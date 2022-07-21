2022 ESPYS Winners List

In this article:

On Wednesday night, the biggest stars in sports and entertainment convened at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports at the ESPYS.

Below is a full list of who took home the night’s hardware:

Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu

Best Bowler: Kyle Troup Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Sports Humanitarian League of the Year: WNBA

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Chris Evert, Steve Gleason, Dikembe Mutombo