2022 MLB playoff tiebreakers: Head-to-head records, postseason scenarios

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
4 min read
As Major League Baseball's season heads toward the homestretch, fans wondering about their team's playoff fate in this new, expanded postseason format will need more information beyond their team's record.

For the first time in a full season, teams' head-to-head performances against division and league foes will determine who reaches the playoffs in the event of a tie after 162 games.

Gone is the Game 163 tiebreaker, used to separate division or wild-card winners. Now, three division winners and three wild cards in each league will be determined, if necessary, by a tiebreaker system.

Whether for a division title or wild card, it goes like this:

  1. Head-to-head record

  2. Intra-division record

  3. Inter-division record

  4. Last half of intra-league games

  5. Last half of intra-league games plus one (and continuing until the tie is broken).

OK, so we're not about to get into all of that – at least not until the final days of the season. But knowing how your team did against its biggest rivals for division titles, wild card berths and even home field advantage will only grow more important as October draws near. And keep in mind, the division winners with the two best records will receive a first-round bye.

With that, a look at each contender's most relevant head-to-head records, in order of current seed:

(thru Aug. 21 games)

Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez celebrate a home run against at Yankee Stadium in June.
Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez celebrate a home run against at Yankee Stadium in June.

American League tiebreakers

(* indicates games still remain against that team. Clinched season series in bold italic)

Houston Astros

5-2 vs. Yankees

12-7 vs. Mariners

New York Yankees

2-5 vs. Astros

8-5 vs. Rays*

9-7 vs. Blue Jays*

11-5 vs. Orioles*

Cleveland Guardians

6-5 vs. Twins*

9-6 vs. White Sox*

1-2 vs. Rays*

3-1 vs. Blue Jays*

2-1 vs. Orioles*

1-5 vs. Yankees

0-0 vs. Mariners*

Seattle Mariners

7-12 vs. Astros

5-2 vs. Blue Jays

2-5 vs. Rays

4-2 vs. Orioles

4-2 vs. Yankees

3-4 vs. Twins

0-0 vs. Guardians*

1-2 vs. White Sox*

Tampa Bay Rays

6-4 vs. Blue Jays*

5-8 vs. Yankees*

10-9 vs. Orioles

2-4 vs. Twins

1-2 vs. Guardians*

2-4 vs. White Sox

5-2 vs. Mariners

0-0   vs. Astros*

Toronto Blue Jays

7-9 vs. Yankees*

4-6 vs. Rays*

3-6 vs. Orioles*

3-4 vs. Twins

2-5 vs. Guardians

4-2 vs. White Sox

2-4 vs. Astros

Baltimore Orioles

6-3 vs. Blue Jays*

9-10 vs. Rays

5-11 vs. Yankees

3-4 vs. Twins

1-2 vs. Guardians*

3-1 vs. White Sox*

0-0 vs. Astros*

2-4 vs. Mariners

Twins

5-6 vs. Guardians*

6-4 vs. White Sox*

4-3 vs. Mariners

4-2 vs. Rays

4-3 vs. Orioles

4-3 vs. Blue Jays

1-2 vs. Yankees*

White Sox

6-9 vs. Guardians*

4-6 vs. Twins*

2-4 vs. Blue Jays

4-2 vs. Rays

1-3 vs. Orioles*

3-4 vs. Yankees

2-1 vs. Mariners*

National League tiebreakers

Los Angeles Dodgers

2-2 vs. Mets*

2-1 vs. Cardinals*

8-2 vs. Padres*

10-3 vs. Giants*

4-2 vs. Braves

3-4 vs. Phillies

2-2 vs. Brewers*

New York Mets

9-7 vs. Braves*

14-5 vs. Phillies

5-2 vs. Cardinals

2-1 vs. Brewers*

2-2 vs. Dodgers*

2-4 vs. Padres

4-3 vs. Giants

St. Louis Cardinals

8-7 vs. Brewers*

2-5 vs. Mets

1-3 vs. Braves*

3-4 vs. Phillies

1-2 vs. Dodgers*

3-0 vs. Padres*

4-3 vs. Giants

Atlanta Braves

7-9 vs. Mets*

6-6 vs. Phillies*

3-1 vs. Cardinals*

3-3 vs. Brewers

2-4 vs. Dodgers

3-4 vs. Padres

3-1 vs. Giants*

Philadelphia Phillies

5-14 vs. Mets

6-6 vs. Braves*

4-3 vs. Cardinals

4-2 vs. Brewers

4-3 vs. Dodgers

4-3 vs. Padres

1-2 vs. Giants*

San Diego Padres

2-8 vs. Dodgers*

8-5 vs. Giants*

4-2 vs. Mets

4-3 vs. Braves

3-4 vs. Phillies

0-3 vs. Cardinals*

4-3 vs. Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers

7-8 vs. Cardinals*

3-3 vs. Braves

3-4 vs. Padres

2-4 vs. Phillies

1-4 vs. Giants

2-2 vs. Dodgers*

San Francisco Giants

3-10 vs. Dodgers*

5-8 vs. Padres*

4-1 vs. Brewers

2-1 vs. Phillies*

1-3 vs. Braves*

3-4 vs. Cardinals

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB playoff tiebreakers 2022: Head-to-head records, postseason look

