2022 Grammys: Start Time, Streaming Details and Where to Watch

Dessi Gomez
·2 min read

Music’s biggest night has faced some hurdles since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2022 ceremony is no different. This year’s Grammy Awards have been postponed from their original February date due to the omicron variant, and the reception will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But the wait is almost over and if you’re wondering how to watch the 20221 Grammys, what time they start, or where they’re streaming, we’ve got a complete guide below.

When Are the 2022 Grammys?

This year’s Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, April 3 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will recognize music released between Sept. 1, 2020 — Sept. 30, 2021.

Will the 2022 Grammys Be Streaming?

The Grammy’s will be streaming live on Paramount+, for which you can get a weeklong free trial. The monthly subscription price is $4.99. For those who still have cable, the ceremony will air on CBS.

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 Grammys?

Nominees for Record of the Year include ABBA for “I Still Have Faith in You,” Jon Batiste for “Freedom,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for “I Get A Kick Out of You,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon for “Peaches,” Brandi Carlile for “Right on Time,” Doja Cat featuring SZA for “Kiss Me More,” Billie Eilish for “Happier than Ever,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Olivia Rodrigo for “driver’s license” and Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open.

Album of the Year contenders include Jon Batiste’s “We Are,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Doja Cat’s “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” and Kanye West’s “Donda.”

Those competing for Song of the Year include Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys’ and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license,” H.E.R.’s “Fight For You,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat’s and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” and Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time.”

Best New Artist contenders are Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.

You can view the full list of nominees for all categories here.

