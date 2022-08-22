2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

ConsiderThis

The State of the Race

Emmy season has arrived, and after a year of TV production rebuilding voters are now swimming (drowning?) in an ocean of contenders new and old.

With an eligibility period of June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, TV Academy members must consider everything from last summer’s breakout hit “The White Lotus” (HBO) all the way to the upcoming, long-awaited return of “Stranger Things” (Netflix).

The last month alone offered enough premieres to fill up the awards categories, including new seasons of “Atlanta” (FX), “Russian Doll” (Netflix), and “Barry” (HBO) that were years in the making, and the current trend of limited series ripped from recent headlines like “The Dropout,” “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu), and “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+).

While the Emmys have a reputation for awarding specific favorites year after year, the widespread delays caused by the pandemic made room for new TV Academy darlings like “Hacks” (HBO Max) and “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) that now will try their luck at overtaking Amazon Prime Video’s awards behemoth “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

For insight on the shows and stars we expect to go the distance this awards season, see the individual prediction pages listed below.

The nomination round of voting will take place June 16–27, with the official Emmy nominations to be announced Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be broadcast Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Make sure to bookmark this landing page to stay in the loop on the latest news on the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards race, and who we expect will be collecting trophies come September.

