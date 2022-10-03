2022 MVNO Business Plan and Financial Modeling Tool (Microsoft Excel) and Supporting Research
This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation. Also included is a go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNOs and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.
This detailed, working Excel spreadsheet provides pro-forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for Contendus. The spreadsheet provides both data points for analysis as well as a format for modeling your own parameters for a financial assessment of your MVNO Business plan.
Launching an MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding competitive issues, opportunities, and challenges based on the type of MVNO is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO). Accordingly, the MVNO Business Plan includes Modeling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with MNOs. This includes rate structures, cost plus models, pros and cons, how to implement, and more!!
The MVNO Business Plan also includes evaluation of wholesale incentives, reconciliation process, and macro and micro environmental aspects to consider when defining a negotiation strategy. It also includes an example Service Level Agreement (SLA), modeled from real-life operational MVNO SLAs, which can be customized to meet unique service management requirements.
Why build your financial assessment from scratch? This includes an Excel spreadsheet with financial modeling including:
P&L
COGs
CAPEX
HR Costs
Cash Flow
Other Costs
Drivers and Revenue
Graphs and Summary
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
2.1. The Business
2.2. The Strategy
2.3. The Market
2.4. The Management
2.5. The Financials
2.6. The Company Mission
2.7. MVNO Criteria
2.8. Exceptions
3. The Business
3.1. Requirements Analysis
3.2. Description of Services
3.3. Target Market
3.4. Initial Services: Primary Revenue Drivers
3.5. Potential Future Services: Additional Revenue Sources
3.6. Distribution, Purchasing, and Refills
3.7. Starter Package
3.8. Handsets and Hardware
3.9. LTE System and the SIM-card
3.10. Website and User Interface Strategies
3.11. LTE Enhancements, 5G, and Future Technologies
3.12. Back-Office and Customer Care
3.13. Mobile Network Operator Requirements
3.14. Regulatory Issues
3.15. Churn Considerations
4. The Opportunity
4.1. Opportunity
4.2. Strategy
4.3. Provisioning and Management
4.4. Infrastructure
4.5. Multi-IMSI Approach
4.6. Multi-network VPN
4.7. Security and Control
4.8. Forecast
5. The Market
5.1. US Wireless Market
5.2. Prepaid Services Market
5.3. Wholesale Communications Services
5.4. Essential Negotiation Factors
5.5. Setup Cost Analysis
5.6. Terminal Usage and Control
5.7. Network Usage and Control
6. Marketing Plan
6.1. Overview
6.2. Marketing Strategy
6.3. Initial Market Segments and Strategic Considerations
6.4. Partnering and Co-branding
6.5. Loyalty Program
6.6. Migration Strategy
7. Financial Overview
7.1. Revenue Streams and Cost Considerations
7.2. Revenue Growth
7.3. Financial Projections
7.4. Funding
7.5. Exit Strategy
8. Extensions and Upgrades
8.1. Selection Criteria
8.2. Technical Requirements
8.3. Other Factors
9. Potential Market Segments
10. The Management Team and Partners
10.1. Management
10.2. Board of Advisors
10.3. Operational Partners
11. Competition
11.1. Prepaid Players
11.2. Prepaid Market Assessment
12. MVNO Market Outlook
12.1. Overview
12.2. Global Outlook and Forecast
12.3. MVNO Drivers in Europe
12.4. MVNO Drivers in the United States
12.5. MVNO Drivers in Middle East
12.6. MVNO Drivers in Asia Pacific
13. MVNO Case Studies
14. Conclusions
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4gum3
