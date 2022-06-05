2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Schedule, results, game times, TV info, matchups
Top-ranked Tennessee leads the field in the 2022 NCAA Division I college baseball tournament, with the field of 64 teams all looking to secure a trip to Omaha and a spot in the College World Series.
The Vols are one of nine teams from the SEC in the field, which ties the ACC for the most by any conference. However, reigning national champion Mississippi State will not have a chance to defend its title after failing to qualify for this year's tournament.
The Regionals will be played June 3-6 at 16 sites, hosted by the top 16 overall seeds. The Super Regionals will be played June 10-12 or June 11-13, with the eight sites announced by the NCAA on June 7.
The Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, begins on June 17, with the best-of-3 finals starting June 25.
SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox
PLAYOFFS: Celtics reach NBA Finals the hard way after wild series
A look at the regional, super regional and College World Series schedule, with results as the games are played:
All times Eastern and subject to change
Knoxville Regional
Hosted by No. 1 overall seed Tennessee
Friday, June 3
Campbell 15, Georgia Tech 8
Tennessee 10, Alabama St. 0
Saturday, June 4
Georgia Tech 13, Alabama St. 4, Alabama St. eliminated
Tennessee 12, Campbell 7
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, 2 p.m.
Game 6 – Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner
Stanford Regional
Hosted by No. 2 overall seed Stanford
Friday, June 3
Stanford 20, Binghamton 7
Texas St. 7, UC Santa Barbara 3
Saturday, June 4
UC Santa Barbara 9 Binghamton 4, Binghamton eliminated
Texas St. 5, Stanford 2
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – UC Santa Barbara vs. Stanford, 4 p.m.
Game 6 – Texas St. vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Texas St. vs. Game 5 winner
Corvallis Regional
Hosted by No. 3 overall seed Oregon State
Friday, June 3
San Diego 3, Vanderbilt 2
Oregon St. 5, New Mexico St. 4, 10 innings
Saturday, June 4
Game 3 – Vanderbilt 21, New Mexico St. 0, New Mexico St. eliminated
Oregon St. 12, San Diego 3
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Vanderbilt vs. San Diego, 4 p.m.
Game 6 – Oregon St. vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Oregon St. vs. Game 5 winner
Blacksburg Regional
Hosted by No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech
Friday, June 3
Columbia 8, Gonzaga 2
Virginia Tech 15, Wright St. 9
Saturday, June 4
Gonzaga 11, Wright St. 9, Wright St. eliminated
Virginia Tech 24, Columbia 4
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Gonzaga vs. Columbia, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – Virginia Tech vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 5 winner
College Station Regional
Hosted by No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M
Friday, June 3
Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2
Louisiana 7, TCU 6
Saturday, June 4
TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated
Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – TCU vs. Louisiana, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner
Coral Gables Regional
Hosted by No. 6 overall seed Miami-FL
Friday, June 3
Game 1 – Miami (39-18) vs. Canisius (29-23), ppd.
Game 2 – Arizona (37-23) vs. Mississippi (32-22), ppd.
Saturday, June 4
Miami 11, Canisius 6
Mississippi 7, Arizona 4
Game 3 – Canisius vs. Arizona, ppd.
Game 4 – Miami vs. Mississippi, ppd.
Sunday, June 5
Game 3 – Canisius vs. Arizona, TBD
Game 4 – Miami vs. Mississippi, TBD
Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Stillwater Regional
Hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State
Friday, June 3
Arkansas 7, Grand Canyon 1
Oklahoma St. 10, Missouri St. 5
Saturday, June 4
Missouri St. 8, Grand Canyon 7, Grand Canyon eliminated
Arkansas 20, Oklahoma St. 12
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Missouri St. vs. Oklahoma St.
Game 6 – Arkansas 20 vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Arkansas 20 vs. Game 5 winner
Greenville Regional
Hosted by No. 8 overall seed East Carolina
Friday, June 3
East Carolina 17, Coppin St. 1
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 2
Saturday, June 4
Coastal Carolina 10, Coppin St. 8, Coppin St. eliminated
East Carolina 4, Virginia 2
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – East Carolina vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 East Carolina vs. Game 5 winner
Austin Regional
Hosted by No. 9 overall seed Texas
Friday, June 3
Texas 11, Air Force 3
Louisiana Tech 12, Dallas Baptist 5
Saturday, June 4
Air Force 5, Dallas Baptist 1, Dallas Baptist eliminated
Texas 5, Louisiana Tech 2
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Air Force vs. Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – Texas vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Texas vs. Game 5 winner
Chapel Hill Regional
Hosted by No. 10 overall seed North Carolina
Friday, June 3
North Carolina 15, Hofstra 4
VCU 8, Georgia 1
Saturday, June 4
Georgia 24, Hofstra 1, Hofstra eliminated
VCU 4, North Carolina 3
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Georgia vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – VCU vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 VCU vs. Game 5 winner
Hattiesburg Regional
Hosted by No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi
Friday, June 3
Southern Miss. 2, Army 0, 1 p.m.
LSU 14, Kennesaw St. 11
Saturday, June 4
Kennesaw St. 9, Army 8, Army eliminated
LSU 7, Southern Miss. 6
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Kennesaw St. vs. Southern Miss., 1 p.m.
Game 6 – LSU vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 LSU vs. Game 5 winner
Louisville Regional
Hosted by No. 12 overall seed Louisville
Friday, June 3
Louisville 7, SE Missouri 2
Michigan 8, Oregon 6
Saturday, June 4
Oregon 18, SE Missouri 6, SE Missouri eliminated
Michigan 7, Louisville 3
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Oregon vs. Louisville, noon
Game 6 – Michigan vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Michigan vs. Game 5 winner
Gainesville Regional
Hosted by No. 13 overall seed Florida
Friday, June 3
Oklahoma 16, Liberty 3
Florida 7, Cent. Michigan 3
Saturday, June 4
Cent. Michigan 3, Liberty 2, 12 innings, Liberty eliminated
Oklahoma 9, Florida 4
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Cent. Michigan vs. Florida, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner
Auburn Regional
Hosted by No. 14 overall seed Auburn
Friday, June 3
Florida St. 5, UCLA 3
Auburn 19, SE Louisiana 7
Saturday, June 4
UCLA 16, SE Louisiana 2, SE Louisiana eliminated
Auburn 21, Florida St. 7
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – UCLA vs. Florida St., 4 p.m.
Game 6 – Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
College Park Regional
Hosted by No. 15 overall seed Maryland
Friday, June 3
UConn 8, Wake Forest 7
Maryland 23, Long Island 2
Saturday, June 4
Wake Forest 10, Long Island 4, Long Island eliminated
UConn 10, Maryland 5
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Wake Forest vs. Maryland, 1 p.m.
Game 6 – UConn vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 UConn vs. Game 5 winner
Statesboro Regional
Hosted by No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern
Friday, June 3
Notre Dame 3, Texas Tech 2
Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. UNC Greensboro (34-28), ppd.
Saturday, June 4
Georgia Southern 8, UNC Greensboro 0
Texas Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0, UNC Greensboro eliminated
Notre Dame 6, Georgia Southern 4
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Texas Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.
Game 6 – Notre Dame vs. Game 5 winner
Monday, June 6
x-Game 7 Notre Dame vs. Game 5 winner
---
NCAA Super Regionals
The Super Regionals will be played June 10-12 or June 11-13, with the eight sites announced by the NCAA on June 7.
College World Series
The Men's College World Series begins on June 17 in Omaha, with the best-of-3 finals starting June 25 and the championship game on June 27.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA baseball: Scores, schedule, game times, TV for 2022 tournament