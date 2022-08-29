2022 MTV VMAs Glam: Best Beauty Looks From Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Dove Cameron and More

Welcome to the MTV VMAs, where unapologetic glamour, risky hairstyles, and standout makeup statements never disappoint. This year, we saw many moments go beyond the binary, curating lots of fluid and enjoyable looks for the red carpet.

The awards took place in Newark, New Jersey, where some of the biggest names in music flocked to the Prudential Center. Lizzo took the evening by storm in her John Paul Gaultier blue-black gown with a sleek wet-slick back and moody beat crafted by resident makeup artist Alexx Mayo. Celebrities took to the red carpet sporting head-turning beauty looks deserving of their own Moon Man trophy. It doesn't just stop there, keep reading on for the best beauty looks from the 2022 VMA Awards.

Lizzo's wet, slicked back hair and blue-black moody lipstick.

2022 MTV VMAs Best Glam: Best Celeb Beauty Looks lizzo blackpink dove cameron hair makeup

Dove Cameron sported goth pigtails and reverse eyeliner with smokey cut-crease.

2022 MTV VMAs Best Glam: Best Celeb Beauty Looks lizzo blackpink dove cameron hair makeup

Kamie Crawford wore an extra long skinny braided ponytail with middle part and rosy-toned makeup.

2022 MTV VMAs Best Glam: Best Celeb Beauty Looks lizzo blackpink dove cameron hair makeup

Kerri Colby served fire-engine red loose body waves with neutral-toned makeup.

2022 MTV VMAs Best Glam: Best Celeb Beauty Looks lizzo blackpink dove cameron hair makeup

Sabrina Carpenter's went for a '60s inspired Barbie style with semi-side swept bangs.

2022 MTV VMAs Best Glam: Best Celeb Beauty Looks lizzo blackpink dove cameron hair makeup

That Girl Lay Lay represented for Gen-Alpha with rhinestone eye makeup and extra large bow Bantu knots.

2022 MTV VMAs Best Glam: Best Celeb Beauty Looks lizzo blackpink dove cameron hair makeup

All the members of BLACKPINK kept makeup and hair moment for the red carpet simple and chic, yet rosy with an effortless flush.