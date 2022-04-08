2022 Metals and Mining Industry Profile: Value and Volume 2016-20, and Forecast to 2025

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals and Mining - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .

Key Highlights

  • The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminium, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets

  • In the aluminium market, only production of primary aluminium is considered Recycled aluminium is not included within this report The market is valued at manufacturer's selling price (MSP)

  • The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices

  • The coal market measures primary coal production including anthracite, bitminous and lignite The market is valued at producers price

  • The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices

  • The precious metals & minerals market includes gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium and industrial and gem-quality diamonds The market is valued using total annual mining production volumes and annual average prices

  • All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (ie, without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates

  • Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential" As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration

  • The global metals and mining industry had total revenues of $2,5206bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84% between 2016 and 2020

  • Production volume increased with a CAGR of 16% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 9,9453 million metric tons in 2020

  • The metals and mining industry experienced severe disruption in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Nationwide lockdown restrictions, self-isolation requirements, and social distancing measures have had an impact on productivity, with production volume down by -34% over the year

Scope

  • Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global metals & mining industry

  • Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global metals & mining industry

  • Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining industry players' global operations and financial performance

  • Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global metals & mining industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

  • What was the size of the global metals & mining industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global metals & mining industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global metals & mining industry ?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global metals & mining industry ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 Introduction

3 Global Metals & Mining
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data

5 Metals & Mining in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Metals & Mining in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis

7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data

8 Metals & Mining in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis

9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data

10 Metals & Mining in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis

11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data

12 Metals & Mining in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis

13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data

14 Metals & Mining in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis

15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data

16 Metals & Mining in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis

17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data

18 Metals & Mining in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis

19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data

20 Metals & Mining in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis

21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data

22 Metals & Mining in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis

23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data

24 Metals & Mining in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis

25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data

26 Metals & Mining in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis

27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data

28 Metals & Mining in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis

29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data

30 Company Profiles

31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r05xi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev