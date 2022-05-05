2022 Kentucky Derby preview: Zandon and Epicenter deserve to be favorites

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde break down the 2022 Kentucky Derby field and explain why Zandon and Epicenter deserve to be the favorites, but keep your eye on 20-1 Crown Pride, too.

Bet $10 on any game and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY , PA, TN, VA, WV or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts