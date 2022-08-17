  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2022 Fantasy Football RB position preview: Which running back draft strategy should you use?

Scott Pianowski
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derrick Henry
    Derrick Henry
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian McCaffrey
    Christian McCaffrey
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Ekeler
    Austin Ekeler
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leonard Fournette
    Leonard Fournette
    American football running back
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dalvin Cook
    Dalvin Cook
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Running back is the most complicated fantasy position in 2022, like it always is. The bell cow is a vanishing thing. Injuries are inevitable, and they’re hard (some would say closer to impossible) to project. A bunch of talented runners are headed into their late 20s, an age where efficiency often tanks. And some of the biggest names on the board — backs who are still commanding a juicy ADP — are coming off lousy or lost seasons, for one reason or another.

Your plan should be fluid entering the draft room, but you’ll probably assemble a roster that follows one of three standard running back builds:

You might opt for Robust RB, which means you’ll attack the position early. On a Robust roster, two early picks (perhaps more) will target this position.

Perhaps you’ll prefer an Anchor RB, which is the concept of getting one primary back to hang your hat on (likely in Round 1 or 2) and then focusing on the other positions. This is my most common build, not that it’s necessarily right. You know your room better than I do.

There’s also a case for Zero RB, where you don’t use any high draft capital on the position. The idea here is that you’ll assemble a deep RB room — you just won’t grab the big-name backs. And hopefully, the inevitable NFL chaos to follow in the fall will filter value onto your roster, as you’ve tried to assemble a group that will benefit from maximum entropy.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

To be clear, I think any fantasy manager should take some of those Zero RB principles and apply them to their roster build and seasonal strategy. You want a bunch of running backs on your bench; some with playable value on Week 1, and some with high theoretical ceilings if they get the right break. And any experienced fantasy manager knows we’ll be actively competing for fresh RB talent on the waiver wire; that’s why it’s critical to acquire some of those guys early, if possible. You want to roster them before waiver and trade value go through the roof.

Here’s what I’m likely to do with my early running back strategy, based on what draft slot I hold. For this exercise, assume a 12-team snake draft, where 2 RBs and 3 WRs are started weekly.

If I have an early pick . . .

I’ll try to land Jonathan Taylor or Christian McCaffrey, in that order. If I choose third or fourth and they’re both gone, I’ll probably pivot to wide receiver.

If I have a middle-round pick . . .

I’ll strongly consider Austin Ekeler or Dalvin Cook. Otherwise, I’m back to the receiver well.

If I have a late-round pick . . .

I’ll hope one of the middle-round targets slipped to me, or I’ll look at guys like Najee Harris or Joe Mixon. I am unlikely to take Derrick Henry at his current ADP, concerned about his career arc and the downward trend of the Titans offense.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans has been a fantasy superstar
Has Derrick Henry's fantasy success reached its peak already? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Second round, if I don’t have a running back yet . . .

This is where Aaron Jones is a perfect pick, mixing a sturdy floor with some upside. I will also consider Leonard Fournette and D’Andre Swift proactively. And if my first pick was a running back, I’ll likely start assembling the best receiver room I can. Anchor RB isn’t a personal mandate, but it’s certainly my preference.

Three Proactive Picks for Me

• I consider Aaron Jones a perfect second-round pick, as the Packers transition to an offense where Jones and A.J. Dillon are the featured pieces. Dillon isn't a bad receiver but Jones shines in that area, and while Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to stay in MVP contention, he can steer this offense into scoring position regularly.

• Wheels up on Travis Etienne Jr., who's looked healthy and explosive all summer. The Jaguars finally have mature coaching in the building, and Etienne already has a pass-catching rapport with his former Clemson teammate, Trevor Lawrence.

• I can't guarantee you Javonte Williams will shove Melvin Gordon out of the way; it certainly didn't happen last year, and Gordon looked surprisingly spry. But Williams is seven years younger, which makes his ceiling more exciting. I'll strongly consider Williams in the third round as a play-to-win pick, and could perhaps take him in the second if things get a little off script in my room,

Three Players I'm not eager to Pick

Alvin Kamara lost Drew Brees a year ago, now he's into life without Sean Payton. The Saints' offensive line is weaker than it's been since Kamara went pro. The team also has much more target competition this season, boosting the wideout room. And although Kamara's suspension risk appears low at this point in time, it's not zero, either.

Derrick Henry has handled an absurd workload dating back to college, and the Titans will routinely ask him to run inside, where you get tackled by the heaviest defenders. The arc of Tennessee's offense also concerns me; where are the other playmakers? The Titans snuck into the AFC's No. 1 seed last year; I don't think they're a playoff team this season.

• Perhaps Ezekiel Elliott will keep a heavy market share in Dallas, given his contract status and the backward way that team thinks at times. But we can't ignore that Tony Pollard's efficiency was much better than Zeke's last year. I'd rather be a season early than a season late.

Top 22 running backs for '22

1. Jonathan Taylor — Has never missed a practice or game at any level.

2. Christian McCaffrey — Is he injury-prone or injury-unlucky? Heavy passing work gives him a chance to withstand the season, getting tackled by the lighter defenders.

3. Austin Ekeler — Some touchdown giveback expected, but still a featured cog on a loaded offense.

4. Dalvin Cook — Needs maintenance now and then, but new coaching staff is exciting.

5. Najee Harris — Assuredly a bell cow, especially given the mediocre options behind him.

6. Joe Mixon — Not a heavy-volume receiver, but a primary back tied to a strong offense. Line has been upgraded.

7. Derrick Henry

8. Aaron Jones

9. D’Andre Swift — Lions like Jamaal Williams more than the fantasy public, but it’s Swift who has the ceiling.

10. Leonard Fournette — In the Tom Brady circle of trust, and that’s the catbird seat.

11. Saquon Barkley — Most of the drumbeat has been positive, though the line is still below league average.

12. Nick Chubb — Not heavily used in passing game and might be tied to a Jacoby Brissett offense most of year.

13. Javonte Williams

14. Breece Hall — Profile suggests he can hit the ground running, and Jets' offensive infrastructure can be solid if they figure out quarterback. Maybe Joe Flacco opening the season wouldn’t be a bad thing.

15. Ezekiel Elliott

16. Alvin Kamara

17. James Conner — Touchdown regression could hit hard and I don’t trust Kliff Kingsbury.

18. David Montgomery — Not far from a bell cow, but the line could be awful, and QB Justin Fields could have trouble moving an offense with limited playmakers.

19. Cam Akers — Over a year removed from Achilles tear, though Darrell Henderson also expected to see plenty of work.

20. Travis Etienne Jr.

21. A.J. Dillon — Packers need running backs to be featured keys to the offense, and Dillon could command closer and short-yardage roles.

22. Devin Singletary — Will have to share with others, but we can’t ignore how good he looked down the stretch in 2022.

Sleeper means something different to everyone, but five RB sleepers (or ADP beaters) to know

(In no particular order)

Dameon Pierce — Classy rookie should quickly beat out ordinary veterans in Houston. Texans are in a rebuild, but QB Davis Mills is better than most realize.

Brian Robinson Jr.Antonio Gibson opens year in Washington's doghouse, and even if he works his way out, Robinson might be the designated scorer.

Isiah Pacheco — A flash in Kansas City camp, likely opens year behind the constantly-underwhelming Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Chase Edmonds —Follow the money; he's the back Miami invested in. Positive touchdown regression is likely.

D'Ernest Johnson — Showed Cleveland he could play last year, and Kareem Hunt might be moving.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada stays undefeated at world juniors with 6-3 win over Finland

    EDMONTON — Ridly Greig was a little banged up after helping Canada to a big win at the world junior hockey championship on Monday. Not only did the Ottawa Senators' prospect score and contribute an assist in the 6-3 victory over Finland, he blocked some big shots when the Canadians ran into third-period penalty trouble. “Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to do anything for the boys or kind of get some momentum, I’m going to do it," Greig said. "Whether it’s stand in front of a slap sho

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes repeat calls to St-Onge to improve toxic culture

    More than 90 current and retired Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes are renewing their call for action from federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up what they say is a toxic climate in their national sport organization. The BCS Athlete for Change group originally wrote a public letter in March calling for the resignations of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) president Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan. The athletes said in a letter sent Friday to St-Onge

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats rally to capture wild 34-27 home win over Toronto Argonauts

    HAMILTON — There was no doubt in Matt Shiltz's mind that he was going in for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Shiltz missed the third quarter receiving treatment for a lower-body injury. But the veteran quarterback returned in the fourth to help rally Hamilton to a wild 34-27 home win over the Toronto Argonauts. Rookie Jamie Newman opened the second half at quarterback while Shiltz was receiving medical treatment. He returned on Hamilton's first possession of the fourth and promptly hit Tim White on a 6

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the