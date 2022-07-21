2022 ESPYS Winners List
On Wednesday night, the biggest stars in sports and entertainment convened at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at the ESPYS.
Below is a full list of who took home the night’s hardware:
Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner
Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC
Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon
Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming
Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross
Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG
Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas
Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda
Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal
Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu
Best Bowler: Kyle Troup Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans
SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos
Sports Humanitarian League of the Year: WNBA
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Chris Evert, Steve Gleason, Dikembe Mutombo