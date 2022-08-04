2022 II quarter and 6 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Nordecon
·20 min read
Nordecon
Nordecon

Despite the continued difficult external environment, the second quarter and first half of 2022 were overall profitable for the group. The increase in sales revenue also continued, which is largely based on the fulfillment of construction contracts concluded in previous periods.
At the same time, the ongoing uncertainty of material supplies and the rapid increase in input prices have created a situation where planning construction works is very difficult both in terms of time and cost. This, together with the general difficult economic environment, forces both the private and public sector to postpone investments. It is the decrease in the volume of public sector investments, especially in road and infrastructure construction, that in the short and long term has a direct impact on the group's sales revenue, profitability, and the volume of the order book.
The group's sales revenue for the first half of 2022 was 149,256 thousand euros. Compared to the same period last year, sales revenue increased by approximately 27%. The increase in sales revenue is based on the growth of the Buildings segment, the sales revenue of the Infrastructure segment has decreased compared to the same period last year.
The group's gross profitability was 2.1% in the first half of 2022 and 2.5% in the second quarter. The profit of both the first half of the year and the second quarter was earned in the Buildings segment. While the profitability of the Buildings segment has, despite the increase in input prices and material supply problems, improved compared to the same period last year, it is extremely difficult to achieve the same in the Infrastructure segment. The main customer, the Transport Administration, has cancelled several already announced tenders and the volume of this year's investments has been significantly reduced. This significantly affects the result of the segment with high fixed costs.
As of 30 June 2022, the volume of the group’s order book was 220,687 thousand euros, which has decreased by 18% compared to the same period last year.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€’000

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

4,967

9,031

Trade and other receivables

60,574

48,091

Prepayments

8,181

4,947

Inventories

27,560

25,637

Total current assets

101,282

87,706


Non-current assets

 

 

Other investments

76

76

Trade and other receivables

8,623

9,206

Investment property

8,233

5,599

Property, plant and equipment

17,774

17,433

Intangible assets

15,081

15,051

Total non-current assets

49,787

47,365

TOTAL ASSETS

151,069

135,071

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

17,353

16,289

Trade payables

68,810

57,324

Other payables

7,944

7,459

Deferred income

15,398

11,539

Provisions

1,395

707

Total current liabilities

110,900

93,318


Non-current liabilities

 

 

Borrowings

6,824

7,405

Trade payables

3,987

4,178

Provisions

1,856

2,044

Total non-current liabilities

12,667

13,627

TOTAL LIABILITIES

123,567

106,945

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

Share capital

14,379

14,379

Own (treasury) shares

(660)

(660)

Share premium

635

635

Statutory capital reserve

2,554

2,554

Translation reserve

1,689

1,948

Retained earnings

5,413

6,341

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

24,010

25,197

Non-controlling interests

3,492

2,929

TOTAL EQUITY

27,502

28,126

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

151,069

135,071


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€’000

 H1 2022

Q2 2022

 H1 2021

 Q2 2021

2021

Revenue

149,256

80,803

117,966

68,979

288,534

Cost of sales

(146,075)

(78,769)

(116,660)

(67,580)

(284,513)

Gross profit 

3,181

2,034

1,306

1,399

4,021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and distribution expenses

(186)

(115)

(214)

(108)

(559)

Administrative expenses

(3,118)

(1,513)

(2,833)

(1,362)

(6,053)

Other operating income

1,856

103

127

92

519

Other operating expenses

(276)

(2)

(29)

(6)

(2,264)

Operating profit (loss)

1,457

507

(1,643)

15

(4,336)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

146

79

537

132

958

Finance costs

(1,377)

(43)

(665)

(376)

(1,320)

Net finance income (costs)

(1,231)

36

(128)

(244)

(362)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) before income tax

226

543

(1,771)

(229)

(4,698)

Income tax expense

(200)

(200)

(619)

(250)

(808)

Profit (loss) for the period

26

343

(2,390)

(479)

(5,506)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (expense):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(259)

(413)

406

587

(475)

Total other comprehensive income (expense) 

(259)

(413)

406

587

(475)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSE)

(233)

(70)

(1,984)

108

(5,981)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

- Owners of the parent

(928)

(10)

(2,148)

(584)

(6,310)

- Non-controlling interests

954

353

(242)

105

804

Profit (loss) for the period

26

343

(2,390)

(479)

(5,506)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

- Owners of the parent

(1,187)

(423)

(1,742)

3

(6,785)

- Non-controlling interests

954

353

(242)

105

804

Comprehensive income (expense) for the period

(233)

(70)

(1,984)

108

(5,981)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (€)

(0.03)

(0.00)

(0.07)

(0.02)

(0.20)

Diluted earnings per share (€)

(0.03)

(0.00)

(0.07)

(0.02)

(0.20)


Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

€’000

H1 2022

H1 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

Cash receipts from customers

177,608

142,892

Cash paid to suppliers

(162,328)

(124,977)

VAT paid

(4,447)

(4,387)

Cash paid to and for employees

(12,476)

(13,075)

Income tax paid

(312)

(616)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,955)

(163)

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

Paid on acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(97)

(104)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

322

158

Paid on acquisition of intangible assets

0

(16)

Loans provided

(9)

(25)

Repayments of loans provided

11

60

Dividends received

6

0

Interest received

6

4

Net cash from investing activities

239

77

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

Proceeds from loans received

1,870

1,418

Repayments of loans received

(1,605)

(1,243)

Lease payments made

(1,790)

(1,574)

Interest paid

(428)

(545)

Dividends paid

(391)

(2,814)

Other payments

(4)

0

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,348)

(4,758)

 

 

 

Net cash flow

(4,064)

(4,844)

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,031

12,576

Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates

0

0

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,064)

(4,844)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,967

7,732


Financial review

Financial performance

Nordecon ended the first half of 2022 with a gross profit of €3,181 thousand (H1 2021: €1,306 thousand) and gross margins that were higher than a year earlier: 2.1% for the first half-year (H1 2021: 1.1%) and 2.5% for the second quarter (Q2 2021: 2.0%). The group’s gross profit for both the first half and second quarter of 2022 was earned in the Buildings segment, which delivered gross margins of 3.8% for the half-year and 3.4% for the second quarter (H1 2021: 2.5% and Q2 20221: 2.8%). The Infrastructure segment’s performance was weaker than in the same period last year, with negative gross margins for both the first half-year and second quarter: (6.4)% and (0.3)%, respectively (H1 2021: (0.5)% and Q2 2021: 3.2%). The Buildings segment has been able to increase its profitability compared with a year earlier despite growth in input prices and disruptions in the supply of materials. For the Infrastructure segment, improvement of profitability is much more difficult. Its largest customer, the Transport Administration, has cancelled several announced procurements and made significant cutbacks in its investments in 2022. This has had a significant effect on the performance of our Infrastructure segment whose fixed costs are high. 
The group’s administrative expenses for the first half of 2022 amounted to €3,118 thousand. Compared with the same period last year, administrative expenses grew by around 10% (H1 2021: €2,833 thousand) due to general growth in the cost of goods and services. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue (12 months rolling) declined year on year, decreasing to 2.0% (H1 2021: 2.2%).
The group ended the first half of 2022 with an operating profit of €1,457 thousand (H1 2021: an operating loss of €1,643 thousand). EBITDA for the period amounted to €3,158 thousand (H1 2021: €92 thousand). According to the restructuring plan approved by the creditors of Swencn AB, the claims of the entity’s creditors are to be settled to the extent of 25%. As a result, the group recognised other income of €1,560 thousand in the reporting period.
The group’s finance costs were significantly affected by the write-down of a loan provided to the group’s Ukrainian associate V.I. Center TOV by €825 thousand. Due to the lack of more recent reliable data, the fair value of the loan was measured using the inputs of the valuation reports issued at the end of 2021 by an internationally recognised independent appraiser. The asset had to be written down due to the time factor, i.e. the deferral of the completion of the development projects. 
The group earned a net profit of €26 thousand (H1 2021: a net loss of €2,390 thousand). The net loss attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon AS, was €928 thousand (H1 2021: a net loss of €2,148 thousand).

Cash flows

Operating activities produced a net cash outflow of €1,955 thousand the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: an outflow of €163 thousand). Operating cash flow is increasingly affected by the need to make prepayments to materials suppliers, which have grown due to spikes in materials prices and continuing supply disruptions, in a situation where the contracts signed with both public and private sector customers do not require them to make advance payments. Cash inflow is also reduced by contractual retentions, which extend from 5 to 10% of the contract price and are released at the end of the construction period only. 
Investing activities resulted in a net cash inflow of €239 thousand (H1 2021: an inflow of €77 thousand). The largest items were payments made to acquire property, plant and equipment of €97 thousand (H1 2021: €120 thousand) and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment of €322 thousand (H1 2021: €158 thousand). 
Financing activities generated a net cash outflow of €2,348 thousand (H1 2021: an outflow of €4,758 thousand). The largest items were cash flows related to loans and leases. Proceeds from loans received totalled €1,870 thousand, consisting of the use of the overdraft facility and development loans (H1 2021: €1,418 thousand). Repayments of loans received totalled €1,605 thousand, consisting of regular repayments of long-term investment and development loans (H1 2021: €1,243 thousand). Lease payments totalled €1,790 thousand (H1 2021: €1,574 thousand). Dividends paid in the first half of 2022 amounted to €391 thousand (H1 2021: €2,814 thousand).
The group’s cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2022 totalled €4,967 thousand (30 June 2021: €7,732 thousand).

Key financial figures and ratios

Figure/ratio

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

Revenue (€’000)

149,256

117,966

136,798

288,534

Revenue change

27%

(14)%

36%

(2.5)%

Net profit (loss) (€’000)

26

(2,390)

1,419

(5,506)

Net profit (loss) attributable to owners of the 
parent (€’000)

(928)

(2,148)

(156)

(6,310)

Weighted average number of shares

31,528,585

31,528,585

31,528,585

31,528,585

Earnings per share (€)

(0.03)

(0.07)

0.00

(0.20)

Administrative expenses to revenue

2.1%

2.4%

2.8%

2.1%

Administrative expenses to revenue (rolling)

2.0%

2.2%

2.8%

2.1%

EBITDA (€’000)

3,158

92

3,694

(797)

EBITDA margin

2.1%

0.1%

2.7%

(0.3)%

Gross margin

2.1%

1.1%

4.4%

1.4%

Operating margin

1.0%

(1.4)%

1.5%

(1.5)%

Operating margin excluding gain on asset sales

0.9%

(1.4)%

1.5%

(1.6)%

Net margin

0.0%

(2.0)%

1.0%

(1.9)%

Return on invested capital

1.2%

(2.1)%

3.3%

(6.5)%

Return on equity

0.1%

(6.9)%

4.1%

(16.8)%

Equity ratio

18.2%

22.6%

25.8%

20.8%

Return on assets

0.0%

(1.7)%

1.1%

(4.1)%

Gearing

37.2%

31.4%

26.8%

28.3%

Current ratio

0.91

0.97

1.00

0.94

 

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

31Dec 2021

Order book (€’000)

220,687

269,448

187,018

266,856


Performance by geographical market

The group’s revenues from outside Estonia have decreased. In the first half of 2022, foreign markets accounted for around 3% of total revenue. Due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, full-scale operations of the group’s Ukrainian subsidiary Eurocon Ukraine TOV have been temporarily suspended: in the second quarter the subsidiary continued work on one building project in Kiev. Ukrainian revenues for the period amounted to €578 thousand. The group did not generate any revenue and had no ongoing construction contracts in the Swedish market. The group also operates on a project basis in Latvia where it was building a wind farm in the reporting period.

 

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

Estonia

97%

96%

88%

94%

Latvia

2%

0%

0%

1%

Finland

1%

3%

5%

3%

Ukraine

0%

1%

1%

2%

Sweden

0%

0%

6%

0%


Geographical diversification of the revenue base is a consciously deployed strategy by which we mitigate the risks resulting from excessive reliance on a single market. However, conditions in some of our chosen foreign markets are also volatile and noticeably affect our current results. Increasing the contribution of foreign markets is one of Nordecon’s strategic goals.

Performance by business line

Segment revenues

The group’s revenue for the first half of 2022 was €149,256 thousand, roughly 27% larger than a year earlier when revenue amounted to €117,966 thousand. Revenue growth was attributable to the revenue of the Buildings segment, which grew by 40%. The revenue of the Infrastructure segment decreased by 21%. The decline in revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment is attributable to the cutback in investments made by the largest customer, the Transport Administration, due to the spike in input prices triggered by the impacts of the war in Ukraine. 
The low volumes of infrastructure construction that are affecting the entire construction market also influence the group’s revenue structure. In the first half of 2022, the Buildings and the Infrastructure segment generated revenue of €128,430 thousand and €20,703 thousand, respectively. The corresponding figures for the first half of 2021 were €91,557 thousand and €26,217 thousand.

Revenue by operating segment

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

Buildings

84%

78%

81%

75%

Infrastructure

16%

22%

19%

25%


Subsegment revenues

In the Buildings segment, the revenues of all subsegments grew compared with the same period last year. The revenue contributions of the apartment, the commercial and the public buildings subsegments were practically equal while the revenue contribution of the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment was somewhat smaller.
The largest projects under construction in the commercial buildings subsegment were the LEED Gold compliant Alma Tomingas office building in Ülemiste City in Tallinn and an IKEA store in Rae rural municipality near Tallinn.
The revenue of the public buildings subsegment has increased significantly year on year. The largest projects in progress during the period were construction works in the Medical Campus of the Tartu University Hospital in Tartu, the construction of the main building of the Estonian Internal Security Service in Tallinn and the design and construction of storage facilities and utility networks for the Centre for Defence Investment in Harju county.
The apartment buildings subsegment earns most of its revenue from the construction of apartment buildings for third parties. During the period under review, the largest of them were the design and construction of the first two phases of the Kalaranna quarter in Tallinn and the design and the construction of the Tiskreoja and Luccaranna housing estates on the western border of Tallinn. 
The volume of our own development operations (reported in the apartment buildings subsegment), however, continues to grow as well. We have development projects in both Tallinn and Tartu. During the period, work continued on the construction of the Mõisavahe Kodu housing estate in Tartu (https://moisavahe.ee) and the development of plots for Kivimäe Süda, a new housing estate in the Nõmme district in Tallinn, where we have started preparations for phase 2 – the construction of an apartment building (https://www.kivimaesuda.ee/en). We also started the design of the Seiler Quarter housing estate in Pärnu (https://seileri.ee). The period’s revenue from own development projects amounted to €6,335 thousand (H1 2021: €0). In carrying out our own development activities, we carefully monitor potential risks in the housing development market.
The revenue contribution of the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment has grown compared with the first half of 2021. The subsegment’s largest ongoing project is the construction of a factory complex for the dairy company E-Piim in Paide but there are also numerous smaller projects such as the construction of a production building at Kurna tee in Harju county.

Buildings segment

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

Apartment buildings

30%

30%

27%

29%

Public buildings

28%

30%

34%

28%

Commercial buildings

26%

31%

30%

29%

Industrial and warehouse facilities

16%

9%

9%

14%


In the Infrastructure segment, the largest revenue contributor is still road construction and maintenance although its revenue and proportionate contribution have decreased year on year. During the period, the subsegment’s revenue resulted from the performance of contracts secured in 2021, the largest of which were the construction of 2+2 passing lanes on the Kärevere–Kardla section of the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa road and the design and construction of the outdoor space around Terminal D in Old City Harbour in Tallinn, as well as smaller contracts of €2-3 million each signed in 2022. We also continued to deliver road maintenance services in Järva county. 
The group has won several contracts for the construction of small harbours. During the period, work was done on the expansion of quays in Roomassaare harbour and the construction of the Kalana yacht harbour, which accounted for a major share of the specialist engineering revenue. The revenue of the other engineering subsegment resulted mostly from the construction of the Vanessa wind farm in Latvia.

Infrastructure segment

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

Road construction and maintenance

81%

86%

80%

87%

Other engineering

14%

4%

14%

6%

Specialist engineering

5%

5%

5%

4%

Environmental engineering

0%

5%

1%

3%


Order book

The group’s order book (backlog of contracts signed but not yet performed) stood at €220,687 thousand at 30 June 2022, reflecting an 18% decrease year on year. In the first half and second quarter of 2022, we signed new contracts of €89,661 thousand and €26,494 thousand, respectively (H1 2021: €174,820 thousand and Q2 2021: €69,938 thousand). Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions on Russia and Belarus have disrupted the supply of building materials, particularly metal, wood and oil-based products, which is also affecting the prices of relevant materials. The surge in materials prices has caused a sharp increase in the costs of development projects as well as the postponement of new projects. As mentioned in the previous chapters, the volume of investments made by the Transport Administration has decreased substantially. This has affected the group’s order book through a decline in the order book of the Infrastructure segment.

 

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

31 Dec 2021

Order book (€’000)

220,687

269,448

187,018

266,856


The proportions of the two main operating segments in the group’s order book have not changed substantially: the Buildings segment still dominates, accounting for 85%, while the Infrastructure accounts for 15% of the total order book (30 June 2021: Buildings: 79% and Infrastructure: 21%). Compared with 30 June 2021, the order books of the Buildings and the Infrastructure segment have decreased by 9% and 21%, respectively.
The largest contracts secured in the second quarter were:

  • the design and construction of storage facilities and associated utility networks for the Centre for Defence Investment in Harju county, Estonia, with an approximate cost of €14,600 thousand;

  • the design and construction of the Männiku commercial building in Kandiküla in Tartu, Estonia, with an approximate cost of €5,900 thousand.

  • the construction of foundations for turbines in a wind farm being built near the city of Telšiai, Lithuania, with an approximate cost of €3,000 thousand.

Based on the size of the group’s order book, including the share of work to be performed in 2023, management expects that in 2022 the group’s revenue will grow compared with 2021. The uptrend in the prices of materials, energy carriers and labour costs will continue to increase input prices and pressure on profit margins. In an environment of stiff competition, we have avoided taking unjustified risks whose realisation in the contract performance phase would have an adverse impact on the group’s results. To mitigate input price risk, we have been signing cost-plus contracts with private sector customers (contracts with an open book arrangement under which we can invoice the customer based on the actual costs incurred plus an agreed margin). Our focus remains on cost control as well as pre-construction and design activities, where we can harness our professional competitive advantages.

People

Employees and personnel expenses

The group’s average number of employees in the first half of 2022 was 671, including 437 engineers and technical personnel (ETP). Headcount decreased by around 1% year on year.

Average number of employees at group entities (including the parent and the subsidiaries):

 

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

ETP

437

426

442

434

Workers

234

254

265

251

Total average

671

680

707

685


The group’s personnel expenses for the first half of 2022, including all taxes, totalled €12,936 thousand compared with €12,020 thousand in the same period last year. Personnel expense have increased by around 8% in connection with growth in wages and salaries.
The service fees of the members of the council of Nordecon AS for the first half of 2022 amounted to €75 thousand and associated social security charges totalled €25 thousand (H1 2021: €75 thousand and €25 thousand, respectively).
The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS amounted to €202 thousand and associated social security charges totalled €67 thousand (H1 2021: €182 thousand and €60 thousand, respectively).

Labour productivity and labour cost efficiency

We measure the efficiency of our operating activities using the following productivity and efficiency indicators, which are based on the number of employees and personnel expenses incurred:

 

H1 2022

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021

Nominal labour productivity (rolling), (€ ‘000)

470.0

403.3

385.7

420.8

Change against the comparative period, %

16.5%

4.6%

20.0%

(0.5)%

 

 

 

 

 

Nominal labour cost efficiency (rolling), (€)

12.8

10.9

9.7

11.5

Change against the comparative period, %

17.6%

12.7%

3.7%

5.5%

The group’s nominal labour productivity and nominal labour cost efficiency improved year on year, mainly due to revenue growth.


Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com

Attachments


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Liendo continues Canada's gold-medal rush with men's 100m butterfly Commonwealth title

    Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Retired Olympic champion Labbé helping shape next generation of Canadian soccer stars

    Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • Blue Jays place pitcher Stripling on 15-day injured list with hip strain

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • Max Pacioretty criticizes Golden Knights over lack of accountability

    Max Pacioretty had a few things to say about the culture of accountability — or lack thereof — in Vegas.

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time all-star Merrifield, add relievers Bass, Pop

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired two-time all-star Whit Merrifield and solidified their bullpen by adding right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop before Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Jays acquired Merrifield just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline from Kansas City for pitcher Max Castillo and prospect Samad Taylor. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals who couldn't accompany the team for a four-game series in Toronto last month because he was not vaccinated against CO

  • Raptors to host Jazz in Edmonton and Celtics in Montreal as part of pre-season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will play a pair of pre-season games in Edmonton and Montreal. The team announced Wednesday it will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal's Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series. It's the first time since 2019 the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto. The Raptors will return to the University of Victoria for training camp, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. This is the second time the Ra

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Canada's Mac Neil, Turbide capture swimming gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's Maggie Mac Neil added another victory to her illustrious swimming resume. The Olympic and world champion won the women's 100-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Commonwealth Games, while Nicolas-Guy Turbide raced to gold in the Para 50 freestyle. Mac Neil, a 22-year-old from London, Ont., raced to a Games record of 56.36 seconds, edging Australia's Emma McKeon (56.38). She then teamed up with Summer McIntosh, Katerine Savard and Rebecca Smith to win bronze in

  • Canada Basketball CEO wants sport to produce next 'national moment' at Paris Olympics

    Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett has lofty expectations. "Without being so bold as to promise it, as a team sport going into the next Summer Olympics and definitely into 2028, Canada Basketball could be in a position to be bringing home four amazing stories with four amazing medals," Bartlett told CBC Sports. That would include podium appearances by men's and women's teams in traditional five-on-five basketball, plus two more in 3x3. Only the women's five-on-five team qualifi

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Berrios strikes out six in seven innings in Blue Jays' 4-1 victory over Tigers

    TORONTO — As Toronto Blue Jays management attempts to improve its roster before Tuesday's trade deadline, a pair of acquisitions in the past 12 months, Jose Berrios and Matt Chapman continue to enjoy their most productive stints with their new team. Berrios pitched another sound seven innings with seven strikeouts and surrendered only one run on three hits in the Blue Jays (57-45) 4-1 victory against the light-hitting Detroit Tigers (41-62) on Sunday. Chapman drilled a two-run, two-out homer in