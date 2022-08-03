  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MLB trade deadline winners and losers: Juan Soto, the Astros, and the playoff race that just got more fun

Zach Crizer and Jack Baer
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juan Soto
    Juan Soto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frankie Montas
    Frankie Montas
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Montgomery
    Jordan Montgomery
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Hader
    Josh Hader
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Noah Syndergaard
    Noah Syndergaard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Manny Machado
    Manny Machado
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yu Darvish
    Yu Darvish
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Musgrove
    Joe Musgrove
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Whatever you like in a baseball transaction, this MLB trade deadline probably had you covered. Unprecedented megadeal for an established superstar who can’t rent a car? Check. Straight-up challenge trade between two teams who know what they’re doing? Check! A no-trade clause redirect that spawns obvious ripple effects for multiple players? Also check. And trades that make you say “huh?” Mark that as a check.

A slow-building trade season exploded into fireworks Tuesday when the San Diego Padres unloaded their farm system to acquire two-and-a-half years of Juan Soto and one stretch run of Josh Bell in a historic blockbuster. With quality pitchers like Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas also on the move, the deadline reshaped some of the 2022 season’s running storylines and reinforced others. It produced winners, and it produced losers. Here are a few of those, as we see them now.

Winner: Juan Soto

A bit lost in the shuffle of the implications for the Padres and Nationals was the upshot of the trade for Soto himself. The past few weeks seem to have been understandably tough on a player who didn’t ask to be traded, to be uprooted from the organization he has called him since his teenage years. The next few days and weeks might be tough on a personal level, too — no one likes moving. But the next two-and-a-half years probably got considerably brighter when Washington decided to accept San Diego’s offer.

Soto will no longer wonder whether the team surrounding him is in it to win it. He will not wonder if the front office is willing to dish out monster extensions. He likely won’t have to worry about whether he will get a chance to play in October. He’s now back in the somewhat familiar position — remember how the 2019 Nationals looked?! — of being a bright star in a jaw-dropping constellation of bright stars. He’ll take the field alongside Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., behind Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove and others.

It’s possible his long-term future will remain unresolved until the winter after 2024, but it won’t be front and center like it has been on a moribund Nationals team. No, until then, he’ll have the best possible distraction: Winning baseball games and chasing a World Series.

Also, I’ve heard the weather is nice in San Diego.

Wanna race? Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of many stars who could factor into a tight NL playoff hunt. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Wanna race? Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of many stars who could factor into a tight NL playoff hunt. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Winner: The NL playoff race

So, it’s not because of Soto, but the NL playoff races got some additional juice at the deadline. The Phillies plugged some glaring holes with reliever David Robertson, starter Noah Syndergaard and center fielder Brandon Marsh. The Cardinals added two reliable starting pitchers in Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana. The Giants declined to sell off Carlos Rodon. The Brewers moved on from Josh Hader to add a little intrigue to an otherwise similar looking roster.

And the Mets and Braves made some tweaks as they prepare to race for the NL East crown, with the Braves making more of a dent than the division-leading Mets.

All of it adds up to a race with more teams trying than there are spots, and more trailing teams with the goods to catch up, or at least threaten.

Loser: The AL playoff race

Pretty much the opposite happened in the American League. The leaders fortified their positions — most notably the Twins bolstering their weak pitching staff — while the potential challengers sat on their hands. The Cleveland Guardians did next to nothing while the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles sold a couple pieces.

What we have are three pretty distinct tiers:

  • Juggernauts: Yankees, Astros

  • Solid contenders: Blue Jays, Twins, Mariners and Rays

  • Also-rans: Guardians, Orioles, Red Sox and White Sox

Any of those three also-rans could leap up and get someone, perhaps a team struck by the injury bug. But none of them made much of an effort at upward mobility this week.

The most interesting race might be the Seattle Mariners against their own history. Trying to end a dreadful playoff drought, Seattle went out and got the best pitcher who moved in Castillo. They are in the second wild-card spot (out of three, remember) and should be more than equipped to hold onto it if the universe doesn’t intervene.

It could make for a dazzling set of playoff series, but right now the AL’s set of contenders look too rigidly defined for much in the way of thrilling September baseball.

Winner: Houston Astros

The Astros are playing for October, per usual. Dealing from an extreme position of strength, they managed to quietly address everything they needed to do without giving up much at all.

Incoming are Trey Mancini, the Orioles mainstay who fits their offensive philosophy and may have upside thanks to a more friendly park, and Christian Vazquez, a catcher from the Red Sox who has serious defensive bonafides to pair with Martin Maldonado’s. Also joining is Will Smith, the left-handed reliever from Atlanta, who they got by flipping Jake Odorizzi, a starting pitcher who already figured to be the odd man out as Lance McCullers Jr. prepares to return from injury.

Instead of a story about the Yankees playing at a record pace, the season has evolved into a march toward a Yankees-Astros showdown.

Both teams made smart moves to steel themselves for that clash, but the Astros covered their bases more seamlessly than a Yankees team that gave up starter Jordan Montgomery after adding Frankie Montas.

Loser: New York Mets

The Mets got Jacob deGrom back Tuesday night, which is absolutely a win (even if it was in a loss). The rest of their deadline left something to be desired. After a light show of an offseason, Billy Eppler didn’t really leverage owner Steve Cohen’s immense willingness to spend. He went for a bargain bin solution at DH, with a Daniel Vogelbach-Darin Ruf platoon, and didn’t get a big-league lefty reliever.

The elephant in the room for the Mets’ deadline was Willson Contreras, a catcher who could have dramatically improved their offense at the position or simply plied his trade at DH if James McCann returned from injury playing better, or if Tomas Nido was a better fit defensively. As it turns out, no one got Contreras from the Cubs, but it’s hard not to wonder whether the Mets should have tried harder to find an offer that changed their minds.

Winner: Joey Gallo

Last season’s most disastrous trade deadline acquisition was so bad that just getting out of New York was a victory.

The Yankees acquired Gallo last year and have since seen him hit .159/.291/.368 with 12 homers in 140 games. Gallo is maybe the most pure three true outcomes player in baseball, but that level of empty at-bats made him the prime target of ire for Yankees fans. The treatment left him calling his time in the Bronx “rock bottom.”

A Gallo trade was a foregone conclusion after the Yankees acquired left fielder Andrew Benintendi, and he found a favorable landing spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers are well-known for their ability to overhaul talented but flawed players, and Gallo certainly fits that bill.

The Dodgers believe in Gallo enough they traded away competent bench bat Jake Lamb to make room for him, and now we’ll see if Gallo can find any of the hot streaks that made him an All-Star in Texas.

Loser: Luke Voit

Being on the Padres sounds like a fun experience right now. Being on the Nationals sounds like the opposite.

Thanks to one Eric Hosmer, Luke Voit has gone from the former to the latter. Hosmer was reportedly part of the initial Soto trade, but understandably declined to waive his no-trade clause. Hosmer ultimately landed on the Boston Red Sox, but the Padres went and swapped out Hosmer for Voit in the trade.

Voit is now set to replace Josh Bell as the Nationals’ starting first baseman, which is a grim way to spend his last two months before free agency.

Winner: Cincinnati Reds

Trading away good players isn’t fun, but it can undoubtedly bear fruit. The Reds ripped off the Band-aid of the rebuild in painful fashion over the winter, but held on to Castillo and Tyler Mahle in the rotation. That turned out to be a prudent move from GM Nick Krall.

He wound up with two of the three best starters on the market, and got full value for them. The shiniest prize is Noelvi Marte, a shortstop who came over from the Mariners who is one of the 15 best prospects in baseball. That’s a hard type of talent to get (when you’re not trading Juan Soto), and he got it alongside several other promising youngsters.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waved what he believed was goodbye to fans after a game at Wrigley Field. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waved what he believed was goodbye to fans after a game at Wrigley Field. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Loser: Chicago Cubs

The Cubs … did not have a fruitful trade deadline. In a similar mid-rebuild stance, the Cubs somehow failed to find a package they liked for Contreras, their longtime catcher who will reach free agency at season’s end. The trade speculation was so fervent around him that Wrigley Field essentially bid him farewell last week. Turns out, he’ll be back!

At least for a couple months. After that, they may make him an offer to stay, but the intent of trading him was clearly there. It raises questions about how other teams view his defense, and about whether the Cubs missed an opportunity somewhere along the line.

At the bare minimum, they could still make him a qualifying offer and recoup a draft pick if he leaves, but even that may not be an appealing prospect if other teams don’t view him as a star catcher.

Loser: Colorado Rockies

Speaking of inactivity. Another year, another trade deadline goes by with the Rockies doing absolutely nothing.

Colorado was the only MLB club to not make a single trade at the deadline, which is perplexing given they very clearly should be selling at 46-58 in a stacked NL West. They extended closer Daniel Bard instead of dealing him, which you may have missed amid the Braves locking up actual superstar Austin Riley. The Rockies, as ever, were in their own world.

Then again, this is the team that gave the versatile Kris Bryant $182 million to be their everyday left fielder, so maybe we should stop being surprised.

Loser: The Lerner family

One MLB team entered the trade deadline with Juan Soto, a different team exited the trade deadline with Juan Soto. It is borderline impossible to call the former team anything but a loser, even more so when you look at the broader history.

The Lerner family, which has owned the Nationals since 2006, once employed Soto, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg all at the same time. Their collection of top-line talent was enviable across baseball.

Then Harper left, when the Lerners weren’t willing to meet his $330 million price. That was fine, they still had plenty of other All-Stars, as evidenced by their World Series title the following year. Then Rendon left the next season while the team held onto Strasburg. Then they cut bait on Turner and Scherzer, and now Soto.

The Nationals at least learned their lesson and extracted more value as the process of an outgoing star became more familiar, but it’s hard to deny that a hallmark of the Nationals under the Lerners, who are reportedly in the process of selling the team, will be great players leaving.

Maybe the prospects netted for Soto will turn out to be All-Stars, but there is no other kind thing to be said about the Nationals’ leadership at this point.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Padres to acquire superstar Juan Soto from Nationals in MLB trade deadline blockbuster

    San Diego gave up a prospect-laden package that includes C.J. Abrams to land the 23-year-old superstar and first baseman Josh Bell.

  • Blue Jays land relievers Anthony Bass, Zach Pop from Marlins at MLB trade deadline

    Aiming to keep pace with the arms race in the American League, the Blue Jays have added two relievers in a trade with the Marlins.

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions