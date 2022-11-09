2022 Election: Here’s what you missed in PA Senate, other races while you were sleeping

With votes still unreported well after midnight, you might have checked out early Tuesday before several key Pennsylvania races were called.

We’ve rounded up some highlights so you can get caught up on the midterm election.

Note these are unofficial results, as Pennsylvania will not certify votes for some time. Nov. 11 is the first day counties can canvass their vote and they must complete the process by Nov. 28.

Pennsylvania governor

With an estimated 82% of votes reported, The Associated Press called the governor’s race in favor of Democrat Josh Shapiro at 12:16 a.m. At that time he held 54.6% of the vote – more than 2.64 million ballots – over Republican Douglas Mastriano.

Shapiro is set to take over for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who could not run for a third term.

Austin Davis will serve as the lieutenant governor.

U.S. Senate

Just before 2 a.m. The AP also called a tight U.S. Senate race for Democratic candidate John Fetterman. He beat television personality Mehmet Oz in a closely watched race, taking what had been a Republican seat.

Oz had not conceded as of early Wednesday.