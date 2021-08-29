2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled in South America, Gets Updated Design Inside Out

The all new face-lifted version of the Hyundai Creta has been revealed for the Latin American market. The four-wheeler comes with a couple of updates on both internal and external fronts. The midsize vehicle comes equipped with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and also gives an option to the buyer for choosing a 2.0-liter motor with flex-fuel options. The redesigned machine’s tail lamps including the tailgate have been majorly revised. Other significant changes in terms of equipment include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity and a seven-inch instrument cluster.

Since the vehicle is offered in four different trims, there are certain features that are model-specific. The various models of the four-wheeler include Comfort, Limited, Platinum, and Ultimate. The trim-specific features that vary are responsible for connectivity, convenience safety, and assistive features. Further, things like the panoramic sunroof, different drive modes, and adaptive LED headlamps are also dependent on models.

he stylish skid plate and 18-inch alloy wheels are also included in the car. In terms of looks, the vehicle is quite similar to Creta’s Russia-specific model which hit the road only a few months ago. However, when it comes to comparison with the Indian model of Creta there are some visible differences in terms of the car’s exterior. Not a lot can be said about the performance of the vehicle as no details of maximum power and torque generated by the engines have been revealed till now. There is also no information regarding the gearbox with which the engines are going to be mated.

In terms of interior, the high-end models will flaunt new brown and black finished leather seats while the lower-end models are likely to come with a comparatively basic seat cover. Till now there is also no information related to the India launch of the Creta facelift.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here