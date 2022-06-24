  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2022 NBA draft: Purdue G Jaden Ivey overcome with emotion after going 5th overall to Pistons

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Pistons
    Detroit Pistons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It was personal for Jaden Ivey, in a wholesome way.

With the fifth pick of the 2022 NBA draft, the Detroit Pistons selected the Purdue guard and completed a full-circle journey for him and his family.

Ivey's mother, Notre Dame women's head coach Niele Ivey, played for the WNBA's Detroit Shock, his grandfather James Hunter played for the NFL's Detroit Lions and his father Javin Hunter, a former NFL wide receiver was born in Detroit.

Now, Ivey is headed to the same city. He was visibly emotional after his name was called at Madison Square Garden, with his mother by his side (video above).

After breaking down in tears during an ESPN interview, Ivey also got to meet Spike Lee backstage.

Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his sophomore season at Purdue, earning consensus second-team All-American honors. "Explosive" is a common word in his scouting reports, which he combines with a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan to form an effective finisher on offense and a menace on defense.

The 20-year-old figures to create one of the NBA's most exciting young backcourts alongside 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who finished third in last season's Rookie of the Year voting after coming on strong in the final months.

Nearly every mock draft had Ivey going fourth overall to the Sacramento Kings, but with the odd caveat that a trade was suspected. While Ivey was the consensus No. 4 prospect in the draft and the top backcourt player, he had no contact with the Kings in the pre-draft process, leading the team to select Iowa's Keegan Murray with the pick.

Jaden Ivey dons a Detroit Pistons hat after being selected fifth overall by the Pistons in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jaden Ivey is following his family's footsteps in Detroit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jaden Ivey's emotional reaction to being drafted

    The Detroit Pistons selected the Purdue wing with the 5th overall selection in Thursday night's NBA draft.

  • NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic make Duke's Paolo Banchero the No. 1 pick

    Magic tab the 6-foot-10 Paolo Banchero, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals for Coach K's final Duke team.

  • Pistons take Purdue's Jaden Ivey with 5th pick in NBA draft

    DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue's Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, adding desperately needed talent to a team led by Cade Cunningham. Detroit's rebuilding plan should get a boost with the addition of the dynamic player with scoring ability. The day before the draft, the Pistons agreed to trade Jerami Grant to Portland for the No. 36 pick overall this year and a first-round pick in 2025.

  • An NBA team that hasn't made the playoffs in 16 years suddenly holds the keys to the draft

    Whether the Kings decide to keep the fourth pick or trade it to a team interested in Jaden Ivey could have a big ripple effect on the NBA draft.

  • High drama as Jan. 6 hearing details Trump's effort to corrupt Justice Department

    Thursday's hearing of the Jan. 6 committee focused on the pressure then-President Donald Trump and his allies put on the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 election. Summing up the hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump continuing to push the lie of a stolen election and pressure his officials to break the law was "about protecting his very real power and very real fragile ego -- even if it required recklessly undermining our entire electoral system by wildly casting faceless doubt upon it." Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., closed by previewing the focus of hearings to come in July, calling the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol Trump's "backup plan of stopping the transfer of power" if he couldn't get away with a "political coup."

  • Lakers acquire second-round NBA draft pick from Orlando Magic

    The Lakers bought into the second round of the NBA draft, acquiring a pick from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick and cash.

  • 2022 NBA draft grades for Round 1: Paolo Banchero to Magic gets A-; Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey get A+

    Instant reaction to how teams fared in Round 1 of the NBA draft.

  • 2022 NBA draft: Paolo Banchero selected with No. 1 overall pick by Orlando Magic

    Banchero is the second No. 1 pick in the last four years for the Blue Devils.

  • 2022 NBA draft tracker: Paolo Banchero goes No. 1, Knicks trade, picks, grades, news, draft order, top players

    Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA draft, including the latest news and trades.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes raves about Toronto: 'I got drafted by the right team'

    Scottie Barnes feels "super blessed" to be a member of the Raptors.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi