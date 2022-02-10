2022 NBA trade deadline: James Harden wants a trade; Bucks land Serge Ibaka

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, a lot of focus has been on whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers will deal disgruntled star Ben Simmons. The two sides have been at a stalemate since the offseason after Simmons requested a trade.

With that looming, other teams are already making moves for the stretch run of the 2021-22 season.

Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest deals, rumors and news ahead of Thursday's deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

Bagley, DiVincenzo and Ibaka part of four-team trade

A four-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers will send Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings and Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, per multiple reports.

The full details, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Ibaka was working on a $9.7 million expiring salary for the Clippers. He gives the defending champion Bucks some frontcourt depth in the absence of starting center Brook Lopez, who has not played since the season opener and undergoing back surgery in early December. Ibaka also missed the second half of last season and the start of this season with a back injury. He has averaged 7.7 points (on 53/38/71 shooting splits) and 4.8 rebounds in 16 minutes per game for the Clippers since returning just before Christmas.

Story continues

Check back soon for more details.

Report: James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers

James Harden has requested a trade without making a formal trade request, or something like that.

It has barely been a year since Harden requested a trade from Houston. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly presented the one-time MVP with a choice between Brooklyn and Philadelphia in January 2020. Harden chose the Nets. Now, he wants to play for the 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In a wild bit of news on the morning of the NBA's trade deadline, Wojnarowski reported that Harden wants a trade and hopes former Rockets turned Sixers executive Daryl Morey completes one for him on Thursday, but the 10-time All-Star is wary of the public backlash to a second trade request in as many seasons.

Instead, his feelings were leaked to the media.

According to Wojnarowski, Morey has not seriously engaged with Brooklyn since Nets general manager Sean Marks shot down his proposal for Harden last month. The trade is sitting right in front of them. Sixers star Ben Simmons, whose playmaking and defensive abilities complement Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has been sitting out the entire season after making his trade request from Philadelphia in June.

Draft picks and Sixers players Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey have been discussed as potential sweeteners to a deal. The question is how sweet Morey wants to make his offer, considering he could clear cap space or negotiate a sign-and-trade deal to secure Harden in unrestricted free agency.

Philadelphia's window is open now, though. Joel Embiid is the NBA's MVP favorite, and his Sixers are two losses out of first place in an increasingly wide-open Eastern Conference playoff picture — all despite their $33 million 25-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive First Team selection sitting at home.

Harden is an upgrade from nothing, but he has not been the player who finished top-three in MVP voting each year from 2017-20. This season marks the advanced metrics darling's least efficient since he was an Oklahoma City Thunder reserve a decade ago. He is still averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds a game, albeit on 41/33/87 shooting splits and fewer trips to the free-throw line than in his prime.

Hamstring issues have plagued Harden throughout his Brooklyn tenure. His right hamstring severely limited him in a seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks last season, and his left hamstring has cost him the past three games. He reportedly did not accompany the Nets for their game against the Wizards in Washington on Thursday to work with their performance staff.

Harden's last outing for the Nets was an abysmal four-point effort in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Brooklyn has lost nine straight games, dropping to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, and Harden has not been the sole root of their problems. Irving only plays road games, because he refuses to meet New York City's vaccine mandate, and Durant has been sidelined since mid-January with a sprained left MCL.

The grass might look greener to Harden in Philadelphia right now. Only, Brooklyn paid a king's ransom for him last year, trading Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, three unprotected first-round picks and four pick swaps. Flipping Harden for Simmons, who wilted in the playoffs last season and has not played since, is a risky proposition for Marks, who is not far removed from being lauded for constructing a championship favorite.

Marks may have no choice but to salvage Simmons now that Harden has made his passive trade request.

Check back soon for more details.

Jazz reportedly adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 3-team trade

The Utah Jazz are adding Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernangómez to the roster as part of a three-team deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers will send Tomáš Satoranský to the Spurs. Alexander-Walker and Satoranský were traded to Portland a day prior in the deal that sent guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz will send forwards Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to the Blazers, per the report. Both the Spurs and Blazers will receive second-round picks from the Jazz.

Domantas Sabonis on move to Kings as Pacers get Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield

The Indiana Pacers are trading two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package that will include second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, the teams announced Tuesday.

Sacramento also sent sharpshooter Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson's expiring contract to Indiana, while the Kings return Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick from the Pacers.

More on this trade: Report: Kings trade Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield for Pacers star Domantas Sabonis

Indiana reportedly sent center Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento ahead of the NBA trade deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Trail Blazers reportedly send CJ McCollum to Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers' fire sale is in full swing. They are reportedly finalizing a deal to trade guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, seven players are involved with the deal. In addition to McCollum, the Blazers are sending Larry Nance and Tony Snell to the Pelicans. The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada to the Blazers, along with a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round picks.

More on this trade: Report: Blazers finalizing deal to trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans

Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert, send Ricky Rubio to Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t wait until the deadline to make a move to bolster their surprising run.

On Sunday, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland acquired guard Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick. The Pacers received Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, a 2022 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks.

Rubio suffered a torn ACL in December and will miss the rest of the season. Rubio will be a free agent this offseason and could choose to re-sign with the Cavaliers or another team.

More on this trade: Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert from Pacers for Ricky Rubio, picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't wait until the NBA trade deadline to make a move, adding guard Caris LeVert to their surprising run. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Clippers add to supporting cast with Kawhi Leonard’s status this season in doubt

The Los Angeles Clippers are still without their two biggest stars — Kawhi Leonard (ACL) and Paul George (UCL) — but bolstered their bench by acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Trail Blazers received Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick in the deal.

Powell and Covington each played 24 minutes in the Clippers’ loss Sunday. Powell was the team’s leading scorer with 28 points, while Covington added 13.

More on this trade: Clippers acquire Norman Powell, Robert Covington from Blazers for Eric Bledsoe, others, per report