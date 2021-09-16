2022 Financial Calendar of LHV Group
AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year.
In 2022 LHV plans to disclose information and organise the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
08.02.2022
Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results
15.02.2022
Disclosure of Financial Plan
15.02.2022
January results
01.03.2022
Audited results for 2021
15.03.2022
February results
23.03.2022
General meeting of shareholders
06.04.2022
Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
19.04.2022
Q1 interim results
10.05.2022
April results
14.06.2022
May results
19.07.2022
Q2 interim results
09.08.2022
July results
13.09.2022
August results
18.10.2022
Q3 interim results
15.11.2022
October results
13.12.2022
November results
