2022 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Jabari Smith rises to No. 1

Selection Sunday is less than three weeks away, and NBA scouts are gearing up to see top draft prospects on the biggest college basketball stage. Auburn forward Jabari Smith has taken over the top spot after a strong showing in February. He's combined for 59 points in two games, including 11 3-pointers, making him the best shooting big-man in this draft class and a complete triple threat on offense.

NBA scouts have flocked to Lexington, Kentucky, to get eyes on Shaedon Sharpe, who is sitting out the second semester after joining the team in December. The feedback from NBA personnel has been all positive after seeing the former No. 1 high school player. Even in the layup lines in games he's not playing, he's the most impressive prospect on the court, showcasing his athleticism above the rim and consistent 3-point jump shot. The whole debate of, "will he or won't he declare for 2022 NBA draft" continues but all signs point to Sharpe entering this year's draft if he remains a potential top-five pick.

Here's Yahoo Sports' latest look at the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of Feb. 20.)

Auburn forward Jabari Smith takes a shot against Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown during their game on Feb. 16, 2022. Smith is the top prospect in the latest Yahoo Sports NBA mock draft. (John Reed/USA TODAY Sports)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 15.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Karl-Anthony Towns declared himself the best 3-point shooting big in the NBA after winning the 3-Point Contest Saturday evening during All-Star weekend, but that title could be short-lived with Smith entering the league next season. The Auburn freshman is the best shooting power forward in college basketball, averaging 43.3% from 3-point range this season. He loves stepping into his jump shot and will let it fly in transition or off the pick-and-pop. He has solid footwork in the post and loves to use his right pivot foot in a turnaorund fadeaway jump shot from the corner, a shot he's hit in the last few games.

Smith has poise on the court that is well beyond his years and is not afraid of the big shot or big moment in games to swing the momentum back to Auburn. His confidence and ease in which the game comes to him makes him an intriguing pick at No. 1 and someone multiple teams will be looking at when the NBA draft lottery takes place in May.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Gonzaga: 14.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.3 bpg

Holmgren has started to dominate the paint in the West Coast Conference, and No. 1 Gonzaga has fallen into a good rhythm, beating conference opponents by an average of 30 points in league play. In February, the 7-footer is averaging 16 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and two assists per game. He's showing more initiative in the grab-and-go off a missed shot on defense and is finding shooters with ease out of a double-team. Holmgren is now stepping into 3-point jump shots with confidence and avoiding taking an extra dribble to get set. In a win over Portland at the January, Holmgren finished with 12 points, all 3-pointers.

Early in the season, Holmgren had trouble against tougher competition and all eyes will be on him during the NCAA tournament to see how he sizes up against faster guards and stronger players in the post.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren attempts to block the shot of BYU's Seneca Knight during their game on Feb. 5, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 16.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.8 apg

Banchero has recorded eight double-doubles this season and continues to show NBA scouts he can be a ball-handling big at the next level. His 3-point shooting continues to be a point of development after connecting on only five 3-pointers on 21 attempts so far in February. He has great size in the post and is an elite passer out of the high post. In the first head-to-head matchup between Banchero and Holmgren, Banchero came out as the better prospect as Duke defeated Gonzaga in November. Hopefully, the two will meet for round two in the NCAA tournament.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero controls the ball as Clemson forward Naz Bohannon defends on Feb. 10, 2022. (Dawson Powers/USA TODAY Sports)

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Purdue: 17 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.1 apg

Ivey's 3-point jumper has cooled off recently, but he's still finding ways to impact the game offensively. He ranks in the 91st percentile in isolation plays, scoring 1.1 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports. If the clock is winding down, the Boilermakers are looking for Ivey at the end of the shot clock and he's consistently getting a good shot off. Ivey worked out with Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant last summer and there are glimpses of similarities in the way Ivey finishes around the rim, including a poster finish over two Rutgers players driving the baseline. The 6-foot-4 combo guard had a strong showing in the NCAA tournament last year. Look for him to turn on another gear as Purdue prepares to make a big run this year.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: Has not played this season

Sharpe continues to be the topic of national discussion even though he hasn't even played a single college basketball game this season. Head coach John Calipari has double downed and said Sharpe is planning on playing at Kentucky next season and even projected him as the No. 1 draft pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

“If this kid comes back, he’s the No. 1 draft pick, in my mind,” Calipari told reporters earlier this month. “He’s the No. 1 draft pick. How can I say I know what a No. 1 draft pick looks like? Because I’ve had four! That’s why I can say what it looks like. He could be the No. 1 draft pick.”

Calipari might be confident in what's he's seen from Sharpe in practice, but there's still no guarantee Sharpe will be the clear-cut No. 1 pick next year with 7-foot-2 French phenom Victor Wembanyama and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson lurking in the shadows making a strong case for the top spot in next year's draft.

Even with the small sample size of practice and warmups during games, Sharpe's upside is undeniable. He has a natural feel for the game, is extremely athletic and is a young player who will adjust well to the pace and spacing of the NBA game.

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Memphis: 11.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.2 bpg

Duren is 18 months younger than Holmgren and should technically be a high school senior this year. His steady adjustment to the college game has been encouraging, especially during a season filled with recent drama surrounding his teammate Emoni Bates. Duren is a raw talent with a more old-school post game, attempting only one 3-pointer the entire season. His passing is underrated, and he's made some good reads this season, finding an open man out of a double team. Duren has scored in double digits in the last six games in just 25 minutes per game.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Iowa: 23.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2 apg

Murray is a long 3-and-D wing who is leading the Big Ten in scoring and shooting 37% from 3-point range. He had a season-high 37 points in a win over Nebraska on Feb. 13 and also added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes. Murray does an extremely good job recognizing mismatch situations and ranks in the 98th percentile in post-ups, averaging 1.3 points per possession. He's remained consistent all season long and can be a plug-and-play guy right away at the NBA level and give solid rotational minutes.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 194 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Wisconsin: 20.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.4 apg

Davis continues to have a solid year and recorded his third 30-plus game in a win over Indiana last week. He averages 16 shots per game and loves to get downhill whenever he can. Davis is one of the best pick-and-roll ball-handlers in the Big Ten and reads the defense extremely well. His 3-point shot needs some improvement, shooting just 33% this season. After his meteoric rise up draft boards earlier this season, Davis continues to play and prove he's a potential top-10 pick.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 222 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 9.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Griffin was plagued by injuries during his high school career and was even battling a preseason knee injury earlier this season. Since returning to the court full strength, Griffin is showcasing his strength in the lane and body control around the basket. His offensive presence has started to take shape on this talented Duke team and is averaging 13 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes on the court. His role is increasing as the season goes on and Griffin and Banchero are a dream option on the wing or short corner for guards Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arizona: 17.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.2 apg

The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 3 team in the country, and Mathurin has a lot to do with that. The Canadian sharpshooter has scored 20 or more points in the last three games and has really established a leadership role on the court in his sophomore season. Mathurin is a chameleon on the court and has the maturity to shine in whatever offensive set that's thrown at him. He's a player who gets better and more confident as the season goes on and has yet to reach his full potential at age 19, which presents great upside at the NBA level.

11. Memphis Grizzlies: G Jaden Hardy

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198 pounds | G League Ignite: 17.7 ppg, 3.2 apg

Hardy has struggled with his shot selection during G League play, but his raw talent is undeniable. Just 19 years old, he has great instincts on offense and might be overthinking it this year playing at the professional level. As a high school prospect, he was more relaxed on the court and was one of the best scorers in America. Hardy didn't just settle for the deep, step-back 3-point shot, but he also got to the rim frequently with his footwork off the dribble. Hopefully, we see more of his downhill speed and physicality at the rim as his career progresses. If he drops outside the top 10, he'll be a steal in this draft class.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 197 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 12.4 ppg, 4.1 apg

Washington was recently sidelined with an ankle injury after reinjuring it during a loss to No. 16 Tennessee on Feb. 15. Washington is one of the most competitive guards in this draft class and is a high-upside player, despite some inconsistent games this season. The 6-foot-3 freshman is playing more off the ball this year with junior Sahvir Wheeler running the point. Washington is second in points and assists on this talented Kentucky team and averages only 28 minutes per game. The Wildcats could make a deep run in the tournament and if Washington is healthy, he could rise up the rankings and be a top-10 pick.

Kentucky's TyTy Washington looks to maneuver the ball by Alabama's Keon Ellis on Feb. 5, 2022. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

13. Atlanta Hawks: G/F MarJon Beauchamp

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 175 pounds | G League Ignite: 15.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

Beauchamp has a steady jumper that has improved over the last year. Beauchamp spent the summer working out with 17-year veteran sharpshooter Mike Miller and the improvement on his jump shot is apparent in his one year on the G League Ignite team. Beauchamp has good speed in transition and is not afraid to take the shot with a defender in his face. His biggest improvement is on the defensive end with his lateral quickness and ability to sit down and guard every position on the wing.

14. Charlotte Hornets: G Jean Montero

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 172 pounds | Overtime Elite: 17.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 8 apg

Montero is a speedy guard who is a phenomenal passer, sometimes hitting a teammate 80 feet away in transition. He's a true floor general who took a chance on joining the inaugural Overtime Elite Team, and it's a move that hasn't hurt his draft stock at all. He has no problem scoring against high school and prep-level talent, but his real test will come in the NBA draft combine and individual team workouts.

Post Lottery

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | LSU: 16.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Notre Dame: 14.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Milwaukee: 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. drives to the basket against Florida's Colin Castleton on Nov. 18, 2021. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas: 19.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg

19. San Antonio Spurs: F Nikola Jovic

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 205 pounds | Serbia | Mega Basket: 10.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 240 pounds | Class: Junior | Ohio State: 19.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor: 9.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 213 pounds | Class: Junior | Duke: 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.5 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 171 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 13.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State: 10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Ohio State's Malaki Branham in action against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell on Feb. 9, 2022. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 230 pounds | Class: Freshman | Stanford: 11.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3 apg

26. Miami Heat: G Dyson Daniels

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 pounds | Australia | G League Ignite: 11.3 ppg, 4.4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama: 8.6 ppg, 4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 255 pounds | Class: Junior | Kentucky: 16.2 ppg, 15.3 rpg

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Feb. 2, 2022. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 242 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke: 10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3 bpg

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Auburn: 12 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 4.7 bpg