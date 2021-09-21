The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Is a Giant 440-HP Off-Roader

Photo credit: Ford

Ford revealed a new trim level today for its full-size 2022 Expedition SUV called the Timberline. Meant to compete with the Chevy Suburban's Z71 package, it packs a host of off-road-centric upgrades perfect for those who want to veer off the beaten path.

The easiest way to spot an Expedition Timberline is through its front end. Timberline models get a new split mesh grille paired to standard LED headlights accented by an orange strip that runs along the length of the nose and two bright orange tow hook mounts.

Adding to the Expedition's off-road prowess for the Timberline model are 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires and underbody shielding taken from the dune-jumping F-150 Raptor. There's also a function called Trail Turn Assist lifted from the Bronco which, when activated, brakes the inside rear wheel to help tighten the truck's turning radius on loose surfaces. Ford claims a best-in-class ground clearance of 10.6 inches, a wider track, and improved approach and departure angles to ensure worry-free travel off-road.

Under the hood of the Expedition Timberline is the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost V-6 found in the normal truck, pushing out 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. It sends power through a two-speed transfer case with a low range for climbing up or down tougher patches of road.

Ford has yet to release pricing for the 2022 Expedition but says it'll go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.

