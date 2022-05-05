2022 Lustre User Group Virtual Event Hosted by OpenSFS and University of Tennessee at Knoxville, May 9-11

Open Scalable File Systems, Inc.

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Scalable File Systems (OpenSFS), a premier non-profit organization advancing and coordinating the Lustre file system community, has announced plans for the 2022 Lustre User Group (LUG) conference. LUG 2022 will take place May 9-11, 2022 in cyberspace, hosted by OpenSFS and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. May is the perfect time of year for system architects, Lustre administrators, users, and system vendors to get together and learn about the latest Lustre features and roadmaps, as well as establish lasting connections/collaborations among attendees.



LUG registration is required ahead of time to participate so be sure to sign up before the event! Register today at: https://utconferences.eventsair.com/lug22/register/Site/Register

Why you should attend:

As always, LUG 2022 will have technical sessions (May 10-11) on the latest Lustre developments and best practices, and provide opportunities to share information, network, and collaborate with your peers. At LUG 2022 there will also be Lustre tutorials (May 9).

The detailed program is posted online at: https://www.opensfs.org/events/lug-2022/ .

Thanks to our 2022 Sponsor, DDN for their support of LUG 2022.

About UTK:

What began in 1794 as a small college in the Southwest Territory has grown into Tennessee’s flagship university and premier public research institution. For more than 225 years, Volunteers have been lighting the way for others, across Tennessee and throughout the world.

UT Knoxville, which includes the UT Space Institute and the UT Institute of Agriculture, serves the state by educating its citizens, enhancing its culture, and making a difference in people’s lives through research and service.

We embody excellence in teaching, research, scholarship, creative activity, outreach, and engagement.

About OpenSFS:

OpenSFS is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to advance Lustre development, ensuring it remains vendor-neutral, open, and freely downloadable ( http://lustre.org/download/ ). OpenSFS participants include vendors and customers who employ the world’s best Lustre file system experts, implementing and supporting Lustre solutions across HPC and commercial enterprises. OpenSFS actively promotes the growth, stability and vendor neutrality of the Lustre file system.

