2022 New Year’s Eve Guide: Acorn drop, parties & more across the Triangle

We’ve put together a collection of fun New Year’s Eve events taking place across the Triangle, from family-friendly evening events to multi-course dinners, roaring 20’s-style bashes and 80’s-themed discos.

Important: Ticketed events sell out fast. And whenever possible, check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates for outdoor events.

Family friendly New Year’s Eve events in the Triangle

• First Night Raleigh: This annual event — ending with the beloved acorn drop — kicks off at 2 p.m. for daytime activities, including kids performers, free for children 12 and under. The people’s procession and early countdown to the new year starts at 6 p.m. There will be a skate park, silent disco, people’s parade, ferris wheel and more. The event is rain or shine. Time: Daytime activities 2-6 p.m. Location: Downtown Raleigh Tickets: $12 in advance, $16 day-of for attendees 13+ (children 5 and under are free) Info: firstnightraleigh.com

• Noon Year’s Eve: A family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration where the new year rings in at noon. There will be crafts, a dance party, games, photo ops, and much more. The event is intended for ages 3 and up. Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Blvd., Raleigh Tickets: $5 per person Info: raleighnc.gov/parks/celebrate-noon-years-eve

• New Year’s Eve Family Skate: Admission includes a slice of pizza and small drink, New Year’s Eve party favors, balloon drop and countdown to 2023. It’s $5 for a regular skate rental or skatemate rental, and $6 for a rollerblade rental. Time: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Location: United Skates of America, 2901 Trawick Rd, Raleigh Tickets: $20-$25 Info: Search for “New Year’s Eve Family Skate” at eventbrite.com.

• UK New Years Eve Party at Fortnight: Bring the family out to celebrate New Years Eve on UK time (7 p.m.). 454 Grill will be on-site for food. Bubbles will be available. Time: 5-9 p.m. Location: Fortnight Brewing Company, 1006 SW Maynard Rd, Cary Info: facebook.com/events/680770126822488

• Time Warp NYE Party at Oak City Brewing: This kid-friendly party, complete with a countdown and keg drop, will have a free champagne toast, face painting, live music and food trucks. Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Location: Oak City Brewing Company, 616 N 1st Ave, Knightdale Info: facebook.com/events/5226793500754782

David LeBouef and his son Max LeBouef, 5, of Raleigh prepare to watch the 7 p.m. acorn drop during the 2014 First Night Raleigh celebration on Tuesday.

Ticketed New Year’s Eve parties in the Triangle

• Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party: Ring in 2023 as Unscripted hosts a decadent celebration featuring hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast, and DJ. Time: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: Unscripted Durham, 202 Corcoran St, Durham Tickets: $50 Info: Search for “Speakeasy New Year’s Eve” at eventbrite.com.

• 2023 New Year’s Bash at Vidrio: Tickets to this New Year’s Eve Bash include hors d’oeuvres, DJ Wayne Draper and dancing, party favors, and a bubbly toast at midnight. Attendees must be 21+. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Vidrio, 500 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh Tickets: $40 Info: resy.com/cities/rdu/venues/vidrio/events/2023-new-years-bash-at-vidrio-2022-12-31

• 2023 Raleigh New Year’s Eve Party - Gatsby’s House: Gatsby’s House NYE will have a five-hour prepaid bar, complimentary appetizers, DJ dancing and more. Attendees 21+ only. Time: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Location: Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, 421 S Salisbury St, Raleigh Tickets: $109 to $895 Info: Search “New Year’s Eve Gatsby’s House” at eventbrite.com.

• 2023 New Year’s Eve Gala at the Museum of Natural Sciences: Hosted by Rocky Top Catering, this holiday bash of the year features four floors of delicious food and late-night snacks, high-end open bars, craft cocktails, a killer DJ, two dance floors and The Breakfast Club — the longest running, most recognized ’80s tribute band in the US. Gather the gang, tease the hair, pull out the neon and get ready to ring in the new year at THE New Year’s Eve party in the Triangle. Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: NC Museum of Natural Sciences, Nature Research Center, 121 W Jones St, Raleigh Tickets: $202 Info: rockytopcatering.com/nye-gala-2023

• New Years Eve at The Willard: This party has an American-inspired buffet, two full cash bars, live music + dance floor with Peter Lamb & the Wolves, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: AC Hotel Raleigh Downtown, 9 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh Tickets: $155 per person Info: thewillardraleigh.com

• New Years Eve Party: Celebrate NYE on the 28th & 29th floor with the best view in downtown Raleigh. Dinner, dancing, a 10-piece band and free-flowing prosecco. Time: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: City Club Raleigh, 150 Fayetteville Street #Suite 2800, Raleigh Tickets: Sales ended Info: Search “New Year’s Eve City Club” at eventbrite.com.

• New Year’s Eve 2023 w/ Eddie 9V: Ring in New Years Eve at Transfer Co. Ballroom with Eddie 9v. Tickets to the show include food and a champagne toast at midnight. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Transfer Co. Food Hall Ballroom, 500 East Davie St, Raleigh Cost: $45-55 Info: Search “New Year’s Eve Eddie 9v” at eventbrite.com.

• Crowded Table Club: New Year’s Eve Downtown!: Come make new friends at a New Year’s Eve party before enjoying First Night Raleigh together in Downtown Raleigh and ending at a Silent Disco. The Crowded Table Club is a safe space for women to make new adult female friends in the Triangle. Time: 5-7 p.m. Location: Joyworthy 131 S Wilmington St, Raleigh Tickets: $35 (which includes a ticket to First Night Raleigh) Info: Search “New Year’s Eve Crowded Table” at eventbrite.com.

• Wye Hill First Night NYE Party 2023: Choose between two times for a view of the 7 p.m. Downtown Fireworks or a view of the midnight Downtown Fireworks with After Party included. The event will include a champagne toast, a bespoke slider bar, flatbreads, a grazing table and dessert. Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing, 201 South Boylan Ave, Raleigh Tickets: $55-$125 Info: Search “New Year’s Eve Wye Hil” at eventbrite.com.

• Heights House Hotel: New Years Eve with bubbles, caviar and live jazz music at this pre-midnight gathering. Each reservation includes a caviar tasting and a glass of Piccinin, Muni Arione Metodo Classico. You can also enjoy common spaces and tour the hotel while listening to live jazz by Miss Candice. Time: Starts at 5 p.m. Location: The Parlor at Heights House, 308 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh Tickets: $75 Info: view.flodesk.com/emails/639bc7baaad9f3f3b0b4f70c

• New Years Eve Party at Dueling Piano Bar: Ring in the New Year at a dueling piano bar. Time: 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Location: PLUS Dueling Piano Bar 510 Glenwood Ave #10 Raleigh Tickets: $30-35 Info: Search “New Year’s Eve Dueling Piano” at eventbrite.com.

• Tin Roof New Year’s Eve: Live Music from Say Less, Eric Wayne Band, and Super Nash Bros downstairs, and DJ KJB spinning upstairs. There will be multiple bars, a complimentary champagne toast and a confetti cannon. Attendees must be 21+. VIP packages available. Time: 6 p.m. Location: Tin Roof, 300 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh Tickets: $60-$600 Info: tinroofraleigh.com

• Oak City Music Collective NYE Bash: Featuring Nappy Head Funky Army, Crucial Fiya and Christian James. Tickets available at FirstNightRaleigh.com. Time: 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show Location: The Pour House Music Hall, 224 S Blount St, Raleigh Info: facebook.com/oakcitymusiccollective

The giant acorn will drop at midnight again this year.

New Year’s Eve dinners in the Triangle

• New Year’s Eve Dinner: End 2022 on a high note with a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Take the elevator home at the end of the night with the New Year’s Eve Room Package, including a bottle of bubbly sent to your room upon arrival, guaranteed access to the Roof, valet and a complimentary Bloody Mary or Mimosa on New Year’s Day morning. Time: 4-10:15 p.m. Location: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham Price: $95 per person Info: thedurham.com

• Allen Twenty Six: The five-course tasting menu includes paired cocktails. Time: 4-10:45 p.m. Location: Allen Twenty Six, 320 East Chapel Hill St, Durham Price: $120 per person Info: alleytwentysix.com

• New Year’s Eve Party at City Club Raleigh: Free flowing champagne, four course dinner and Bull City Syndicate, a ten-piece band to get the party and dancing started. There are three packages to choose from: Dinner and Party Package, Dinner Package and Party Package. Time: 5 p.m. Location: City Club Raleigh, 150 Fayetteville St Suite 2800, Raleigh Price: $125 to $250 (depending on the package chosen) Info: invitedclubs.com/clubs/city-club-raleigh/calendar

• Fearrington House New Year’s Eve Tasting: Enjoy a six-course meal, including a cheese course and dessert course. Time: Reservations begin at 6 p.m. Location: 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro Price: $175 per person Info: fearrington.com/the-fearrington-house-restaurant

Fireworks light up the night as it hits 7 p.m. during the early countdown during First Night Raleigh in downtown Raleigh, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Free New Year’s Eve events in the Triangle

• No Fuss, No Frills NYE Party: Ring in the new year at our FUN-filled, fuss-and-frills-free, annual NYE Party. No cover charges or fancy dress codes here. Pop some $25 champagne bottles, catch DJ MikeWawa spinning live in the main bar. Time: Starts at 12 p.m. Location: Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 621 Foster St, Durham Info: facebook.com/events/657940975874784

• Black & White New Year’s Eve Party: No cover for this reasonably fancy black-and-white attire party. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Yonder: Southern Cocktails & Brew, 114 W King St, Hillsborough Info: allevents.in/hillsborough/black-and-white-new-years-eve-party/200023723451752

• Krave: Galactic Gathering Place, New Year’s Eve: Come and enjoy our vibe for New Years Eve. Make sure you have your best alien garb on because anyone in costume will get a free low tide or single tea. (There will be a costume contest as well.) Time: 6 p.m. Location: Krave, 105 W Main St, Carrboro Info: facebook.com/events/519392330152007

• Bonfire Night at Pluck Farm: Heaters and fire pits lit during the day, the bonfire will be lit by sun down. S’more kits and hot drinks available at the bar, in addition to the usual beer, wine, cider, Kombucha, NA beer and soda. Food available from the food truck on site. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Time: 5-7 p.m. Location: Pluck Farm - Steel String Brewery, 6901 NC-54 West, Mebane Info: facebook.com/events/439608125054104/439608128387437

• NYE Party! at PourWorks: Free entry, drink specials, a champagne toast at midnight, pizza and desserts. Music bingo and karaoke from 8 p.m. til midnight. Time: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Location: PourWorks 900 E Six Forks Rd, #120, Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events/671873197984338

• NYE Glitter Party at Crafty Beer, Wine & Spirits: No cover. Free toast at midnight, specialty cocktails, and great friends. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Crafty Beer Wine & Spirits, 2005 Fairview Rd, Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events/492440456113375

• New Years Eve Party at Fortnight Brewing: This free event will have music, karaoke, food, games, a ball drop viewing and a complimentary champagne toast. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Fortnight Brewing Company, 1006 SW Maynard Rd, Cary Info: Search “New Year’s Eve Fortnight” at eventbrite.com.

• Heyday’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party: Join for our New Year’s Eve’s Dance Party with DJ Shannon. Free champagne toast at midnight! Time: 9 p.m. Location: 5301 Tin Roof Way, Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events/597515735473013

• New Year’s Eve with Jam Biscuit: The night will end with the famous Goat Drop. Mama Nem’s Food Truck will be there 7-11 p.m., and Jam Biscuit will perform 8:30-12:30 a.m. Time: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Location: Fainting Goat Brewing Company, 330 S Main St, Fuquay-Varina Info: facebook.com/events/928585505213863

