2022 FIFA World Cup schedule: Groups, matches, fixture start times

The 2022 World Cup — the 22nd edition of the international soccer tournament — will be held in Qatar. This is the first time that the World Cup will be held in the Middle East.

The group stage kicks off on Monday, Nov. 21 and will run through Friday, Dec. 2. The Round of 16 will be held Dec. 3-6, quarterfinals on Dec. 9-10, semifinals on Dec. 13-14, third-place game on Dec. 17 and the final on Dec. 18.

France are the defending World Cup champions.

The official 2022 World Cup ball - called "Al-Rihla" - and the FIFA World Cup trophy are seen on stage during the draw in Qatar.

How many teams are in World Cup 2022?

A total of 32 teams will compete in the 2022 World Cup. The 1998 World Cup in France was the first to feature 32 teams. The number of teams to qualify will increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup that will be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2022 groups?

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

UEFA playoff winner (Ukraine-Scotland winner vs. Wales)

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner (United Arab Emirates-Australia winner vs. Peru)

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Concacaf-OFC playoff winner (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand)

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

What is the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule?

GROUP PLAY

Monday, Nov. 21

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group B: England vs. Iran (Khalifa International Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group B: United States vs. UEFA playoff winner (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland (Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group D: France vs. AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner (Al Janoub Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group E: Germany vs. Japan (Khalifa International Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group E: Spain vs. Concacaf-OFC playoff winner (Al Thumama Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 25

Group B: UEFA playoff winner vs. Iran (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group B: England vs. United States (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner (Al Janoub Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group D: France vs. Denmark (Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Japan vs. Concacaf-OFC playoff winner (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (halifa International Stadium), 11 a.m. ET

Group E: Spain vs. Germany (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium), 5 a.m. ET

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (8:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium), 8 a.m. ET

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (11:00 a.m. EST, Stadium 974), 11 a.m. ET

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group B: UEFA playoff winner vs. England (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Group B: Iran vs. United States (Al Thumama Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group D: Tunisia vs. France (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group D: AFC-CONMEBOL playoff winner vs. Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (Stadium 974), 2 p.m. ET

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group E: Japan vs. Spain (Khalifa International Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Group E: Concacaf-OFC playoff winner vs. Germany (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 2

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (Stadium 974), 2 p.m. ET

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4

Match 51: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 5

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974), 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 9

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Education City Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (Al Thumama Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (Lusail Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (Al Bayt Stadium), 2 p.m. ET

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal losers (Khalifa International Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal winners (Lusail Stadium), 10 a.m. ET

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, game times for Qatar tournament