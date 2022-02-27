2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners

NAACP Trophy

Marcus Ingram/Getty/NAACP Image Awards NAACP Image Awards trophy

The NAACP Image Awards are coming to a star-studded close!

Following almost a week of winner announcements virtually, the 53rd ceremony — which will include lead acting awards in television and film — is currently airing live on BET.

The show will include a performance by Mary J. Blige and appearances by Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and more.

Among the honorees at this year's NAACP Image Awards are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are set to receive the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

See below for the list of televised winners. (For the full list of winners, both televised and previously announced, visit naacpimageawards.net or @naacpimageawards on Instagram.)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Harlem

Insecure

Run the World

The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Elisha "EJ" Williams, The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Will Smith, King Richard

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry, Bruised

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Social Justice Impact

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards are currently airing live on BET.