant vs. Wright State (TruTV)
About 9:10: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers (TruTV)
Thursday
12:15: Michigan vs. Colorado State (CBS)
12:40: South Dakota State vs. Providence (TruTV)
1:45: Memphis vs. Boise State (TNT)
2:00: Norfolk State vs. Baylor (TBS)
About 2:45: Longwood vs. Tennessee (CBS)
About 3:10: Richmond vs. Iowa (TruTV)
About 4:15: Georgia State vs. Gonzaga (TNT)
About 4:30: Marquette vs. North Carolina (TBS)
6:50: New Mexico State vs. Connecticut (TNT)
7:10: Saint Peter’s vs. Kentucky (CBS)
7:20: St. Mary’s vs. Indiana or Wyoming (TBS)
7:27: Creighton vs. San Diego State (TruTV)
About 9:20: Vermont vs. Arkansas (TNT)
About 9:40: San Francisco vs. Murray State (CBS)
About 9:50: Akron vs. UCLA (TBS)
About 9:57: Kansas vs. Texas Southern or Texas A&M Corpus Christi (TruTV)
Friday
12:15: Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State (CBS)
12:40: Jacksonville State vs. Auburn (TruTV)
1:45: Montana State vs. Texas Tech (TNT)
2:00: Yale vs. Purdue (TBS)
About 2:45: Delaware vs. Villanova (CBS)
About 3:10: Miami (Fla.) vs. Southern California (TruTV)
About 4:15: Alabama vs. Notre Dame or Rutgers (TNT)
About 4:30: Virginia Tech vs. Texas (TBS)
6:50: Chattanooga vs. Illinois (TNT)
7:10: Cal State Fullerton vs. Duke (CBS)
7:20: Iowa State vs. LSU (TBS)
7:27: Arizona vs. Bryant or Wright State (TruTV)
About 9:20: UAB vs. Houston (TNT)
About 9:40: Davidson vs. Michigan State (CBS)
About 9:50: Colgate vs. Wisconsin (TBS)
About 9:57: TCU vs. Seton Hall (TruTV)
Local channel guide
NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), MetroNet 9, DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), MetroNet 54, DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), MetroNet 55, DirecTV 245, Dish 138
TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), MetroNet 61, DirecTV 246, Dish 242
Note: Times and TV channels for Saturday’s games will be assigned after Thursday’s games. Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be announced after Friday’s games.