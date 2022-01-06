The 2022 Golden Globe Awards are still happening, kind of: Here's what we know

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, inundated with recent criticism and scandal, is still moving forward with the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, in spite of several question marks.

One thing is certain: You won't be able to watch it. Following backlash against the HFPA, there won't be a televised show this Sunday, and the ceremony is not expected to have stars present, a person familiar with the show but not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY. NBC dropped the broadcast after the HFPA came under fire last year for a lack of diversity in its voting body and ethical lapses. On Thursday, the HFPA confirmed the event would not be livestreamed.

One star was on hand last month to begin proceedings: Snoop Dogg, dressed in a red knit cap and paisley jacket, announced the nominees alongside HFPA president Helen Hoehne on Dec. 13, the same day nominations were announced for the Critics Choice Awards.

While there is a lot we still don't know, here is everything we do know about the upcoming Golden Globes.

Oscar season chaos: How omicron has created the most 'confusing' awards season yet

While the Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC this year, the show must go on. Here is what we know about the 2022 awards ceremony.
While the Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC this year, the show must go on. Here is what we know about the 2022 awards ceremony.

When are the 2022 Golden Globes Awards?

A scaled-back ceremony announcing the movie and TV winners of this year's Golden Globe Awards will be unveiled Sunday at the show's typical home at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Winners will be announced starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT.

The ceremony, which will also spotlight the HFPA's philanthropy efforts, will not have a live audience due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases around the U.S. The select HFPA members in attendance will need to present a negative PCR test along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster dose, a news release says.

US COVID-19 map: Tracking cases and deaths

According to Variety, efforts by talent bookers to secure celebrity presenters for this year's ceremony were unsuccessful. The HFPA had no comment when USA TODAY reached out about the report.

Given the lack of star participation, there will not be a traditional red carpet for this year's show.

What is the controversy around the Golden Globes?

In February, the Los Angeles Times reported that the HFPA's secretive voting group did not include any Black members. The investigation also revealed more than 30 members were given a swanky trip to Paris paid for by the producers of Netflix's "Emily in Paris" prior to the show, which has received mixed reviews but shocked with two Globe nominations last year.

After the shortcomings of the organization became public, HFPA unveiled a slew of reformative changes including new codes and bylaws and in October inducted 21 new voters that HFPA describes as its "most diverse class to date."

COVID delays: Grammys postpone January awards show due to omicron surge

Are the Golden Globes being boycotted?

While there isn't an organized boycott, many top-flight film and TV companies, including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia, as well as Golden Globe-winning actor Tom Cruise, distanced themselves from the organization and the Globes after the governing body's lack of diversity came to light.

"Mission: Impossible" star Cruise returned his three Golden Globe trophies to the HFPA in May in response to the organization's turmoil. The trophies included two best actor Globes ("Jerry Maguire" and "Born on the Fourth of July") and one best supporting actor award ("Magnolia").

Will viewers be able to watch the Golden Globes?

This year's ceremony will not be broadcast in any form.

A spokesperson for the HFPA confirmed to USA TODAY that following NBC's decision last year to drop the broadcast, the ceremony won't livestream. Instead, real-time updates on winners will be provided on the Golden Globes website and via social media.

Opinion: Why NBC dropping the Golden Globes is a put-up-or-shut-up moment for the HFPA

Variety reported in 2018 that NBC was paying $60 million per year for broadcast rights in an eight-year pact that runs through 2026.

NBC said it wants to give the HFPA time to resolve its problems and hopes it will be possible to broadcast the event in 2023.

The Golden Globes will not have a live audience this year or a red carpet, much like the 2021 show.
The Golden Globes will not have a live audience this year or a red carpet, much like the 2021 show.

Which TV shows and movies are nominated?

Nominees were announced in December with Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" and Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" leading the film pack with seven nominations each, including best drama.

"Dune," "King Richard" and "CODA" are in the ring for best drama while the contingent for best comedy/musical includes "West Side Story," "Licorice Pizza," "Don't Look Up," "Cyrano" and "tick, tick ... BOOM!"

Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and Snoop Dogg attend the nominations announcement for the 79th Golden Globe Awards.
Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and Snoop Dogg attend the nominations announcement for the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Embattled Golden Globe Awards march on: 'Power of the Dog,' 'Belfast' lead with 7 nominations

Submissions from studios were not required for Globes consideration this year, leaving it up to voters to pick their favorite movies and TV shows to nominate. (According to a statement, the HFPA "accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories.")

Contributing: Bill Keveney, Brian Truitt and Andrea Mandell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Golden Globes 2022 controversy: Nominees, boycotts, everything to know

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 Winter Classic brings magic and hope back to the NHL

    Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Giannis' triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. In four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The two-time MVP got his 10th assist of the game by finding Grayson Allen for a 3-pointer that put the

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Giannis' triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. In four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The two-time MVP got his 10th assist of the game by finding Grayson Allen for a 3-pointer that put the

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Herbert, Roberts propel Chargers back into playoff position

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record, Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for a score, and the Los Angeles Chargers moved back into an AFC playoff spot with a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Los Angeles (9-7) is in the final wild-card spot but needs a win at Las Vegas next week to wrap up its first postseason berth since 2018. The Colts, Chargers and Raiders all have the same record, but the Chargers curr

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • 'Samboni' makes for smooth skating in the Gatineau Hills

    Every pond hockey hero knows a backyard ice surface can be treacherous due to various bumps and ruts. Sam Seymour of Chelsea, Que., probably knows this more than anyone as he and his family have been maintaining a pond rink in a Gatineau Park clearing for the past 23 years. But this past summer a 60-gallon hot water tank left out at the curb of his neighbour's house gave Seymour an idea to make rink maintenance — and skating — a little easier. "My wife thought I was crazy hauling down a hot wate