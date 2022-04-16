  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2022 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

Ben Rohrbach
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Butler
    Jimmy Butler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Lowry
    Kyle Lowry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bam Adebayo
    Bam Adebayo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Herro
    Tyler Herro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Miami Heat and eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Atlanta beat the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

More Yahoo Sports NBA first-round playoff previews:

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

How they got here

Miami Heat (53-29)

The Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals, lost in the first round of last year's playoffs and reloaded this past offseason. Veteran free-agent signings Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris added more layers of physicality to the culture Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo established. Be ready for a fight against Miami.

Butler and Adebayo played like All-Stars when they were not battling illness or injury. Tyler Herro's bounce-back season made him the favorite the Sixth Man of the Year award. Duncan Robinson overcame an early shooting slump to shoot 40% on nearly eight 3-point attempts per game over the final four months of the season. And Lowry settled into a complementary table-setting role, scoring efficiently when asked to do so.

As always, the Heat identified and developed several gems from the waiver wire, turning journeymen Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin into reliable rotational contributors. The result was 53 wins and the No. 1 seed in a deep Eastern Conference, despite Butler and Adebayo each missing a third of the season.

Atlanta Hawks (43-39)

The Hawks returned from a surprise 2021 Eastern Conference finals run with a surprising lack of inspiration. Atlanta star Trae Young even conceded, "It's the regular season. I’m not going to lie, it's a lot more boring than the playoffs." Their 17-25 record in mid-January, 12th place in the East, reflected that sentiment.

Young played brilliantly throughout, but a deep and talented roster around him could not strike a chemistry balance. The Hawks cleared space in the rotation, trading Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill to the New York Knicks for a draft pick. Atlanta proceeded to win seven straight games and finished the second half of the season on a 26-14 tear, owners of the league's third-ranked offense and fifth-best net rating in that span.

Young averaged a 28-4-10 on 46/38/90 shooting splits and led the league in total points and assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic was a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year contender and one of six more Hawks to average double-digit scoring, including center Clint Capela. They survived another early season injury to De'Andre Hunter and a late-season injury to John Collins to earn the ninth seed in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta found that postseason inspiration again, dominating Charlotte in the play-in opener and beating a quality Cleveland team on the road to secure the eighth seed. Collins missed both play-in games with his foot injury, and Capela hyperextended his knee against the Cavaliers, leaving both in doubt for the start of this first-round series against Miami. But the Hawks still have Young, their depth and a fighting chance.

Head to head

The Heat won their regular-season series with the Hawks, 3-1.

Miami beat Atlanta by 24 points without Butler or Adebayo on Jan. 12, and then beat them by six two days later, still without their center. Capela missed both games. They played again another week later, and the Hawks exacted revenge against the Lowry-less Heat. It was not until their final meeting on April 8 that both teams were (near) full strength, and Miami needed a 10-2 run down the stretch to pull out a 113-109 victory.

Three of the four games were decided by two possessions or less, and the trio of Butler, Herro and Lowry dominated Young and the heliocentric Hawks late in those games, finishing a combined +18 in the clutch.

Caleb Martin has been the Miami Heat&#39;s best defensive option against Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Caleb Martin has been the Miami Heat's best defensive option against Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Closing lineups

Miami Heat

Butler, Adebayo and Lowry will close games. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra can play with the other two spots. Tucker closed games in the Finals for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. You can trust him. You want Herro out there, but he can be a target on defense. Robinson and Strus fall into a similar category. Martin and Vincent are better options defensively, but can you put your faith in them in pressure-packed moments?

Atlanta Hawks

Young, Bogdanovic, Huerter, Collins and Capela have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents by 101 points in 164 minutes together. Hunter's defense is the priority over Gallinari's offense if Collins remains unavailable, and Onyeka Okongwu is a capable replacement for Capela. That lineup has played minimally together, but the limited sample size was encouraging, and the quintet helped close out the Cavaliers.

Matchup to watch

The Heat are loaded with defenders, but it is a tall order for Lowry at age 36 to keep pace with Young. Miami has successfully assigned Butler to the undersized point guard, but Caleb Martin has gotten the call most often, which means the third-year wing will be in a bright spotlight in his first playoff appearance.

Martin's defense also leaves less room for Herro — Miami's most potent offensive weapon. The Heat were a below-average offensive team without Herro on the floor this season, and that is concerning against a unit as potent as the Hawks. Slowing Young is that important, though, and Spoelstra could be spending the entire series striking the right balance between his best defense and an offense that can score with Atlanta.

This is why the Heat gave Lowry $85 million, to keep the point guard battle competitive in the playoffs, and if he can steal enough quality minutes against Young, Miami will have more flexibility to field its best lineups.

BetMGM series odds

Miami Heat (-375)

Atlanta Hawks (+300)

Prediction

Heat in six.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stopping the 76ers' Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll

    The Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them with the dangerous Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-roll. Here's what makes the duo such a potent combo.

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • 11 NHL head coaches with uncertain futures this offseason

    There are currently five NHL coaches without deals for next season and another six under interim tags.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide