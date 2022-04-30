  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2022 NBA conference semifinals previews: (2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (3) Golden State Warriors

Ben Rohrbach
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ja Morant
    Ja Morant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and third-seeded Golden State Warriors meet in the Western Conference semifinals. Memphis and Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in the first round, respectively.

More Yahoo Sports NBA conference semifinals previews:

(1) Miami Heat vs. (4) Philadelphia 76ers
(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks
(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

How they got here

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26)

The Grizzlies were a .500 team in ninth place on Nov. 26, when Ja Morant sprained his left knee nine minutes into a 32-point home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Nobody saw their resurgence coming but Memphis.

Morant's teammates won 10 of their next 11 games without him and finished the season 20-5 in his absence. Soon after Morant returned, the Grizzlies bit off an 11-game win streak that spanned Christmas to mid-January, and they established themselves among the Western Conference elite. Since Thanksgiving, Memphis has been in a dead heat with the top-seeded Phoenix Suns — with a superior net rating.

Morant captured Most Improved Player of the Year award and gave the trophy to backcourt mate Desmond Bane, another deserving candidate. A third young building block, Jaren Jackson Jr., transformed into a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and a cast of willing role players, motivated masterfully by Coach of the Year candidate Taylor Jenkins, cemented a top-five defense.

The youthful Grizzlies struggled to extinguish a formidable first-round opponent — the Minnesota Timberwolves, an equally hungry, inexperienced team. When it mattered most, as he had all year, Morant delivered the goods, singlehandedly stealing the pivotal Game 5, proving his superstar turn was no regular-season achievement. Athleticism and toughness are a hell of a combination, and Memphis is full of it.

Golden State Warriors (53-29)

The Warriors started 18-2 and looked like the Warriors of old, before Kevin Durant made them unbeatable. Klay Thompson had yet to play a game. A trio of recent lottery picks were in development as helpful pieces in waiting. Golden State was back and only about to get better when the calendar was closing on 2021.

The remainder of the regular season was not so optimistic. Thompson's return was met with an injury to Draymond Green, and Green's return was met with an injury to Stephen Curry, and the Warriors were a .500 team the rest of the way, unable to get their championship core on the floor together for any stretch of time.

The disjointed season allowed Andrew Wiggins to make his first All-Star team, Jordan Poole to join the Most Improved Player conversation, Gary Payton II to emerge as an All-Defensive candidate and Jonathan Kuminga to progress. Everything finally came together in the first round, when the Warriors unleashed a wave of small-ball lineups that buried reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in a five-game series.

Head to head

The Grizzlies won their regular season series with the Warriors, 3-1.

Thompson missed the first two meetings, Green missed the third and neither played in the final showdown, when Curry missed the game, too. Golden State's lone victory came on Dec. 23, as Curry scored 46 points and Morant struggled in his second game back from injury. Morant also missed their March 28 meeting, but his teammates delivered in a 28-point blowout against the Warriors' second unit. Beware drawing too many conclusions when Curry, Green and Thompson did not play a single minute together against the Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will have to hold off hard-charging Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in the Western Conference semifinals in the 2022 NBA postseason. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will have to hold off hard-charging Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in the Western Conference semifinals in the 2022 NBA postseason. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Closing lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies scrapped Adams at center when Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns presented a matchup problem, and Golden State's small-ball lineups present similar issues for the veteran big man. Morant, Brooks, Bane and Jackson will be in the closing unit, so long as Jackson can avoid foul trouble, and that quartet outscored opponents by 21.4 points per 100 possessions in a small sample size, per Cleaning the Glass. Brandon Clarke meshed well with them against Minnesota, but the Grizzlies can go smaller against the Warriors. Kyle Anderson is a veteran fit, and they can try Tyus Jones in a super small and skilled lineup.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors coach Steve Kerr unleashed his latest death lineup of Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins and Green to great success in the opening round. That group finished +23 in 39 minutes against Denver. Golden State should ride them until their dominance disappears. Then, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are lying in wait to provide more size and superior defense if Kerr feels the need to pull Poole from the playoff spotlight.

Matchup to watch

Curry and Morant might be the two most popular players among young NBA fans. They are certainly the league's two most thrilling players. How much they will be lined up opposite each other is another question.

Payton drew the bulk of the work against Morant during the regular season, holding the Grizzlies star to 2-for-12 shooting on a substantial 85 possessions. Payton could earn a spot in Golden State's closing lineup if he holds up, since Morant torched just about everyone else on the Warriors in more limited sample sizes.

Brooks got the call against Curry in the lone game they played against each other this season, and the Grizzlies' best perimeter defender held the Warriors star to 2-of-7 shooting on 39 possessions. De'Anthony Melton got the call otherwise, and Curry scored 20 points over nine minutes against the Memphis reserve.

Just give us a few possessions of Curry and Morant guarding each other, because at some point Curry will have to pass the highlight torch to another guard, and they should both be on the poster when it happens.

Series schedule

May 1: Golden State at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

May 5: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

May 7: Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

May 9: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

May 11: Golden State at Memphis, TBD (TNT)*

May 13: Memphis at Golden State, TBD (ESPN)*

May 16: Golden State at Memphis, TBD (TNT)*

(*if necessary)

BetMGM series odds

Memphis Grizzlies (+210)

Golden State Warriors (-275)

Prediction

Warriors in six.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Toronto Argonauts content to wait for talented defensive line prospect Luiji Vilain

    Michael (Pinball) Clemons has more than just a passing interest in the 2022 NFL draft. The Toronto Argonauts' GM will be watching to see if heralded prospect Luiji Vilain is either draft or signed as a priority free agent. The Argos selected the six-foot-four, 255-pound Wake Forest defensive end in the third round, No. 25 overall, of last year's CFL draft. "He's obviously done very well with his combine workouts," Clemons told reporters during a CFL zoom call Wednesday. "We do believe there will

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Capitals lose 4-1 to Islanders, fail to move up in standings

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Peter Laviolette couldn't explain why his Washington Capitals fell flat in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night with a chance to move up in the standings and improve their playoff positioning. “We were flat," the veteran NHL coach said. “I don't know.” Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals blew a lead and gave up four unanswered goals to an opponent that has long been out of playoff contention. They allowed power-play goals to Ryan Pulock

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.