2022 Hanukkah Events Guide: Menorah lightings, live music events and more

We’re keeping track of all the Hanukkah events, markets and menorah lightings in and near the Triangle all December long.

We’ll keep adding to this list as we learn of more markets and pop-up events in the area. If you see something we missed, email us at ask@newsobserver.com.

Important: Whenever possible, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates for outdoor events.

December 4

▪ Handmade Hanukkah Market: Jewish artisans will be selling their work including jewelry, baked goods, pottery, textiles, woodwork and more. Shop local and support your community while finding great gifts for your loved ones. Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Temple Beth Or, 5315 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh Info: tboraleigh.org/handmade

▪ The Triangle Jewish Chorale will present “A Feast of Old Favorites” Time: 3 p.m. Location: Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham Cost: Free Info: trianglejewishchorale.org

Families with gather for the lighting of the menorah during a Hanukkah celebrations.

December 18

▪ Apex Chanukah Festival: Holiday crafts and games for children of all ages, followed by a grand menorah lighting. Time: 3-5 p.m. Location: 53 Hunter St, Apex Info: chabadofcary.org

▪ Grand Menorah Lighting: Gelt Drop with the Apex Fire Department. Fire show, donuts, hot drinks, Yalla Kosher Food Truck. Time: 5:15 p.m. Location: 220 Salem St, Apex Info: chabadofcary.org

▪ Outdoor Chanukah Celebration: Presented by Chabad at Duke University & Durham Chapel Hill. Celebration at Streets of South Point Mall. Time: 4:30 p.m. Location: Barnes & Nobles, 8030 Renaissance Pkwy, Durham Info: jewishdch.com

December 19

▪ Menorah Lighting: The Town of Cary will unveil their new menorah on the second night of Hanukkah. The Town of Cary has partnered with the Beth Shalom congregation, Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary, and Chabad of Cary for a special celebration with treats, fun for kids, and holiday music for all to enjoy. Time: 5:30 p.m. Location: Cary Arts Center Info: townofcary.org

December 22

▪ Morisville Menorah Lighting: Rabbi Yisroel Cotlar will perform the lighting ceremony at the Indian Creek Greenway & Trailhead. Time: 5:30 p.m. Location: 101 Town Hall Dr, Morrisville Info: facebook.com/events/593865805838442