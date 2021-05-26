2022 Genesis G90 captured in spy photos

The Genesis G90 sedan was just extensively restyled for 2020, but the range-topping luxury sedan is getting another redesign, and these spy pictures give us a first glimpse as to what we can expect.

The biggest changes appear to be concentrated in the greenhouse. Whereas the side-window profile of the current car is largely squared-off, the new car moves to a more curved upper edge and a beltline that's turned up at the rear. Additionally, the new G90 shows a sliver of a window added to the C-pillar where today's G90 has a solid C-pillar.

Up front, we see the G90 retaining the Genesis signature oversized shield-shaped grille with cross-hatch mesh. The headlights, though, adopt the brand's latest two-band design, which is likely repeated on the front fenders under the little extra flap of camo. The prototype G90 also wears a dramatic new wheel design.

The new 2022 G90 is expected to launch later this year. The model is sure to share its platform with the new G80 sedan. Under the hood, we'd anticipate a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, as found in the G80. The current car also offers a V8 engine, but that might not carry over to the new model. There's also the possibility of an EV version, although that likely would come later. We're sure to learn more about the new G90 as its reveal date nears.

