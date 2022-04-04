2022 FIFA World Cup schedule: Groups, matches, fixture start times

USA TODAY
·6 min read

The 2022 World Cup — the 22nd edition of the international soccer tournament — will be held in Qatar. This is the first time that the World Cup will be held in the Middle East.

The group stage kicks off on Monday, Nov. 21 and will run through Friday, Dec. 2. The Round of 16 will be held Dec. 3-6, quarterfinals on Dec. 9-10, semifinals on Dec. 13-14, third-place game on Dec. 17 and the final on Dec. 18.

France are the defending World Cup champions.

QATAR 2022 DRAW: Way-too-early World Cup group predictions

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Stay up to date with our sports newsletter

The official 2022 World Cup ball - called &quot;Al-Rihla&quot; - and the FIFA World Cup trophy are seen on stage during the draw in Qatar.
The official 2022 World Cup ball - called "Al-Rihla" - and the FIFA World Cup trophy are seen on stage during the draw in Qatar.

How many teams are in World Cup 2022?

A total of 32 teams will compete in the 2022 World Cup. The 1998 World Cup in France was the first to feature 32 teams. The number of teams to qualify will increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup that will be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2022 groups?

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

UEFA playoff winner (Ukraine-Scotland winner vs. Wales)

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner (United Arab Emirates-Australia winner vs. Peru)

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Concacaf-OFC playoff winner (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand)

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

What is the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule?

GROUP PLAY

Monday, Nov. 21

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group B: England vs. Iran (Khalifa International Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group B: United States vs. UEFA playoff winner (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland (Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group D: France vs. AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner (Al Janoub Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (Khalifa International Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group E: Spain vs. Concacaf-OFC playoff winner (Al Thumama Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 25

Group B: UEFA playoff winner vs. Iran (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group B: England vs. United States (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner (Al Janoub Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group D: France vs. Denmark (Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Japan vs. Concacaf-OFC playoff winner (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (halifa International Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group E: Spain vs. Germany (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (8:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (11:00 a.m. EST, Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group B: UEFA playoff winner vs. England (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Group B: Iran vs. United States (Al Thumama Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group D: AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner vs. Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (Stadium 974), 2 p.m. ET

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group E: Japan vs. Spain (Khalifa International Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Group E: Concacaf-OFC playoff winner vs. Germany (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 2

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (Stadium 974), 2 p.m. ET

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4

Match 51: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 5

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974), 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 9

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (Al Thumama Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal losers (Khalifa International Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal winners (Lusail Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, game times for Qatar tournament

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.