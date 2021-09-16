2022 Financial Calendar of LHV Group

AS LHV Group
·1 min read

AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year.

In 2022 LHV plans to disclose information and organise the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

08.02.2022

Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results

15.02.2022

Disclosure of Financial Plan

15.02.2022

January results

01.03.2022

Audited results for 2021

15.03.2022

February results

23.03.2022

General meeting of shareholders

06.04.2022

Ex-dividend date (ex-date)

19.04.2022

Q1 interim results

10.05.2022

April results

14.06.2022

May results

19.07.2022

Q2 interim results

09.08.2022

July results

13.09.2022

August results

18.10.2022

Q3 interim results

15.11.2022

October results

13.12.2022

November results


Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories