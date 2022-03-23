2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Best Beauty Looks From Halsey, WILLOW and More
Honoring the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2021, celebrities showed up red carpet-ready for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Trendsetters such as Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Porter and Willow Smith stole the spotlight in some of the boldest makeup looks of the night. Below, take a look at our favorite beauty moments from the star-studded event.
Billy Porter kept the emphasis on the eyes with a dark, geometric liner.
Megan Thee Stallion donned a soft curled, jet black install, with a smokey gray cut-crease.
Halsey sported a high ponytail and a pigmented blue eyeshadow courtesy of her makeup brand about-face, along with a nude-pinkish lip color.
WILLOW served a goth vampire-inspired look with a subtle cat-eye and winged bottom lashes.
Avril Lavigne was so Y2K with her punk eye makeup and multi-colored hair stamps peeking through her blonde tresses.
Moxie Raia went futuristic with platinum blonde hair plaits, super sharp eagle brows and a nude lip.