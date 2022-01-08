Will 2022 Be the Year Jungkook Drops His Mixtape? Let's Investigate

Divya Meena
·6 min read
UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on March 14, Jungkook of BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on March 14, Jungkook of BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)


BTS' Jungkook has been teasing his solo mixtape for quite some time now, and fans can only hope the much-anticipated record finally comes in 2022. As fans know, BTS members like to keep their creative juices flowing by exploring their individual music tastes. The group members RM, Suga, and J-Hope, have already branched out and dropped solo mixtapes, while the rest of the members often experiment with solo singles here and there. Fan theories have long swirled over the past three years about when Jungkook will drop his inaugural solo project. The K-pop star has shared glimpses into his long-awaited body of work fans call JJK1 (an abbreviation of his full name, Jeon Jungkook).

Will 2022 be the year our collective enduring patience is rewarded? Read ahead to find everything you need to know about Junkook's mixtape as we wait for an official announcement with bated breath!

The History of Jungkook's Mixtape

Following the release of BTS' 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, the K-pop group was asked when fans can expect more solo projects (J-Hope had just released Hope World that March). Jungkook responded by saying that he would be releasing his mixtape next. That was enough to send ARMY into a frenzy, and they've been on the lookout for any clues on social media and interviews ever since.

In April 2019, Jungkook updated fans on the progress of his mixtape during a press conference for Map of the Soul: Persona. "I said last year that I was going to release a mixtape. I want to sincerely apologize to our fans. I'm not at the level of skill yet, where I can release a mixtape on my own. I'll practice more and try harder," the singer said, according to Soompi.

In Nov. 2019, the group got together for an "Ask Anything Chat" session, during which Jungkook revealed that he is still working on his mixtape and had finished recording the tracklist. He then added that he would be "doing it all over again," as he wasn't satisfied with the result. "Instead of calling it mixtape, I will release a song that will be followed by more songs in a short time frame one by one," he said of his plan.

Songs Jungkook Has Teased From the Mixtape

For his 22nd birthday on Sept. 1, 2019, Jungkook surprised fans with a snippet of an unreleased original English solo track titled "Decalcomania." The song still hasn't been officially released to date, leading fans to believe it might be featured on his first-ever mixtape (he has since deleted the track, however, to fans' dismay).

On June 5, 2020, as part of BTS's annual Festa - a week-long celebration of the day marking the group's debut anniversary (June 13, 2013) - Jungkook released his solo song titled "Still With You." The song was made available on SoundCloud for free as a gift to fans for their unwavering support. As Jungkook stated previously, he'd likely follow an album rollout rather than a compilation drop, so the song could be part of his future mixtape.

Interestingly enough, the world has already heard two songs originally meant to be on JJK1. Jungkook originally wrote and composed both upbeat dance-pop track "Stay" from BTS's album BE and "Your Eyes Tell" off Map of the Soul 7 ~ The Journey ~ with his mixtape in mind. Speaking with Weverse Magazine in November 2020, Jungkook discussed how "Stay" ended up on a BTS album instead. "We planned to put a different song on the album, but after V heard it, he said, 'This song that Jung Kook wrote is really good,' and then the other members all listened, said it was better than the other one, and somehow (laughs) 'Stay' made it into the album," he said.

How Many Music Videos Will Jungkook's Mixtape Have?

During BTS's BE-hind Story, released on Feb. 27, 2021, the members of the band candidly invited ARMY into the process of making their album BE by interviewing one another. In a heartfelt chat with J-Hope, Jungkook let the viewers in on his vision for his solo project and its visuals. "There are three main tracks in total, and they all have a music video of its own," Jungkook said of his mixtape. "And they each have its own choreography but in different styles," he said. Three music videos? Yes, we can't wait any longer!

Why Has Jungkook's Mixtape Taken So Long?

Also in his Weverse Magazine interview, Jungkook opened up about why his mixtape still hadn't dropped despite it being in the works for three years. Turns out, the Covid-19 lockdown served as an unlikely catalyst for him to move full steam ahead with finishing his solo effort, but with some changes. "I could just make it about myself, and then it would be like, I started as a trainee when I was 13, I worked hard, and found success. But anyone could do that," he said about the narrative concept of the mixtape.

What Jungkook wants is to put out a body of work that stands the test of time, and that's why it's taken longer to wrap up the album. "So I keep thinking I want to make up my own original, complex story and write the songs from there. Billie Eilish's debut album left a big mark on me when it came out, in that respect," he said. "And it'd be nice to have a cohesive flow to the tracklist, but even if it's all jumbled up, that's fine, too, as long the good songs keep on coming. That's sort of what I'm thinking. So these days, rather than focusing on the album's story as a whole, I'm just going to write whatever it is I want to say in each song. If I get that feeling right after listening to a track, I'll try and make it. And I'm going to try to make it a little bit light-hearted."

When Will Jungkook Drop His Mixtape?

Jungkook has never officially announced the release date for his solo project, but a verified new artist page on Spotify that launched on Jan. 6 had ARMYs speculating its release was imminent. In addition, the bio on the account read "Coming soon," which further fueled speculation.

Unfortunately, in a matter of hours, the verified checkmark on the page was removed, suggesting the account had been faked by a troll.

In other words, there's still no indication that Jungkook has any timeline set for the release of his mixtape.

Whenever Jungkook decides to release his mixtape, it's sure to be jam-packed with poignant and relatable lyrics like the ones that have made us all fall in love with him. Until that day arrives, we'll be preparing ourselves mentally!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elks sign three Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins. Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20. Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games. He started his career in the NFL, playing with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16. He made five regular-season appearances in Carolina. Dubuisson

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ravens veterans face uncertain futures after season finale

    For Baltimore defensive back Jimmy Smith, the possibility of retirement is now more than just talk. “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been retiring since my rookie year. I always say it. It’s just how I talk,” he said Wednesday. “But to actually really think about it, it’s too surreal, to be honest.” The Ravens' season will likely end this weekend when they host Pittsburgh. Although both teams harbor faint playoff hopes, much of the focus is on the fact that this could be the final game for

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations

    The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects. In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” du