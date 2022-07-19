2022 MLB All-Star Game live: Updates, highlights from Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium

Major League Baseball's summer showcase, the 92nd All-Star Game, is Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, pitting the American and National Leagues against each other.

Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw is starting for the NL in his home ballpark, the first time in his career he's starting the game. Young lefty Shane McLanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays starts for the AL

In a fun rule change, if the game is tied after nine innings, there will be a home run derby to determine the winner. Each team would send three hitters to the plate, getting three swings each – and the team with the most total homers wins.

Keep it here throughout the night for updates from the Midsummer Classic in LA:

Shohei Ohtani finishes batting practice before Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Shohei Ohtani puts on a show in batting practice

LOS ANGELES – In batting practice, Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit monstrous shots on back-to-back pitches. He slammed both to right field and the first appeared to sail out of Dodger Stadium.

– Josh Peter

Mike Trout watching Shohei Ohtani hit one out of Dodger Stadium during BP. pic.twitter.com/z0Ucu8rvd9 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 19, 2022

Home Run Derby was a big win for MLB

LOS ANGELES – Sometimes, it’s OK to eat dessert before dinner.

And so it was Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as a scalding 88-degree day gave way to a breezy, idyllic evening in baseball’s most beautiful cathedral and the game’s annual saccharine-fest, the largely made-for-TV Home Run Derby, gave way to a glorious celebration of young superstars and elders alike.

It culminated with the great Juan Soto, who through no fault of his own became the story of this All-Star Game, tossing his bat toward the Dodger blue sky after the darkest few days of his otherwise charmed professional life gave way to a Home Run Derby title.

– Gabe Lacques

How much is Shohei Ohtani worth?

LOS ANGELES — How does one quantify all that Shohei Ohtani does? And how exactly do you compensate the game’s greatest two-way player since Babe Ruth?

“Could you just do a double contract? Is that what you do?” asks New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, whose nine-year, $324 million contract is baseball's largest for a pitcher.

“I guess it’s great we don’t have a salary cap if that’s the situation we get into.”

Particularly when Ohtani continues proving there’s no limit to what he can do.

– Gabe Lacques

Albert Pujols is the man of the hour in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — You know you’re a living legend when players still are studying and scrutinizing his swing trying to get tips.

“I’m a big Albert Pujols fan and I'm still watching his swing to this day,’’ said Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. "Getting the chance to share the same field with him is going to be an honor.

“To say I was in the same All-Star game as Albert Pujols, I’ll be able to tell my kids about that stuff.

– Bob Nightengale

