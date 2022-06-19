These Are 2022’s Most Sought After Honeymoon Destinations

The pandemic hasn’t just changed what we want from a wedding. It also appears to have reshaped our honeymoon plans.

According to a new survey by Expedia, more than half (53%) of prospective newlyweds are planning to spend more on their honeymoon than they originally budgeted. An even higher percentage (59%) said they’re now considering visiting a bucket list destination.

More than half of couples who got married during the pandemic said they’re weighing up the idea of a “redo-moon” because they are’t satisfied by their original honeymoon.

Meanwhile, 83% of couples said they’re planning multiple honeymoons; for example, a quick trip straight after the wedding followed by a longer holiday at a later date. Expedia calls this double whammy a “duo-moon”.

The survey also reveals that the UK is currently the most sought after honeymoon destination, with multi-city trips exploring different parts of the country by train proving especially popular. You can check out a recent list of the UK’s most popular staycation destinations here.

Dubai is the second most sought after honeymoon spot, followed by the city that’s always been synonymous with romance: Paris.

Check out the ten most sought-after honeymoon destinations below, with some brief insights into the trips being planned in each one.

1. United Kingdom: A multi-city itinerary exploring Scotland and England by train

2. Dubai: Straddle the line of beach and big city luxury

3. Paris: Honeymoon in the most romantic place in the world

4. Florida: A Florida honeymoon two ways in Palm Beach or Surfside, Miami

5. Los Angeles: How to enjoy La La Land as newlyweds

6. Spain: A fairytale honeymoon through Madrid and Seville

7. Italy: La dolce vita in Rome, Naples and the Amalfi Coast

8. St. Lucia: The clear waters, lush rainforests and Pitons are calling

9. Iceland: Choose your own adventure exploring Iceland

10. Maldives: Check private island living off the bucket list

