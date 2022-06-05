2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Schedule, results, game times, TV info, matchups

Top-ranked Tennessee leads the field in the 2022 NCAA Division I college baseball tournament, with the field of 64 teams all looking to secure a trip to Omaha and a spot in the College World Series.

The Vols are one of nine teams from the SEC in the field, which ties the ACC for the most by any conference. However, reigning national champion Mississippi State will not have a chance to defend its title after failing to qualify for this year's tournament.

The Regionals will be played June 3-6 at 16 sites, hosted by the top 16 overall seeds. The Super Regionals will be played June 10-12 or June 11-13, with the eight sites announced by the NCAA on June 7.

The Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, begins on June 17, with the best-of-3 finals starting June 25.

Tennessee's Jordan Beck, left, and Jorel Ortega have been celebrating frequently this season as the Volunteers posted a 53-7 regular-season record on their way to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament.
A look at the regional, super regional and College World Series schedule, with results as the games are played:

All times Eastern and subject to change

Knoxville Regional

Hosted by No. 1 overall seed Tennessee 

Friday, June 3

Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8

Tennessee 10, Alabama St. 0

Saturday, June 4

Georgia Tech 13, Alabama St. 4, Alabama St. eliminated

Tennessee 12, Campbell 7

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, 2 p.m.

Game 6 – Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner

Stanford Regional

Hosted by No. 2 overall seed Stanford

Friday, June 3

Stanford 20, Binghamton 7

Texas St. 7, UC Santa Barbara 3

Saturday, June 4

UC Santa Barbara 9 Binghamton 4, Binghamton eliminated

Texas St. 5, Stanford 2

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – UC Santa Barbara vs. Stanford, 4 p.m.

Game 6 – Texas St. vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Texas St. vs. Game 5 winner

Corvallis Regional

Hosted by No. 3 overall seed Oregon State

Friday, June 3

San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2

Oregon St. 5, New Mexico St. 4, 10 innings

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico St. 0, New Mexico St. eliminated

Oregon St. 12, San Diego 3

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Vanderbilt vs. San Diego, 4 p.m.

Game 6 – Oregon St. vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Oregon St. vs. Game 5 winner

Blacksburg Regional

Hosted by No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech

Friday, June 3

Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2

Virginia Tech 15, Wright St. 9

Saturday, June 4

Gonzaga 11, Wright St. 9, Wright St. eliminated

Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Gonzaga vs. Columbia, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Virginia Tech vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 5 winner

College Station Regional

Hosted by No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M

Friday, June 3

Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Louisiana 7, TCU 6

Saturday, June 4

TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated

Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – TCU vs. Louisiana, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner

Coral Gables Regional

Hosted by No. 6 overall seed Miami-FL

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Miami (39-18) vs. Canisius (29-23), ppd.

Game 2 – Arizona (37-23) vs. Mississippi (32-22), ppd.

Saturday, June 4

Miami 11, Canisius 6

Mississippi 7, Arizona 4

Game 3 – Canisius vs. Arizona, ppd.

Game 4 – Miami vs. Mississippi, ppd.

Sunday, June 5

Game 3 – Canisius vs. Arizona, TBD

Game 4 – Miami vs. Mississippi, TBD

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Stillwater Regional

Hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State

Friday, June 3

Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1

Oklahoma St. 10, Missouri St. 5

Saturday, June 4

Missouri St. 8, Grand Canyon 7, Grand Canyon eliminated

Arkansas 20, Oklahoma St. 12

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Missouri St. vs. Oklahoma St.

Game 6 – Arkansas 20 vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Arkansas 20 vs. Game 5 winner

Greenville Regional

Hosted by No. 8 overall seed East Carolina

Friday, June 3

East Carolina 17, Coppin St. 1

Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2

Saturday, June 4

Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin St. 8, Coppin St. eliminated

East Carolina 4, Virginia 2

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – East Carolina vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 East Carolina vs. Game 5 winner

Austin Regional

Hosted by No. 9 overall seed Texas

Friday, June 3

Texas 11, Air Force 3

Louisiana Tech 12, Dallas Baptist 5

Saturday, June 4

Air Force 5, Dallas Baptist 1, Dallas Baptist eliminated

Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Air Force vs. Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Texas vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Texas vs. Game 5 winner

Chapel Hill Regional

Hosted by No. 10 overall seed North Carolina

Friday, June 3

North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4

VCU 8, Georgia 1

Saturday, June 4

Georgia 24, Hofstra 1, Hofstra eliminated

VCU 4, North Carolina 3

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Georgia vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – VCU vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 VCU vs. Game 5 winner

Hattiesburg Regional

Hosted by No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi

Friday, June 3

Southern Miss. 2, Army 0, 1 p.m.

LSU 14, Kennesaw St. 11

Saturday, June 4

Kennesaw St. 9, Army 8, Army eliminated

LSU 7, Southern Miss. 6

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Kennesaw St. vs. Southern Miss., 1 p.m.

Game 6 – LSU vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 LSU vs. Game 5 winner

Louisville Regional

Hosted by No. 12 overall seed Louisville

Friday, June 3

Louisville 7, SE Missouri 2

Michigan 8, Oregon 6

Saturday, June 4

Oregon 18, SE Missouri 6, SE Missouri eliminated

Michigan 7, Louisville 3

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Oregon vs. Louisville, noon

Game 6 – Michigan vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Michigan vs. Game 5 winner

Gainesville Regional

Hosted by No. 13 overall seed Florida

Friday, June 3

Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3

Florida 7, Cent. Michigan 3

Saturday, June 4

Cent. Michigan 3, Liberty 2, 12 innings, Liberty eliminated

Oklahoma 9, Florida 4

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Cent. Michigan vs. Florida, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner

Auburn Regional

Hosted by No. 14 overall seed Auburn

Friday, June 3

Florida St. 5, UCLA 3

Auburn 19, SE Louisiana 7

Saturday, June 4

UCLA 16, SE Louisiana 2, SE Louisiana eliminated

Auburn 21, Florida St. 7

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – UCLA vs. Florida St., 4 p.m.

Game 6 – Auburn vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner

College Park Regional

Hosted by No. 15 overall seed Maryland

Friday, June 3

UConn 8, Wake Forest 7

Maryland 23, Long Island 2

Saturday, June 4

Wake Forest 10, Long Island 4, Long Island eliminated

UConn 10, Maryland 5

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Wake Forest vs. Maryland, 1 p.m.

Game 6 – UConn vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 UConn vs. Game 5 winner

Statesboro Regional

Hosted by No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern

Friday, June 3

Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2

Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. UNC Greensboro (34-28), ppd.

Saturday, June 4

Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0

Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0, UNC Greensboro eliminated

Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Texas Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.

Game 6 – Notre Dame vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Notre Dame vs. Game 5 winner

---

NCAA Super Regionals

The Super Regionals will be played June 10-12 or June 11-13, with the eight sites announced by the NCAA on June 7.

College World Series

The Men's College World Series begins on June 17 in Omaha, with the best-of-3 finals starting June 25 and the championship game on June 27.

