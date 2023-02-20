2022 Insights on the Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market in Australia

Company Logo

The "Australia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's mobile market has undergone significant some changes in recent years, particularly following the merger of TPG with Vodafone, becoming TPG Telecom. The three MNOs have long provided extensive services based on LTE, but since 2020 they have focused on the 5G platform.



5G services have been supported by recent spectrum auctions, though industry bodies including the AMTA have called for at least an additional 8GHz of the spectrum to be reserved for 5G services by 2030. The spectrum which should be made available would cover the low, mid and mmWave bands. This would be optimal for urban areas as well as sparsely populated rural environments.



The additional spectrum would also help the MVNO sector, which for some years was held back by the inability of these smaller operators to access 5G services from their host networks. This in turn hampered their ability to develop a stronger subscriber base. Optus was the first MNO to provide 5G access to MVNOs, with Telstra planning to do so later in 2022.



Telstra's 5G infrastructure is aimed at delivering data at up to 10Gb/s but is focused less on a boost in data speed than in connectivity. This is with a view to addressing the future challenges created by the IoT sector, wherein a vast range of appliances and devices can be interconnected. By June 2022, the company provided 85% population coverage with 5G.



TPG Telecom is building a Nokia-based 5G network (after the government had banned its former vendor Huawei from all 5G networks), and as of early 2022, the company claimed 85% population coverage in the ten largest cities and regions of the country.



Optus was also obliged to drop Huawei, and has since developed a multi-vendor approach to its 5G rollout, partnering with both Ericsson and Nokia. The first service, launched in January 2019, was priced to compete with fixed-line services offered over the NBN. Optus now operates more than 1,000 5G sites across the capital cities, as well as in key areas outside of these cities.

Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics

Telecommunications market

Market overview and analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authorities

Fixed-line developments

Mobile market developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile handsets

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Fixed broadband statistics

National Broadband Network (NBN)

Fibre networks

G.fast and XG.fast

HFC (Cable) networks

DSL

Wi-Fi

Fixed broadband service providers

Digital economy

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart city projects

E-government

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

