2022 MLB Home Run Derby live: Updates, highlights and all the action from Dodger Stadium

Everyone digs the longball.

Major League Baseball's 2022 Home Run Derby is Monday night at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on the eve of the 92nd All-Star Game. This year's derby features some of the top sluggers in baseball, including two-time defending champion Pete Alonso, who would be the first player in history to win three contests in a row.

The Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 29 home runs at the break, is the No. 1 overall seed and faces 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. Pujols, playing his last season, has participated in the derby four times in his career – 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015.

Keep it here throughout the night for live coverage of the Home Run Derby:

Pete Alonso is introduced before the Home Run Derby.

First round

No. 4. Juan Soto (Nationals) vs. No. 5 Jose Ramirez (Guardians)

Ramirez

No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets) defeats No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)

Acuna – 19 HR – longest 472 feet : Couldn't find his footing early and only hit one homer over 440 feet to earn 30 seconds of bonus time. Was clearly running out of gas at the end, but a great effort from a guy who tore his ACL days before last year's All-Star Game.

Alonso – 20 HR – 480 feet : It didn't look great for Alonso with about a minute left, but as he does, got hot when it mattered and walked it off about halfway into his minute of bonus time.

She caught a Pete Alonso homer at the top of Dodger Stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/krsJAfuAXY — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2022

No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) defeats No. 3. Corey Seager (Rangers)

Rodriguez – 32 HR – longest 463 feet: The 21-year-old rookie was locked in and hit 14 home runs before taking a break about halfway through the three-minute round. He got a pep talk from Mookie Betts before bonus time and added seven more in the extra minute.

Seager – 24 HR – longest 451 feet: With his dad on the mound, the former Dodger peppered the right field stands with homers and got hot late in the round, but didn't have enough to catch Rodriguez. The fans loved it though

Julio Rodríguez went for 32 home runs and the other All-Stars were loving it 🙌



He beats Corey Seager and advances to Round 2!

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (Cardinals)

2022 stats: Schwarber has 29 home runs, Pujols has 6

Pete Alonso shows off derby bat

The "Polar Bear" is carrying some special lumber.

Pete Alonso is using a bat that says "polar power" tonight 🐻‍❄️

Alonso brings back pitcher Dave Jauss

Last year, the two-time defending champion had then-Mets bench coach Dave Jauss as his pitcher for the Home Run Derby. Despite Jauss now working as an advisor in the Nationals organization, he's going to throw to Alonso on Monday in Los Angeles.

Pete Alonso says Dave Jauss has three pots of coffee brewing already in preparation for tonight ☕️

Watch highlights from last year's Home Run Derby

