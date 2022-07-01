2022 NBA free agency: Ja Morant agrees to $231 million extension with Memphis Grizzlies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Rohrbach
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ja Morant
    Ja Morant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant made the All-NBA second team in just third season. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant made the All-NBA second team in just third season. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ja Morant has agreed to a five-year designated player contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies that could pay the All-NBA point guard as much as $231 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morant all but confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Morant's $193 million maximum salary rises by $38 million over the life of the contract if he makes a second All-NBA team next season or wins league MVP. The NBA's most popular young player is worth every penny.

Morant, who turns 23 years old in August, averaged 27.4 points (on 49/34/76 shooting splits), 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 33.1 minutes over 57 games last season, leading the 56-win Grizzlies to the league's second-best record. Morant suffered a bone bruise in his right knee midway through the second round of the playoffs, as his Grizzlies trailed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in a series they lost 4-2.

Morant's arrival as the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 changed Memphis' fortunes from a franchise trying to find its way from the rubble of the Grit and Grind era to a team that now embodies its nascent superstar's brash athleticism. The Grizzlies give you nothing, because Morant wants to take everything and often does.

The Grizzlies also signed All-Defensive first team forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to a four-year, $105 million extension this past October, locking up two foundational pieces to a championship contender. Memphis is loaded with young talent around them, thanks to a front office that has excelled at player evaluation.

This particular decision was a no-brainer. Morant has the ability to become the greatest player in Grizzlies history, and he wants to play in Memphis, which is not always the case for rising stars and small markets.

"I'm definitely happy to be here," Morant told reporters when asked about his looming extension at his exit interview in May. "Memphis is my home. ... If your [question] is, 'Do I want to be in Memphis?' Hell yeah."

Morant's buzzer beater midway through a 52-point game in February was the most-watched Instagram video in NBA history, a testament to the point guard's Stephen Curry-like popularity among young fans.

We are now left to wonder if Morant can join Curry in the pantheon and whether Jackson and Desmond Bane will become the Draymond Green and Klay Thompson of the Grizzlies. If not, can Morant recruit star players to Memphis? the Grizzlies just bought themselves until the 2027-28 season to figure all that out.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA free agency 2022: Phoenix Suns to sign Devin Booker to supermax extension

    The extension will begin after the two years and $70 million Devin Booker has remaining on his current deal with the Phoenix Suns.

  • Calvin Harris Enlists Halsey, Normani, Pusha T, More for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

    Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and more will be featured on the coming record

  • Juan Toscano-Anderson NBA free agency 2022: NBA champion, Los Angeles Lakers agree to deal

    Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson — member of Golden State Warriors championship team — has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz of Klutch Sports told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA free agency 2022: Bradley Beal to remain with Washington Wizards for $251 million

    Bradley Beal previously declined a $36.4 million option with the Washington Wizards on the 2022-23 season to enter free agency.

  • Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined $10K for spitting at fan, advances to showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Despite the drama, Kyrgios has played well to advance to a third-round showdown with No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

  • NBA free agent tracker: Jalen Brunson to Knicks highlights Day 1, several top names still available

    NBA free agency opened Thursday night with the usual flurry of moves, but one player who isn't a free agent at all overshadowed everything.

  • Here's what LIV golfers think of the PGA Tour's increased prize money, other changes

    Last week, the PGA Tour announced it's pouring millions more dollars into prize purses as part of an effort to retain talent from jumping ship.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo