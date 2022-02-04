2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Starting pitchers

Ah, the fantasy baseball starting pitcher position. It's actually not unlike the running back position in fantasy football.

Everyone will try to land at least one elite ace — the same way everyone wants at least one elite bellcow running back. And if you don't — if you'd rather go for a ZeroRB approach to your starting pitching — then it's a matter of putting together some low-end starters and high-end relievers to fit your pitching categories later in drafts.

That said, it behooves most of us to build a quality starting staff in drafts — again, the same way you want a stable running back corps in fantasy football.

And while the starters might not decide your championship, it's hard to argue with them being one of the most — if not THE most — important positions in fantasy baseball.

Then there is, of course, the matter of who should be the top-ranked starting pitcher for 2022.

Should it be the New York Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole, seemingly a AL Cy Young candidate every year and one of the game's premier strikeout artists?

Should it be reigning NL Cy Young winner, 27-year-old Corbin Burnes, who showcased possession of some of the filthiest pure stuff in the league?

Corbin Burnes was arguably the best fantasy baseball pitcher of 2021. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

What about the old horse, new Met Max Scherzer, who's been among the cream of the pitcher crop year in and year out?

Or maybe you prefer to wait on the position, to seek out some of the more underrated aces like Aaron Nola or Jack Flaherty.

Whichever route you choose to take with this all-important position, our draft rankings can help.

Check out how all the starters stack up in our analysts' rankings at the position:

