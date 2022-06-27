2022 Free Agency Preview: Are Kyrie & KD on the precipice of a split from Brooklyn?

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

The 2022-2023 offseason kicks off in earnest on Thursday evening as the free agency period on the next NBA season is about to begin & the main question on everyone's mind is, "what will happen to Kyrie Irving?" The controversial point guard has a player option on his deal and reportedly may try to orchestrate a sign-and-trade out of Brooklyn. Where would he go? The Lakers seem like the odds on favorite but there may be a secret Kyrie suitor waiting in the wings. And if Kyrie is no longer in Brooklyn, what happens to Kevin Durant?

Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill spend the bulk of today's podcast breaking down the crazy events that have led to this moment for a Nets franchise that only a few months ago had James Harden, Durant & Irving — but by next week may be without all three.

Also in the podcast: the guys discuss if Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton may be on the move, what will happen with Chicago Bulls G Zach LaVine & why in the world the New York Knicks did so many draft-night gymnastics to make a run at Jalen Brunson.

