  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2022 MLB All-Star Game live: Updates, highlights from Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Shohei Ohtani
    Shohei Ohtani
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Albert Pujols
    Albert Pujols
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gerrit Cole
    Gerrit Cole
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Trout
    Mike Trout
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Major League Baseball's summer showcase, the 92nd All-Star Game, is Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, pitting the American and National Leagues against each other.

Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw is starting for the NL in his home ballpark, the first time in his career he's starting the game. Young lefty Shane McLanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays starts for the AL

In a fun rule change, if the game is tied after nine innings, there will be a home run derby to determine the winner. Each team would send three hitters to the plate, getting three swings each – and the team with the most total homers wins.

Keep it here throughout the night for updates from the Midsummer Classic in LA:

Shohei Ohtani finishes batting practice before Tuesday's All-Star Game.
Shohei Ohtani finishes batting practice before Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Shohei Ohtani puts on a show in batting practice

LOS ANGELES – In batting practice, Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit monstrous shots on back-to-back pitches. He slammed both to right field and the first appeared to sail out of Dodger Stadium.

– Josh Peter

Home Run Derby was a big win for MLB

LOS ANGELES – Sometimes, it’s OK to eat dessert before dinner.

And so it was Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as a scalding 88-degree day gave way to a breezy, idyllic evening in baseball’s most beautiful cathedral and the game’s annual saccharine-fest, the largely made-for-TV Home Run Derby, gave way to a glorious celebration of young superstars and elders alike.

It culminated with the great Juan Soto, who through no fault of his own became the story of this All-Star Game, tossing his bat toward the Dodger blue sky after the darkest few days of his otherwise charmed professional life gave way to a Home Run Derby title.

– Gabe Lacques

How much is Shohei Ohtani worth?

LOS ANGELES — How does one quantify all that Shohei Ohtani does? And how exactly do you compensate the game’s greatest two-way player since Babe Ruth?

“Could you just do a double contract? Is that what you do?” asks New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, whose nine-year, $324 million contract is baseball's largest for a pitcher.

“I guess it’s great we don’t have a salary cap if that’s the situation we get into.”

Particularly when Ohtani continues proving there’s no limit to what he can do.

– Gabe Lacques

Albert Pujols is the man of the hour in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — You know you’re a living legend when players still are studying and scrutinizing his swing trying to get tips.

“I’m a big Albert Pujols fan and I'm still watching his swing to this day,’’ said Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. "Getting the chance to share the same field with him is going to be an honor.

“To say I was in the same All-Star game as Albert Pujols, I’ll be able to tell my kids about that stuff.

– Bob Nightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 MLB All-Star Game live: Updates, highlights from Dodger Stadium

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

    A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.

  • 'Hopefully I don't screw it up': Clayton Kershaw starting 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

    Kershaw will make his first career All-Star Game start at Dodger Stadium, with Rays lefty Shane McClanahan going for the AL.

  • Players concerned about MLB's deals with gambling companies

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the baseball players' association is worried about the sport's increased commercial deals with sports gambling companies. A BetMGM Retail Sportsbook opened this year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and DraftKings is building a sports book scheduled to open next year at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field. Union executive director Tony Clark was asked before Tuesday's All-Star Game whether he was getting concerned with the gambling relationships, which have

  • Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas wedding : 'We did it'

    Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas wedding : 'We did it'

  • Tristan Thompson Holds Hands with Woman in Greece Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Khloé Kardashian

    Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate, a source previously confirmed with PEOPLE

  • Meghan Markle Recreates Memorable Outfit from Four Years Ago for U.N. Appearance in New York

    The ensemble also has a connection to the Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding dress

  • All About John Miller, Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend of 4 Years

    Jennifer Garner's off-again-on-again relationship with John Miller doesn't get much attention compared to Ben Affleck's renewed engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

  • The Daily Sweat: Can the American League make it 9 straight in the MLB All-Star Game?

    The sports calendar is virtually empty other than the MLB All-Star Game.

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points