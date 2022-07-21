2022 ESPYS Winners List

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Bailey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ashley Hatch
    American association football player
  • Connor McDavid
    Connor McDavid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Albert Pujols
    Albert Pujols
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

On Wednesday night, the biggest stars in sports and entertainment convened at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at the ESPYS.

Below is a full list of who took home the night’s hardware:

Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu

Best Bowler: Kyle Troup Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Sports Humanitarian League of the Year: WNBA

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Chris Evert, Steve Gleason, Dikembe Mutombo

Latest Stories

  • AJ Lawson signs first two-way NBA contract. And it comes with a twist

    The former Gamecock was the top scorer for the Dallas Mavericks’ summer league team.

  • Airbus mulls fighter options but focuses on FCAS - CEO

    Europe's Airbus, locked in a dispute with Dassault Aviation over the next stage of a Franco-German-Spanish fighter project, is thinking about other options but is focused on making the project work as planned, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Airbus is a key partner for Germany in the plan to build a manned and unmanned Future Combat Air System (FCAS) to replace Rafale and Eurofighter jets in cooperation with Dassault Aviation, which is working on behalf of France. Dassault, maker of France's Rafale, has threatened to walk away from FCAS and implement an unspecified plan B if there is no agreement with Airbus, which is part of Eurofighter.

  • Stephen Curry hilariously roasts LeBron James, Boston Celtics while hosting ESPYs

    Stephen Curry brought the jokes to the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

  • Honey Boo Boo Is Having $13K Weight Loss Surgery With Her Boyfriend

    Honey Boo Boo, aka Alanna Thompson, is having $13k weight loss surgery with her boyfriend. What to know about the suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve procedure.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ