2022 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry sets a record, and LeBron James hits the game-winner
The greatest shooter ever put on a show for the greatest players ever.
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland was in danger of being anticlimactic after a lengthy halftime presentation of the 75th Anniversary Team, but Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made five straight 3-pointers in less than two minutes to steal the show during a 50-point MVP performance in victory.
Then, Los Angeles Lakers counterpart LeBron James came out for the encore, drilling a fadeaway jump shot to give his team a 163-160 win.
Curry made 16 of his 27 attempts from 3-point range in a blistering display, easily breaking Paul George's 2016 record of nine made triples in the All-Star Game. No one has ever made more 3-pointers in an NBA game. Curry's Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, owns the regular-season record of 14 made 3-pointers.
