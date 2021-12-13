2022 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here After A Year Of Controversy And Boycotts

If an awards show announces its nominations, but no one is around to watch the ceremony, does it really even matter?

That’s the question facing the 2022 Golden Globes. The nominees for the 79th annual ceremony were unveiled early Monday amid a scandal-ridden period for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the annual coveted trophies celebrating the best in film and television.

Despite NBC pulling the plug on this season’s broadcast amid public outcry over the organization’s lack of diversity and shady business dealings, the show will indeed go on, though it remains to be seen exactly what kind of event will take place when the winners are announced on Jan. 9.

The embattled group of foreign journalists has been under fire over its longstanding questionable financial practices, and its meager record on diversity and representation (the group previously counted zero Black members). The problematic inner workings of the association, including ethical conflicts and instances of self-dealing within its 87-member voting body, came to light in multiple damning reports published by The Los Angeles Times just days before last year’s ceremony.

The controversy resulted in a full-blown implosion for the awards show. A number of advisers jumped ship, more than 100 publicity firms representing major Hollywood talent demanded “profound and lasting change,” and multiple studios, including Netflix, Amazon and Warner Bros., threatened to boycott. A variety of A-list celebrities also spoke out against the organization, with Tom Cruise going so far as to send back his three Golden Globe statuettes to the press association’s headquarters.

Over the past few months, the association has implemented reforms and overhauled bylaws to create what it claims to be a more equitable and inclusive organization. Representing the largest increase to its membership in history, 21 first-time Globes voters (among whom 29% identify as Black) have been added in an effort to expand and diversify the ranks. Members have been banned from receiving gifts that could curry favor with studios (a now-infamous press trip to the set of “Emily In Paris” partly sparked the initial backlash). Just last month, a new diversity officer was also appointed to lead a five-year partnership with the NAACP to address the group’s diversity issues.

But whether the changes will be swift or meaningful enough to attract Hollywood talent remains to be seen.

Many studios and publicity firms refused to even enter film and television projects for Globes consideration this year, leading the organization to do away with its longheld submission requirement.

Instead of tapping famous faces to reveal the nominees ― Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker helmed last year’s announcement ― this year’s nominations event will bea press conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Multiple stars, including Gabrielle Union, reportedly turned down the gig.

“I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show,” Helen Hoehne, the new president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, told Vanity Fair about next month’s ceremony. “We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021.”

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 9 ceremony is set for the same day as the broadcast for Critics Choice Awards, which some have suggested should replace the Golden Globes ceremony permanently.

Check out the 2022 Golden Globes nominations below.

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision“

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Next year's ceremony will still take place in January, but won't be airing on NBC, as the future of the awards show remains in question. (Photo: via Associated Press)

