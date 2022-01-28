  • Oops!
2022 Fantasy Baseball Overall Top-250 Draft Rankings

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
2 min read
Yeah, the MLB might be in a lockout right now, but that doesn't mean it's not the best time to start preparing for fantasy baseball draft season!

And what better way to prepare than with our analysts' overall top-250 draft rankings!

Yes, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski have sifted through every team and every player to stack up the top options for drafters. Below you'll find their complete rankings, overall and positional!

Who deserves the No. 1 spot, the No. 1 pick that all fantasy managers would leap for if given the chance? Is it electrifying young star Fernando Tatis Jr., who is must-see TV whenever he steps into the batter's box?

Or maybe it should be Juan Soto, the youngster who hits and excels like a seasoned veteran star (and who might have the best batting eye in baseball right now)?

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals and Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres are top fantasy baseball options
Fernando Tatis Jr. or Juan Soto — who's your fantasy baseball No. 1 draft pick. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Beyond those two stars, how should the first round of fantasy baseball drafts shake out? How high should speed merchant, Trea Turner, now a member of the powerhouse Dodgers, be selected? Who should be the first pitcher to go between the former Cy Young winners, Gerrit Cole or Corbin Burnes?

Should home run king Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hold claim to the top spot in drafts? Will Ronald Acuna Jr. — already a perennial first-rounder at the tender age of 24 — fall after suffering a devastating injury in 2021?

Whatever approach you're taking to the first round — and every round — of your drafts in 2022, our analysts' rankings for every position can help. Check them out below and be sure to bookmark them for reference in all your drafts.

Happy drafting and don't forget to join a league today!

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros

